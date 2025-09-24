BTC $113,090.15 0.05%
ETH $4,181.80 -0.06%
SOL $211.31 -3.32%
PEPE $0.0000097 0.10%
SHIB $0.000012 0.14%
DOGE $0.24 0.56%
XRP $2.88 0.74%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.29
Cryptonews Altcoin News

Blockchain Analytics Firm Elliptic Secures HSBC Investment, Now Backed by Four Megabanks

Bank Elliptic HSBC
The investment comes amid rising interest from financial institutions in stablecoins and tokenized assets.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Blockchain Analytics Firm Elliptic Secures HSBC Investment, Now Backed by Four Megabanks

Elliptic, a prominent provider of blockchain analytics tools, has secured investment from HSBC, marking its entry into an exclusive club.

Key Takeaways:

  • Elliptic secured investment from HSBC, making it the only blockchain analytics firm backed by four global megabanks.
  • HSBC’s Richard May has joined Elliptic’s board as the firm expands its compliance tools for digital assets.
  • The funding will support Elliptic’s growth as demand rises for stablecoin risk management and cross-chain analytics.

It is now the only blockchain analytics firm to be backed by four globally systemically important banks (G-SIBs): HSBC, JPMorgan Chase, Santander, and Wells Fargo.

The investment comes amid rising interest from financial institutions in stablecoins and tokenized assets.

HSBC’s Richard May Joins Elliptic Board Following Strategic Investment

As part of the announcement, HSBC’s Richard May, Group Head of Financial Crime for Corporate and Institutional Banking, has joined Elliptic’s board of directors.

“With the rapid evolution of digital assets and currencies, mitigating financial crime risks has never been more important,” May said.

“Elliptic’s solution provides HSBC with greater transparency, helping to meet rising regulatory expectations and industry standards.”

Elliptic has seen significant traction in 2025, reporting record-breaking customer and revenue growth in Q2.

The HSBC investment is expected to help fuel its next phase of expansion, especially as global banks deepen their exposure to digital assets.

The company recently introduced a product called Issuer Due Diligence, a solution designed to help banks evaluate stablecoin issuers and manage associated wallet risk before adding reserves.

The tool reflects growing demand for institutional-grade risk management as banks prepare to integrate digital assets into their core operations.

“Elliptic was built with this exact moment in mind,” said CEO Simone Maini. “We’ve anticipated institutional adoption for over a decade and built the infrastructure required to meet that demand.”

Maini emphasized that the firm’s long-term focus on compliance, scalability, and real-time analytics has positioned it as a go-to partner for financial institutions seeking to bridge crypto and regulatory frameworks.

The strategic backing by four global megabanks adds further legitimacy to Elliptic’s offerings, especially as regulators step up enforcement and oversight.

With interest in digital assets growing across the board, the partnership signals deeper integration of blockchain tools within traditional banking infrastructure.

Cross-Chain Crypto Crime Hits $21B: Elliptic

Cross-chain criminal activity has surged to over $21 billion in 2025, tripling from the previous year, according to Elliptic’s latest report.

Criminals are increasingly using decentralized exchanges, token swap services, and cross-chain bridges to obscure the origin of stolen funds.

Chain-hopping has become a standard tactic, with 33% of crypto crime cases now involving more than three blockchains.

State-backed actors like North Korea’s Lazarus Group and Iranian and Russian entities are heavily implicated.

These groups are using advanced obfuscation methods, including rapid cross-chain swaps and anonymizing services, to evade sanctions and law enforcement. Notably, the Garantex exchange was taken down in March 2025 using Elliptic’s data.

The report also highlights a wave of scams during the memecoin boom, including the $LIBRA rug pull following a tweet from Argentine President Javier Milei.

Elliptic warns that real-time frauds are getting harder to catch, but advances in cross-chain analytics now allow investigators to trace assets across 55 blockchains and over 300 bridge routes.

Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holds Crucial $0.80 Support – Here’s Why it Could Rally 300% Soon
2025-09-22 18:41:04
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 08:47:41
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,089,696,890,899
-4.58
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holds Crucial $0.80 Support – Here’s Why it Could Rally 300% Soon
2025-09-22 18:41:04
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 08:47:41
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-22 15:51:04
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Press Releases
BTC and ETH Prices May Not Hold—DOT Miners Offers Investors Daily New Opportunities
2025-09-24 11:30:00
Press Releases
XRP and ETH Holders are Flocking to MSP Miner To Double Their Daily Opportunities
2025-09-24 11:15:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors