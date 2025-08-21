Bitcoin Price Prediction: Winklevoss $21M Bet, Whale Shift, $112K in Focus

Bitcoin is once again at the center of U.S. politics. Gemini co-founders Cameron and Tyler Winklevoss donated 188 BTC, valued at $21 million, to the Digital Freedom Fund PAC. Their goal: strengthen President Donald Trump’s pro-crypto policies ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

This isn’t their first move. The twins had already contributed $5 million to the Fairshake PAC and $2 million in Bitcoin to Trump’s 2024 campaign. Even more symbolic, the $21 million figure reflects Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million coins.

🇺🇸 ​​TODAY: The Winklevoss twins donated 188 $BTC worth $21M to pro-Trump PAC ahead of US midterms to support President Trump's crypto agenda. pic.twitter.com/mRoAgByeuY — Cointelegraph (@Cointelegraph) August 21, 2025

The donation has been well received in Washington. The brothers have joined White House crypto events, while Trump himself praised their efforts to make the U.S. a blockchain innovation hub. Analysts see such political capital as a confidence boost for Bitcoin’s long-term adoption.

Whale Shifts $113M BTC Into Ethereum

Market volatility added another layer of drama. A whale controlling more than $1.6 billion in assets shifted $113 million worth of Bitcoin into Ether, taking a $240 million spot ETH position.

The switch followed an earlier $76 million BTC sale used to fund a $295 million ETH perpetual long, part of which has since been closed. Current on-chain data shows the whale still holds 300 BTC ($34M) and over 55,000 ETH ($240M) on Hyperliquid, along with $167M in Bitcoin in reserve.

$1.6B Bitcoin Whale Shifts Another $113M BTC Into $240M ETH Long https://t.co/n4mFRp12tt — Utility token 🪙 (@Utillitytoken) August 21, 2025

The trades looked rushed, and Bitcoin briefly traded at a 2% discount on Hyperliquid compared to other exchanges. While some traders see this as a risky gamble, others point to growing optimism around Ethereum. Either way, it highlights how large players can disrupt liquidity and spark volatility in both BTC and ETH markets.

Bitcoin Tests $112K as Technicals Weaken

Bitcoin now trades at $112,480, down over 1.50% in 24 hours, with a $2.23 trillion market cap and $60 billion in daily trading volume.

Bitcoin’s price action shows BTC slipping below its rising wedge support, with the 50-day SMA at $116,103 acting as resistance. Whereas, the failed retesting of $124,450 level has left the market vulnerable.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum indicators confirm this weakness. The RSI sits at 40, while MACD remains negative, suggesting persistent selling pressure. Candlestick structure resembles the early stages of a “three black crows” formation — a bearish signal that often precedes further declines.

Key levels to watch:

Below $112K: downside opens to $108K, then $105,150

Above $116K–$117K: rebound possible toward $120,900 and $124,450

For traders, the setup is balanced. Bears may short failed rallies under $116K, while bulls will wait for a bullish engulfing candle or higher low above $112K. Longer term, Bitcoin’s resilience above the $100K mark keeps the six-figure narrative intact, even as short-term volatility tests conviction.

