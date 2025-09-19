Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will SEC’s First Multi-Asset ETP Push BTC Past $120K?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin trades near $117,321 with a 24-hour volume of $49.4 billion and a market cap of $2.33 trillion. Despite global volatility, BTC remains the anchor of institutional portfolios. The Federal Reserve’s latest 25-basis-point rate cut, the first since December, gave fresh momentum to risk assets. Lower borrowing costs typically support Bitcoin as investors look for alternatives to traditional assets.

Adding cultural weight, memecoin traders unveiled a 12-foot golden statue of Donald Trump holding a Bitcoin near the U.S. Capitol. Though a stunt, it underscores how crypto continues to blend politics, memes, and financial markets.

Bitcoin market cap: $2.33 trillion

Current BTC price: $117,321

Trading volume: $49.4 billion (24 hours)

SEC Clears Grayscale’s First Multi-Asset ETP

The SEC has approved Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund (GLDC), the first U.S. multi-asset crypto exchange-traded product. The ETP provides exposure to Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano without requiring investors to manage wallets or exchange accounts.

💰 SEC Approves First Multi-Asset Crypto ETP: Grayscale's GLDC Fund Launches! pic.twitter.com/WST4JmjUkt — Vizi – Breaking Crypto News (@vizidotcom) September 18, 2025

This move follows the success of spot Bitcoin ETFs and reflects regulators’ new listing standards, which are designed to simplify crypto fund approvals on Nasdaq and NYSE Arca. Grayscale CEO Peter Mintzberg called the launch a milestone for mainstream adoption.

Approval strengthens Bitcoin’s role as the cornerstone of institutional crypto strategies, even as investor interest broadens into altcoins.

Laos Turns to Bitcoin Mining for Debt Relief

Laos, known as the “battery of Southeast Asia,” is exploring Bitcoin mining to ease its $1.3 billion annual hydropower debt. By using surplus electricity for mining, Laos could convert unused power into globally liquid assets.

JUST IN: 🇱🇦 Laos is mining #Bitcoin and crypto using surplus energy – South China Morning Post



Nation-states are here 🚀 pic.twitter.com/EU8UY607gp — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 18, 2025

The country experimented with mining in 2021 but halted new projects in 2023 due to drought and grid stress. Now, as repayment pressures mount, officials are re-evaluating crypto mining as a way to monetize stranded energy.

This strategy mirrors Bhutan and Ethiopia, where renewables are being redirected to crypto. It reinforces Bitcoin’s growing narrative as “digital energy money.”

Bitcoin Price Forecast – Technical Outlook

On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin consolidates inside a rising wedge, trading near $117,366. The 50-SMA at $116,000 and the 200-SMA at $113,243 provide firm support.

Candlestick rejections near $115,800 suggest buyers continue to defend key levels, while the RSI at 59 shows cooling momentum without signaling overbought conditions.

If BTC closes above $117,978, a climb toward $119,287 and $120,298 is likely, with room for $125K–$130K in the weeks ahead.

A break below $116,000 could trigger a pullback toward $114,400 or even $113,200. For now, the bias stays cautiously bullish, with long-term potential for a $500,000 supercycle if liquidity and macro tailwinds align.

