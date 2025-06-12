Bitcoin Price Prediction: Veteran Trader Peter Brandt Warns of “Hidden” Collapse for BTC – Here’s Why
Bitcoin has dropped to $107,177, below the $108,000 support as selling pressure mounts. Veteran trader Peter Brandt is warning of a 75% correction to $27,290 from recent highs of $112,000.
He notes that the breakdown below the ascending channel and series of lower highs is similar to the 2022 bear market when Bitcoin dropped from $69,000 in late 2021.
Brandt’s warning isn’t just technical. He points to deteriorating market structure and sentiment as key supports fail. This has amplified investor anxiety, especially with the broader macro and geopolitical backdrop.
Geopolitical Tensions Intensify Market Risks; Bitcoin Under Pressure
Global conflicts are fueling the fire. Reports of Israel preparing to strike Iran have caused risk-off sentiment. The Russia-Ukraine war has escalated with drone strikes on Kharkiv, deepening investor caution.
While uncertainty usually boosts safe-haven assets, Bitcoin is not capturing traditional safe-haven flows. It’s weakening along with broader risk assets.
Despite the risk-off tone, US Bitcoin ETFs saw $164.57 million in net inflows on Wednesday. GameStop added 4,700 BTC since May, and Mercurity Fintech plans to raise $800 million for a BTC treasury reserve. But institutional demand hasn’t yet offset broader market pressure.
Bitcoin Technical Breakdown Weighs on Bears
Technically, the Bitcoin price prediction appears bearish amid BTC’s breakdown below the trendline and the 50-period EMA ($107,985), which is clear. MACD confirms with a bearish crossover and widening gap, indicating downward momentum.
Rejection candles from $110,376 and lower highs have formed a near-term bearish pattern.
BTC is testing immediate support at $106,401. If that fails, further declines to $105,180 or $104,026 are more likely.
The market is at a crossroads, either a breakdown to Brandt’s $27,000 target or a short-lived bounce on institutional accumulation.
Trade Setup for Short Sellers:
- Entry: Short on rejection near $108,000
- Stop-loss: Above $108,800 (above EMA)
- Target 1: $106,400
- Target 2: $105,180
- Risk Level: 6/10
Summary
Bitcoin’s price action is weakening its technical structure and poses high bear risk. With macro headwinds, geopolitical tensions, and a veteran trader’s warning, BTC may be starting a bigger correction.
Watch levels closely and be prepared for more volatility. The market is fragile; a break below $106,000 could be the start of a bigger move.
BTC Bull Token Nears $8.1M Cap as 58% APY Staking Attracts Last-Minute Buyers
With Bitcoin trading near $107K, investor focus is shifting toward altcoins, especially BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). The project has now raised $7,103,849.89 out of its $8,153,354 cap, leaving less than $1 million before the next token price hike. The current price of $0.00256 is expected to increase once the cap is hit.
BTC Bull Token links its value directly to Bitcoin through two core mechanisms:
- BTC Airdrops reward holders, with presale participants receiving priority.
- Supply Burns occur automatically every time BTC increases by $50,000, reducing $BTCBULL’s circulating supply.
The token also features a 58% APY staking pool holding over 1.81 billion tokens, offering:
- No lockups or fees
- Full liquidity
- Stable passive yields, even in volatile markets
This staking model appeals to both DeFi veterans and newcomers seeking hands-off income.
With just hours left and the hard cap nearly reached, momentum is building fast. BTCBULL’s blend of Bitcoin-linked value, scarcity mechanics, and flexible staking is fueling strong demand. Early buyers have a limited time to enter before the next pricing tier activates.
