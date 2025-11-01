Bitcoin Price Prediction: Why November Has Bitcoin Bulls Eyeing $160,00

Bitcoin price holds near $110K as bulls eye $160K. Strategy and Coinbase boost confidence while analysts warn of November volatility ahead.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: November 1, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded around $110,150, gaining around 0.72% over the past 24 hours. Traders seems to weigh mixed market signals heading into November. Despite short-term uncertainty, BTC’s long-term trajectory remains strong. It’s bolstered by institutional accumulation and corporate confidence. However, analysts caution that a dip below $100,000 could test market sentiment and shake investor confidence.

Market momentum remains supported by corporate balance sheet expansion and institutional optimism. Strategy, the largest Bitcoin-holding company, confirmed it won’t pursue mergers or acquisitions for now, signaling focus on its core Bitcoin strategy.

This clarity reassured investors, reflecting commitment to sustainable growth and transparent operations, two traits that have kept Strategy’s stock aligned with Bitcoin’s performance.

Strategy and Coinbase Strengthen Institutional Confidence

Strategy’s Chairman Michael Saylor emphasized that acquiring other Bitcoin treasury firms would be risky and time-consuming. Instead, the company will continue focusing on its key strengths – buying Bitcoin, selling digital credit, and maintaining financial transparency. With 640,808 BTC on its books, Strategy remains the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holder.

Strategy’s Saylor Says It’s Not The Time To Buy Rivals – https://t.co/uMJym86JXw pic.twitter.com/CONIZDu0kK — Crypto News (@lypp) October 31, 2025

CEO Phong Le added that acquisitions often come with hidden risks. By avoiding complex deals, Strategy aims to remain efficient, predictable, and focused on long-term Bitcoin accumulation – a signal that resonates with both retail and institutional investors.

🚨 BREAKING: 🇺🇸 Coinbase bought $300 MILLION Bitcoin in Q3 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GkDOoBwDfY — SwingPoint (@SwingPoint_SP) November 1, 2025

Meanwhile, Coinbase strengthened its position as a trusted institutional exchange by adding 2,772 BTC in Q3, raising total holdings to 14,548 BTC, worth roughly $1.57 billion. The company’s Q3 earnings showed net income of $432.6 million, up fivefold year-over-year, driven by transaction and subscription revenue growth.

Key figures from Coinbase’s latest report include:

Revenue: $1.9 billion (+55% YoY)

$1.9 billion (+55% YoY) Transaction revenue: $1.05 billion

$1.05 billion Subscription income: $746.7 million (+34%)

Coinbase’s Bitcoin accumulation reinforces confidence in digital assets as long-term reserves. Its expanded offerings in derivatives, tokenized assets, and stablecoin services further validate the exchange’s growing role in traditional finance integration.

Historical Patterns Warn of November Volatility

Despite these bullish fundamentals, analysts like Timothy Peterson warn that November has historically been a volatile month for Bitcoin. The cryptocurrency saw steep drops during 2011, 2014, 2018, and 2022, often triggered by liquidity stress or external shocks.

Peterson notes that this pattern typically emerges between November 8–20, aligning with corporate earnings and macroeconomic adjustments.

If companies revise 2026 earnings forecasts lower, investors may reduce exposure to risk assets like Bitcoin. However, analysts also note that these corrections have historically paved the way for strong Q1 recoveries, suggesting that any mid-November pullback could create a buying opportunity ahead of 2026.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Triangle Breakout Approaches

Bitcoin price prediction remains neutral as BTC is trading around $110,089, showing a 0.4% intraday gain as price action tightens within a descending triangle pattern on the 4-hour chart. This structure, defined by lower highs and steady support near $106,375, reflects a market in consolidation, a phase that often precedes a strong breakout.

The 20-period EMA continues to act as dynamic resistance, suppressing upward attempts. Recent candles, mostly spinning tops and Doji formations, signal indecision as bulls and bears battle for short-term control. However, the ascending trendline from mid-October shows that buyers are gradually stepping in, forming a series of higher lows, a subtle bullish sign that suggests accumulation at lower levels.

Momentum indicators echo this setup. The RSI at 46.9 is curling upward from near oversold territory, hinting at a possible bullish divergence. If the RSI crosses above 50 while price holds above $108,000, it could confirm a rebound phase.

For now, Bitcoin’s volatility remains compressed, but the pattern suggests that a breakout is nearing.

Trade Setup

Entry: Buy above $111,675 (confirmed breakout)

Buy above $111,675 (confirmed breakout) Stop-Loss: Below $106,300 (trendline support)

Below $106,300 (trendline support) Targets: $116,350 and $119,750

Alternatively, a break below $106,300 could shift momentum in favor of bears, targeting $103,500 and $100,250.

In essence, Bitcoin is quietly coiling – traders should stay alert for a decisive move, as the upcoming breakout from this narrowing range could define November’s market direction.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $25.2 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013195 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems. If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale