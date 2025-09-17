BTC $115,771.16 -0.56%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will Today’s FOMC Rate Cut to 4.25% Spark the Next Big Move?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is holding around $116,200 on Wednesday as the Fed gears up for its first rate cut of 2025. The FOMC is widely expected to trim rates by 25 basis points, bringing the target down to 4.25%. That move — and Powell’s comments right after — could be the spark that decides whether BTC rips toward $130K or slips back toward $114K.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technicals: Rising Wedge and Key Levels

Bitcoin is testing a critical zone as price action consolidates just below $117,300. On the 30-minute chart, the structure has formed a rising wedge, a pattern that often means fading momentum in uptrends.

The rejection at point D of the wedge shows sellers are in control, especially with the RSI below 50, indicating weakening bullish strength.

The focus is now on the $115,800–$114,900 zone, anchored by the 200-MA and the lower boundary of the channel. A break below this area could extend losses to $114,400 and $113,200, areas that have been buy zones.

Above $115,800, bulls can retest $117,300. Clearing that would open up $118,500 and $119,350 on the chart.

Momentum indicators are neutral. The 50-MA is above price, bearish short-term, but a bullish engulfing or hammer near support could trigger a reversal.

For traders, $115,800 is the line in the sand: above that and we can go long into $118K–$119K, below that and we risk a deeper pullback. In the bigger picture, higher lows across the structure still favor a push to $130,000 in the next few months.

Rate Cut, Politics and Market

The rate cut comes at a politically charged time. Trump has been pushing for faster easing and installed former White House adviser Stephen Miran to the Fed board this week. His failed bid to remove Governor Lisa Cook however shows ongoing tension over the central bank’s independence.

Trump has repeatedly called Jerome Powell “too late” on cuts, adding pressure to act now.The dot plot will be key, showing where policymakers see rates going for the rest of 2025. In June, they saw two cuts, but now traders are pricing in three if the labor market weakens more. For Bitcoin, today could be the trigger.

A dovish tone will boost risk and send BTC to resistance and potentially $130,000 by year end. A cautious Fed will have crypto consolidating near current levels until buyers get back in.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $16.2 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012925—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
