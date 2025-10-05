BTC $123,228.51 0.67%
ETH $4,539.79 0.86%
SOL $231.83 1.32%
PEPE $0.000010 1.49%
SHIB $0.000012 2.44%
DOGE $0.25 2.30%
XRP $3.01 0.65%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.30
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Bitwise Files S-1 for Aptos ETF, CEO Cites ‘Momentum in Aptos Ecosystem’

Aptos Bitwise ETF
Bitwise files S-1 for Aptos ETF as CEO cites 897% development lead and "momentum in Aptos ecosystem".
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas Hassan
About Author

Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.

Author Profile
Last updated: 

Crypto asset manager Bitwise has filed an S-1 registration for an Aptos ETF to formalize its proposal, following initial administrative steps to register the trust entity in the state of Delaware.

An S-1 registration is a formal document required by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for a new security, like a crypto ETF, to be offered to the public.

The Bitwise Aptos ETF filing is just the initial step, and the approval timeline can take several months or longer.

Bitwise Aptos ETF Faces SEC Review: Approval Could Take Months

The SEC will carefully review the application, assessing factors such as market risk, investor protection, and regulatory compliance before making a decision.

Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley confirmed the filing in a recent X post, which revealed that the Aptos Layer-1 blockchain has led development activities among new blockchain entrants by over 897%.

Horsley added that he can’t say more about the Aptos ETF during the quiet period, “But fired up about the momentum in the Aptos ecosystem.”

Within hours of the filing announcement, Aptos surged from $4.63 to a high of $5.65 before settling around $5.52 at press time.

Bitwise Files S-1 for Aptos ETF, CEO Cites 'Momentum in Aptos Ecosystem'
Source: CoinMarketCap

Trading volumes also exceeded $3.98 billion, marking a three-month high for both price and volume.

Recall that Aptos Labs CEO Avery Ching is officially part of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s (CFTC) Digital Assets Global Markets Advisory Committee (GMAC) subcommittee.

The CFTC specifically pointed out that Ching will collaborate with other leaders from Web3 and financial services to help shape digital asset regulations.

Many believe his appointment could help facilitate internal discussions with regulators on the need for an Aptos ETF.

For European investors, Bitwise already has a similar product listed in Switzerland, on the SIX Swiss Exchange, which shows growing confidence that the U.S. counterpart might see an Aptos ETF go live before the end of 2025.

When asked about the gap that Aptos fills in the Layer-1 blockchain space, where the likes of Ethereum, Solana, BNB Chain, Sui, and Tron have already dominated, Horsley responded that Aptos is favored by institutions because it offers maximum speed and cost efficiency.

The claim of institutional preference for Aptos appears to be genuine.

BlackRock’s $2B BUIDL Fund Backs Aptos Ahead of ETF Decision

In November 2024, BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, expanded access to its tokenized real-world asset fund, the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL), to include Aptos.

Securitize’s CEO, Carlos Domingo, cited that the choice for Aptos was about broadening the accessibility of what has become the largest money-market token of its kind.

According to him, “we’ll start to see more investors looking to leverage the underlying technology to increase efficiencies on all the things that until now have been hard to do.”

When it comes to transaction speed and cost, Aptos, a layer-1 blockchain platform developed by former Facebook employees, recently set a new record in blockchain transactions.

In May, Aptos surpassed Solana by recording an astounding 115.4 million transactions in a single day, far exceeding Solana’s 31.7 million, according to Aptoscan.

The surge not only shattered previous records but also surpassed the L1 record of over 65 million held by Sui Network by an impressive margin of over 50%.

Aside from transaction volume, Aptos has also been showing growth in stablecoin activities.

According to data shared by the Aptos protocol, native USDT activity on Aptos has now surpassed $30 billion in volume, making it the fourth-largest layer-1 blockchain by net circulation of native USDT, valued at approximately $830 million.

The blockchain’s stablecoin dominance extends beyond USDT to include USDC and USDe, creating a comprehensive ecosystem that has attracted significant user engagement.

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start
2025-10-03 23:54:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 3, 2025
2025-10-03 10:23:42
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Aptos
APT
$5.43
5.11 %
Aptos

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,419,508,848,725
8.86
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: XRP, Solana, and DOGE ETF Filings Withdrawn – But Here’s Why That’s Not Bearish
2025-09-30 14:05:19
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: World’s Largest Derivatives Exchange Eyes SOL – $1,000 SOL is Just the Start
2025-10-03 23:54:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Up Today? – October 3, 2025
2025-10-03 10:23:42
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Best Crypto to Buy Now in October 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-10-01 09:47:10
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-10-03 16:07:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-10-03 13:41:48
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in October 2025
2025-10-01 14:40:28
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-10-01 14:39:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-10-01 14:37:05
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-05 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-10-03 16:17:10
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Bitwise CIO: Solana Will Be Wall Street’s Go-To Network for Stablecoins and Tokenization
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-10-05 11:23:00
Blockchain News
Tether May Eclipse Saudi Aramco as World’s Most Profitable Company, Says Bitwise CIO
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-30 13:46:15
Anas Hassan
Crypto Journalist
Anas is a crypto native journalist and SEO writer with over five years of writing experience covering blockchain, crypto, DeFi, and emerging tech.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors