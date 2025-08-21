BTC $113,001.00 -0.76%
ETH $4,293.73 -0.25%
SOL $182.86 -2.10%
PEPE $0.000010 -1.74%
SHIB $0.000012 -1.29%
DOGE $0.21 -2.33%
XRP $2.85 -1.81%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.17
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Winklevoss $21M Bet, Whale Shift, $112K in Focus

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is once again at the center of U.S. politics. Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss donated 188 BTC, valued at $21 million, to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC. Their goal: strengthen President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

This isn’t their first move. The twins had already contributed $5 million to the Fairshake PAC and $2 million in Bitcoin to Trump’s 2024 campaign. Even more symbolic, the $21 million figure reflects Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million coins.

The donation has been well received in Washington. The brothers have joined White House crypto events, while Trump himself praised their efforts to make the U.S. a blockchain innovation hub. Analysts see such political capital as a confidence boost for Bitcoin’s long-term adoption.

Whale Shifts $113M BTC Into Ethereum

Market volatility added another layer of drama. A whale controlling more than $1.6 billion in assets shifted $113 million worth of Bitcoin into Ether, taking a $240 million spot ETH position.

The switch followed an earlier $76 million BTC sale used to fund a $295 million ETH perpetual long, part of which has since been closed. Current on-chain data shows the whale still holds 300 BTC ($34M) and over 55,000 ETH ($240M) on Hyperliquid, along with $167M in Bitcoin in reserve.

The trades looked rushed, and Bitcoin briefly traded at a 2% discount on Hyperliquid compared to other exchanges. While some traders see this as a risky gamble, others point to growing optimism around Ethereum. Either way, it highlights how large players can disrupt liquidity and spark volatility in both BTC and ETH markets.

Bitcoin Tests $112K as Technicals Weaken

Bitcoin now trades at $112,480, down over 1.50% in 24 hours, with a $2.23 trillion market cap and $60 billion in daily trading volume.

Bitcoin’s price action shows BTC slipping below its rising wedge support, with the 50-day SMA at $116,103 acting as resistance. Whereas, the failed retesting of $124,450 level has left the market vulnerable.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum indicators confirm this weakness. The RSI sits at 40, while MACD remains negative, suggesting persistent selling pressure. Candlestick structure resembles the early stages of a “three black crows” formation — a bearish signal that often precedes further declines.

Key levels to watch:

  • Below $112K: downside opens to $108K, then $105,150
  • Above $116K–$117K: rebound possible toward $120,900 and $124,450

For traders, the setup is balanced. Bears may short failed rallies under $116K, while bulls will wait for a bullish engulfing candle or higher low above $112K. Longer term, Bitcoin’s resilience above the $100K mark keeps the six-figure narrative intact, even as short-term volatility tests conviction.

New Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

This image has an empty alt attribute; its file name is image-113-1-1024x647.jpg

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $11 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012775—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Recover After $112K Test and $1M Call?
2025-08-20 22:57:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
Chainlink
LINK
$24.83
3.24 %
Chainlink
Solana
SOL
$182.86
2.10 %
Solana

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,045,763,964,473
-2.89
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: SEC ETF Decision Pushed to October 2025 – Bullish or Bearish?
2025-08-19 19:54:41
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Forecast: Can BTC Recover After $112K Test and $1M Call?
2025-08-20 22:57:15
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts The Price of XRP, XLM, and DOGE This August
2025-08-19 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-20 14:41:08
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in August 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-20 17:12:28
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-19 19:08:52
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-21 13:46:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-22 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
OKB, Arbitrum, SEI: The Altcoin Season Trio That Could Make You Filthy Rich
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-13 18:37:21
Altcoin News
Why Ethena, Pump.fun, and Hyperliquid Could Lead the Next Altcoin Season Leg
Hongji Feng
Hongji Feng
2025-08-11 18:12:54
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors