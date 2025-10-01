BTC $117,390.56 2.64%
Blockchain Association Urges Congress To Work Together Amid Government Shutdown

The Blockchain Association is calling on lawmakers to set aside partisan divides and find common ground as the government shutdown threatens to stall progress on digital asset policy.
Julia Smith
Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers...

The Blockchain Association, one of the United States’ leading crypto trade groups, is calling on Congress to “work together” amid a historic government shutdown, in a statement released on September 30.

Blockchain Association Calls on Congress for Crypto Momentum

According to a thread posted on the Blockchain Association’s official X account, the digital asset organization encouraged Congress to “keep the momentum going” and work “across the aisle as they have so often done with crypto policy.”

“Momentum around digital assets has never been stronger,” Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger said in a statement. “From bipartisan leadership in Congress to historic collaboration between the SEC and CFTC, we are seeing a true whole-of-government approach.”

“To secure America’s place as the crypto capital of the world, we must keep our foot on the gas,” she added.

Government Shutdown Stalls Crypto Progress

The U.S. government officially entered a shutdown early on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on government spending bills.

On Wednesday, the two opposing parties once again failed to agree on a vote that would have quickly ended the government shutdown.

“…The president has directed his cabinet, and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made, and we believe layoffs are imminent,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said.

Mersinger’s commentary comes just days after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) hosted a joint roundtable in Washington, D.C.

The landmark event saw the two digital asset watchdogs come together to explore regulatory harmonization priorities and featured appearances by several key players in the cryptocurrency sector.

However, with no end to the government shutdown in sight, it remains unclear just how the blockchain sector and crypto policy as a whole will be impacted.

Julia Smith
Julia is an experienced writer with a passion for covering a wide variety of beats, especially those relating to policy, power and spectacle. She loves all things politics and regularly covers regulatory updates on emerging technology here for Crypto News.
