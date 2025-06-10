Blockchain Adoption Hits 60% of Fortune 500 as SMB Stablecoin Demand Soars

As blockchain quietly shifts from pilot projects to corporate strategy, a growing wave of Fortune 500 and small businesses is betting on stablecoins to solve real-world financial challenges.

Blockchain technology is now in active development at 60% of Fortune 500 companies, according to Coinbase’s latest State of Crypto report released on Tuesday.

The findings point to a wider shift in how major institutions, small businesses, and investors view the future of money, one increasingly driven by stablecoins and digital assets.

81% of Crypto-Aware SMBs Want Stablecoins, $27.6T Moved in 2024 Alone

The report, based on surveys of Fortune 500 executives and small and medium-sized business (SMB) decision-makers, indicates growing interest in blockchain adoption and stablecoin use.

Coinbase says 2024 marked a turning point, with on-chain initiatives moving from experimental to strategic.

“Nearly one in five Fortune 500 executives now consider on-chain initiatives a key part of their company’s strategy,” the report noted, a figure that reflects a 47% increase compared to the previous year.

Stablecoins have emerged as the centerpiece of this shift. Over 81% of crypto-aware SMBs expressed interest in using stablecoins to address key financial pain points, such as high transaction fees and cross-border payment delays.

Among Fortune 500 companies, interest in stablecoins has tripled since 2024.

The momentum is being fueled by real-world usage. Coinbase reported that stablecoin transfer volumes hit all-time highs in the past year, with $719 billion moved in December 2024 and $717.1 billion in April 2025.

Over the full year, stablecoins facilitated $27.6 trillion in transfer volume, surpassing Visa and Mastercard combined by over 7%.

“The future of money is here, and stablecoins are powering that transformation,” the report stated, emphasizing their role in remittances, payroll, and financial inclusion.

More than one-third of SMBs are already using crypto, and 46% of those who aren’t say they plan to start within the next three years. In total, 82% believe crypto can help solve at least one of their business’s financial challenges.

Institutional interest is also climbing. Coinbase found that over 80% of institutional investors plan to increase their crypto exposure this year. Globally, the number of stablecoin holders now exceeds 161 million, with stablecoin supply growing 54% year-over-year.

Despite the enthusiasm, the report said that clear regulation is the final hurdle. Ninety percent of Fortune 500 executives surveyed said the U.S. needs consistent, nationwide crypto rules to unlock the full potential of blockchain innovation.

“There’s an emerging patchwork of legislation,” Coinbase wrote, referencing efforts like the proposed GENIUS Act for stablecoin oversight. “But it is past time for a regulatory unlock that will strengthen broader crypto adoption.”

Coinbase collaborated with The Block Pro Research and third-party survey firms to produce the report, which also analyzed Web3 adoption trends among Fortune 100 companies from 2020 to 2025.

As crypto adoption accelerates across the corporate and financial sectors, stablecoins appear to be leading the charge. Their rapid growth and integration into business processes point to what may be the early stages of a broader digital financial transformation.

Small Businesses Embrace Crypto as Washington Moves Toward Regulatory Clarity

While Fortune 500 giants lead the charge, small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are quickly catching up in blockchain adoption.

For many, the appeal lies in solving real financial pain points. Around 80% of crypto-using SMBs cite improved invoicing and accounts receivable processes as key benefits.

Stablecoins are especially popular, offering faster payments and lower transaction costs.

But like their larger counterparts, SMBs want clearer rules. Industry leaders say regulatory uncertainty still slows adoption, even as interest grows. Recent moves in Washington could change that.

On May 19, the U.S. Senate advanced the bipartisan GENIUS Act, targeting stablecoin regulation, with a 66-32 vote.

Meanwhile, Representative Tom Emmer reintroduced the Blockchain Regulatory Certainty Act (BRCA), a bipartisan bill that would prevent blockchain developers from being classified as money transmitters.

These developments, combined with indications from President Donald Trump in favor of pro-crypto policy, suggest momentum is building for a clearer U.S. regulatory framework, one that could unlock broader adoption not just for big tech but for every business in between.