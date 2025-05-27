BTC $110,279.77 0.72%
ETH $2,677.47 5.17%
SOL $178.50 1.79%
PEPE $0.000014 3.10%
SHIB $0.000014 2.03%
DOGE $0.22 2.37%
XRP $2.34 1.40%
ETH Gas (gwei) 4.45
Cryptonews Blockchain News

Bitstamp Staking Launches in UK, Offering 3.1% ETH Rewards – What’s the Risk?

Bitstamp Staking UK
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
UK Trade Crypto

Up to 3.1% APY is now on tap for UK crypto savers after Bitstamp staking services quietly went live on May 27, seizing on Westminster’s January move to free staking from collective investment rules.

Through the new offering, “Bitstamp Earn Staking,” UK-based users can now earn passive income by staking Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA), while maintaining full control and custody of their digital assets.

The move follows the UK Government’s January 2025 decision to exclude crypto staking from collective investment scheme (CIS) regulations, clearing the way for platforms like Bitstamp to offer such services legally and transparently.

Customers can stake Ethereum with just a few clicks via Bitstamp Earn, while ADA holders will automatically benefit from staking unless they opt out.

Staking with Transparent Returns?

Bitstamp’s staking program stands out by offering flexibility and clarity. Users are not subject to lock-in periods beyond those required by the underlying Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocols.

The platform advertises returns of up to 3.1% annual percentage yield (APY) on Ethereum and 1% on Cardano, with staking rewards paid out either weekly or monthly, depending on the asset.

“Bitstamp has always prioritised trust, transparency, and user control,” said James Sullivan, Group General Counsel at Bitstamp.

“Our new staking service offers UK customers a reliable, compliant way to earn rewards, demonstrating how regulatory clarity can drive responsible innovation.”

Customers will retain full ownership of their crypto throughout the staking process, delegating their assets to Bitstamp’s validated staking nodes. Commission fees may apply depending on the network, but Bitstamp does not impose any additional restrictions.

Bitstamp Secures EU CASP License Under MiCA

Bitstamp received approval for its Crypto Asset Service Provider license under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation.

Announced on the 16th of May, 2025, the license was granted by Luxembourg’s financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

Under MiCA, licensed providers must implement stringent anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

They are also required to maintain client protections, including clear disclosures, safeguarding of assets, and adherence to transparent operational practices.

Bitstamp’s approval comes as the EU accelerates its push to regulate crypto markets in line with traditional financial systems.

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Ethereum
ETH
$2,677
5.17 %
Ethereum
Cardano
ADA
$0.7695
1.33 %
Cardano
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,596,578,583,871
3.21
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $16B Real Estate Project Goes Live on XRP Ledger – $500 XRP Coming Soon?
2025-05-26 14:38:59
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: XRP Holds $2.31 Before Memorial Day Volume Decline — Will Reduced Institutional Activity Spark Rally to $2.75?
2025-05-25 08:48:39
,
by Arslan Butt
Altcoin News
Ripple Whale Moves $782M in XRP: How Could XRP Price React?
2025-05-13 11:12:12
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrency to Invest In May 2025
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
11 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Robinhood to Launch Crypto Services in Singapore via Bitstamp Acquisition in 2025
Ruholamin Haqshanas
Ruholamin Haqshanas
2025-02-18 13:51:52
Crypto Regulation News
Bitstamp Secures EU CASP License Under MiCA, Approved by Luxembourg Regulator
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-05-16 13:45:51
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors