Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Wall Street Firms Are Buying the Dip – Massive Rebound Comes Next

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is holding near $112,961, steady despite a choppy week that rattled markets. The cryptocurrency trades with a daily volume of $51.2 billion and maintains a market cap above $2.25 trillion. While the dip has tested sentiment, Wall Street-linked firms and global treasuries are using the pullback to add aggressively to their Bitcoin holdings, signaling confidence that the next leg higher may not be far away.

Treasuries Double Down Despite Weakness

Several major Bitcoin treasuries announced fresh buys over the past week, undeterred by recent volatility. Strategy, led by Michael Saylor, added $99.7 million worth of Bitcoin, expanding its position even as its stock faced S&P 500 exclusion and dilution concerns.

Whereas, Japan’s Metaplanet made an even bolder move, purchasing $632 million in Bitcoin, raising its total holdings to 25,555 BTC worth roughly $3 billion.

The biggest statement came from Strive, which completed a merger with Semler Scientific and immediately allocated $675 million to BTC. The combined entity will now hold over 10,900 BTC, valued at more than $1.2 billion.

By paying a 210% premium on Semler’s stock, Strive also secured a profitable diagnostics business, but its primary focus remains building a formidable crypto treasury.

These moves highlight institutional conviction. Far from retreating, some of Bitcoin’s largest corporate holders are scaling their exposure, reinforcing market stability during downturns.

Key institutional buys this week:

  • Strategy: $99.7M in Bitcoin
  • Metaplanet: $632M purchase, 25,555 BTC total
  • Strive + Semler merger: $675M BTC buy, 10,900 BTC total

Institutional Confidence Could Fuel ETF Push

The timing of these purchases is important. Espeically, with market regulators relaxing rules around digital asset exposure and Wall Street showing high demand for crypto-linked products, large treasuries may be setting the stage for broader ETF approval. Their confidence not only boosts sentiment but also provides a safety net against deeper sell-offs.

As more corporations follow the playbook of Strategy and Metaplanet, Bitcoin could see demand outpace supply, particularly with the capped limit of 21 million coins. If institutional inflows persist, today’s consolidation near $113K may be remembered as a prime accumulation zone.

Bitcoin Technical Picture: Key Levels to Watch

On the charts, Bitcoin is trading just under the 200-EMA at $113,450, a line that bulls need to reclaim to ease selling pressure. The 50-EMA at $115,500 is the next test, while resistance stands at $116,150 and $118,000.

Long lower wicks near $112,500 suggest dip-buying interest, but without a clear reversal candle, sellers still control momentum.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) at 36 shows oversold conditions, but traders want confirmation before betting on a rebound. If Bitcoin breaks below $113,000, the next supports lie at $110,850 and $108,750. On the upside, a clean break above $114,750 could set the stage for a rally back toward $120,000.

For cautious traders, patience is key. Aggressive shorts may aim for $110,800, while long setups require a bullish engulfing pattern or hammer candle near support.

Longer term, Bitcoin’s structure of higher lows since summer remains intact, suggesting the current weakness could evolve into an accumulation phase before the next rebound.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $17.5 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012955—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,080,169,145,634
-4.08
Trending Crypto
