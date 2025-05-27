Bitstamp Staking Launches in UK, Offering 3.1% ETH Rewards – What’s the Risk?

Up to 3.1% APY is now on tap for UK crypto savers after Bitstamp staking services quietly went live on May 27, seizing on Westminster’s January move to free staking from collective investment rules.

Through the new offering, “Bitstamp Earn Staking,” UK-based users can now earn passive income by staking Ethereum (ETH) and Cardano (ADA), while maintaining full control and custody of their digital assets.

The move follows the UK Government’s January 2025 decision to exclude crypto staking from collective investment scheme (CIS) regulations, clearing the way for platforms like Bitstamp to offer such services legally and transparently.

Customers can stake Ethereum with just a few clicks via Bitstamp Earn, while ADA holders will automatically benefit from staking unless they opt out.

Staking with Transparent Returns?

Bitstamp’s staking program stands out by offering flexibility and clarity. Users are not subject to lock-in periods beyond those required by the underlying Proof-of-Stake (PoS) protocols.

The platform advertises returns of up to 3.1% annual percentage yield (APY) on Ethereum and 1% on Cardano, with staking rewards paid out either weekly or monthly, depending on the asset.

“Bitstamp has always prioritised trust, transparency, and user control,” said James Sullivan, Group General Counsel at Bitstamp.

“Our new staking service offers UK customers a reliable, compliant way to earn rewards, demonstrating how regulatory clarity can drive responsible innovation.”

Customers will retain full ownership of their crypto throughout the staking process, delegating their assets to Bitstamp’s validated staking nodes. Commission fees may apply depending on the network, but Bitstamp does not impose any additional restrictions.

Bitstamp Secures EU CASP License Under MiCA

Bitstamp received approval for its Crypto Asset Service Provider license under the European Union’s Markets in Crypto-Assets regulation.

Announced on the 16th of May, 2025, the license was granted by Luxembourg’s financial regulator, the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF).

Under MiCA, licensed providers must implement stringent anti-money laundering (AML) and Know Your Customer (KYC) procedures.

They are also required to maintain client protections, including clear disclosures, safeguarding of assets, and adherence to transparent operational practices.

Bitstamp’s approval comes as the EU accelerates its push to regulate crypto markets in line with traditional financial systems.