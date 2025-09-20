BTC $115,875.47 -0.51%
ETH $4,472.00 -1.04%
SOL $238.19 -1.44%
PEPE $0.000010 -2.99%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.06%
DOGE $0.26 -2.69%
XRP $2.99 -1.87%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.26
Cryptonews Altcoin News

BitGo Becomes First Crypto Custodian to File for US IPO

BitGo Custody IPO
BitGo is one of the most established custody platforms in the industry, currently safeguarding $90.3 billion.
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan
About Author

Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
BitGo Becomes First Crypto Custodian to File for US IPO

BitGo has officially filed for an initial public offering, becoming the first dedicated crypto custodian to pursue a listing on a US stock exchange.

Key Takeaways:

  • BitGo has filed for a US IPO, becoming the first crypto custodian to seek a public listing, with plans to trade under the ticker “BTGO.”
  • The company reported $4.19 billion in revenue for H1 2025 and holds $90.3 billion in digital assets.
  • BitGo also serves as custodian for the Trump-linked World Liberty stablecoin.

The Palo Alto-based firm plans to trade under the ticker “BTGO” on the New York Stock Exchange, marking a major milestone in the convergence of traditional capital markets and digital asset infrastructure.

Founded in 2013, BitGo is one of the most established custody platforms in the industry, currently safeguarding $90.3 billion in digital assets for a global roster of institutional clients.

BitGo Powers Trump-Linked World Liberty Stablecoin as Custodian

The company has also expanded into stablecoin services, including acting as custodian and infrastructure provider for the controversial World Liberty stablecoin linked to Donald Trump’s crypto initiative.

The IPO filing reveals a surge in business performance. In the first half of 2025, BitGo posted $4.19 billion in revenue, nearly quadrupling year-over-year, with net income reaching $12.6 million.

While that profit is down from $30.9 million a year earlier, the revenue growth reflects rising demand from financial institutions moving deeper into crypto markets.

The company previously reported $3 billion in revenue and $157 million in profit for all of 2024.

BitGo’s move comes as crypto listings gain momentum in US markets.

“Investors are increasingly viewing digital assets as an asset class in their own right,” said Josef Schuster, CEO of IPOX.

The current market window, shaped by softer regulatory barriers and growing institutional adoption, offers a rare opportunity for crypto infrastructure providers to step into the public arena.

Goldman Sachs and Citigroup are leading the underwriting for BitGo’s offering.

Crypto IPOs Gain Momentum

BitGo’s IPO filing comes amid renewed momentum for crypto-related public offerings.

The digital asset space has seen several notable public listings in 2025. Stablecoin issuer Circle made a splash with its IPO in June, surging more than sevenfold since going public.

Online trading platform Etoro, which offers crypto trading among its services, debuted in May.

In addition, Galaxy Digital, led by Mike Novogratz, moved its listing from the Toronto Stock Exchange to Nasdaq earlier this year.

Gemini, the exchange founded by the Winklevoss twins, filed confidentially for a U.S. IPO in June, signaling strong market confidence in crypto exchanges going public.

More recently, Figure Technology Solutions Inc., a blockchain-focused lending platform, raised $787.5 million in its initial public offering.

The San Francisco-based company, alongside key backers including Ribbit Capital, sold 31.5 million shares at $25 apiece, valuing the firm at roughly $5.3 billion.

Originally targeting a lower range, Figure increased both the share count and price just days before the listing, signaling strong investor demand.

Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
BREAKING: Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction LIVE
2025-09-17 15:24:19
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,237,565,827,216
-0.99
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Bitcoin News
BREAKING: Fed Cuts Rates by 25 bps — Bitcoin & Crypto Market Reaction LIVE
2025-09-17 15:24:19
,
by Anas Hassan
Price Analysis
New ChatGPT Model Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
2025-09-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-19 13:32:53
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-20 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: Why One Analyst Sees a Deeper Correction to $2.90
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-20 12:02:15
Press Releases
Dogecoin ETF Pushes Crypto Industry To Embrace Speculation
2025-09-20 11:45:00
Amin Ayan
Crypto Journalist
Amin Ayan is a crypto journalist with over four years of experience in the industry. He has contributed to leading publications such as Cryptonews, Investing.com, 99Bitcoins, and 24/7 Wall St. He has a background in engineering and enjoys working on projects related to blockchain, AI, and online content. Contact Amin at [email protected].
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors