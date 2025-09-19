BTC $117,236.49 -0.08%
ETH $4,608.81 -0.38%
SOL $247.67 0.20%
PEPE $0.000011 -1.07%
SHIB $0.000013 -0.32%
DOGE $0.28 -0.55%
XRP $3.08 -0.81%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.24
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will SEC’s First Multi-Asset ETP Push BTC Past $120K?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin trades near $117,321 with a 24-hour volume of $49.4 billion and a market cap of $2.33 trillion. Despite global volatility, BTC remains the anchor of institutional portfolios. The Federal Reserve’s latest 25-basis-point rate cut, the first since December, gave fresh momentum to risk assets. Lower borrowing costs typically support Bitcoin as investors look for alternatives to traditional assets.

Adding cultural weight, memecoin traders unveiled a 12-foot golden statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin near the U.S. Capitol. Though a stunt, it underscores how crypto continues to blend politics, memes, and financial markets.

  • Bitcoin market cap: $2.33 trillion
  • Current BTC price: $117,321
  • Trading volume: $49.4 billion (24 hours)

SEC Clears Grayscale’s First Multi-Asset ETP

The SEC has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GLDC), the first U.S. multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product. The ETP provides exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano without requiring investors to manage wallets or exchange accounts.

This move follows the success of spot Bitcoin ETFs and reflects regulators’ new listing standards, which are designed to simplify crypto fund approvals on Nasdaq and NYSE Arca. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg called the launch a milestone for mainstream adoption.

Approval strengthens Bitcoin’s role as the cornerstone of institutional crypto strategies, even as investor interest broadens into altcoins.

Laos Turns to Bitcoin Mining for Debt Relief

Laos, known as the “battery of Southeast Asia,” is exploring Bitcoin mining to ease its $1.3 billion annual hydropower debt. By using surplus electricity for mining, Laos could convert unused power into globally liquid assets.

The country experimented with mining in 2021 but halted new projects in 2023 due to drought and grid stress. Now, as repayment pressures mount, officials are re-evaluating crypto mining as a way to monetize stranded energy.

This strategy mirrors Bhutan and Ethiopia, where renewables are being redirected to crypto. It reinforces Bitcoin’s growing narrative as “digital energy money.”

Bitcoin Price Forecast – Technical Outlook

On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin consolidates inside a rising wedge, trading near $117,366. The 50-SMA at $116,000 and the 200-SMA at $113,243 provide firm support.

Candlestick rejections near $115,800 suggest buyers continue to defend key levels, while the RSI at 59 shows cooling momentum without signaling overbought conditions.

If BTC closes above $117,978, a climb toward $119,287 and $120,298 is likely, with room for $125K–$130K in the weeks ahead.

A break below $116,000 could trigger a pullback toward $114,400 or even $113,200. For now, the bias stays cautiously bullish, with long-term potential for a $500,000 supercycle if liquidity and macro tailwinds align.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $16.8 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012945—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-18 14:33:56
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,311,808,040,194
0.67
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB Whales Move 7 Trillion Tokens Overnight – Big Crash or Massive Rally Next?
2025-09-16 21:51:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 17, 2025 – Crypto Market Rebounds as Bitcoin Tops $116K Ahead of Fed Rate Call
2025-09-17 04:20:24
,
by Jai Pratap
Price Analysis
China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pi Coin and Solana by the End of 2025
2025-09-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-18 10:09:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-18 14:33:56
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-15 13:36:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-15 14:52:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-17 10:10:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
White House Scrambles for New Crypto CFTC Pick After Winklevoss Backlash
Hassan Shittu
Hassan Shittu
2025-09-19 00:39:36
Blockchain News
Rail Boss ‘Stole Electricity from Russian Railways Network to Mine Crypto’
2025-09-18 23:30:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors