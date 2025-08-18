Bitcoin Price Prediction: Will BTC Rally to $123K or Drop to $112K?

Bitcoin is at $117,000, down less than 1% in the last 24 hours, with a market cap of $2.32 trillion and $73 billion in daily volume. Price is consolidating above $116,000, where support has held in recent days. The chart shows a narrowing wedge, often a precursor to big moves in either direction.

The 50-period SMA at $117,462 is the immediate cap on short-term rallies. Recent candles are showing indecision, with small-bodied candles indicating hesitation between buyers and sellers. The RSI at 51 has bounced from oversold levels, and the MACD is flattening after a bearish stretch, both suggesting a change in momentum.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Bitcoin Institutional Moves Impact Sentiment

Institutional adoption is growing. Dutch firm Amdax has launched AMBTS B.V., a Bitcoin treasury to list on Euronext Amsterdam, with plans to control 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply, worth over $24 billion at today’s prices. This is another sign of European demand for BTC as a balance sheet asset, with at least 15 European companies already holding BTC.

JUST IN: 🇳🇱 Amdax plans to launch a #Bitcoin treasury company called AMBTS on the Dutch stock exchange.



Aims to own atleast 1% of bitcoin supply pic.twitter.com/b1DETGvp0a — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) August 18, 2025

Meanwhile, Michael Saylor’s Strategy added 155 BTC worth $18 million, bringing its total to 628,946 BTC valued at $74 billion. With unrealized gains of nearly $28 billion, Strategy is the largest corporate Bitcoin holder, even with short-term volatility.

Michael Saylor signals Strategy will buy the Bitcoin dip



Saylor signaled an impending Bitcoin purchase by Strategy, as BTC's price hovers around the $117,000 level, down from the all-time high.



https://t.co/JuAnzlKNmr pic.twitter.com/EisnCsmok7 — CryptoJag (@YieldXYoda) August 17, 2025

Key points to note:

Institutions and businesses now control over 10% of Bitcoin’s supply.

Strategy has doubled its BTC holdings since the 2024 US election.

European companies are pushing Bitcoin into mainstream finance.

Market Ahead of Fed

The broader crypto market is cautious ahead of Jerome Powell’s Jackson Hole speech, with traders liquidating $567 million in positions this week. Funding rates are negative, indicating near term downside. Powell is expected to talk about inflation and the weakening labor market, but may not confirm a September rate cut.

CRYPTO DAYBOOK AMERICAS: There's a note of caution seeping into digital-asset markets ahead of Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's Jackson Hole speech later this week. The CoinDesk 20 Index has dropped more than 4.5% in the past 24 hours.https://t.co/BgpXf98uuV — CoinDesk (@CoinDesk) August 18, 2025

Technically, Bitcoin is at key levels. A break below $116,078 could see $114,650 and $112,680, while a break above $118,047 could see $120,374 and potentially $123,777. Traders are waiting for confirmation signals, such as engulfing candles or big volume spikes, to validate the next move.

Despite the short-term volatility, the long-term trend is still up. Institutional accumulation, growing adoption and a supply squeeze will set the stage for the next Bitcoin rally. If the momentum shifts, BTC could surge to $130,000 and beyond, entering the presales phase.

