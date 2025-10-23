Bitcoin Price Prediction: Trump Pardons CZ as EU Tightens Crypto Rules

Bitcoin steadies near $109K after Trump pardons Binance’s CZ, boosting sentiment even as EU sanctions target Russian crypto exchanges and stablecoins.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Global crypto markets are stabilizing after a volatile week marked by major policy and regulatory headlines. Trump’s pardon of Binance founder CZ, the EU’s ban on Russian exchanges, and new security launches from Trezor and Ledger have dominated sentiment.

Meanwhile, Bitcoin is consolidating near $109K, with traders watching for a breakout toward $115K amid renewed institutional optimism.

Trump Pardons Binance Founder CZ, Signals Softer U.S. Crypto Stance

Binance founder Changpeng “CZ” Zhao has been pardoned by U.S. President Donald Trump after 11 months of legal and political wrangling, ending what Trump called the Biden administration’s “war on cryptocurrency.”

CZ was sentenced to four months in prison after Binance admitted to violating U.S. anti-money-laundering laws. His release reportedly follows Binance’s technical and lobbying support for Trump’s crypto venture, World Liberty Financial.

Binance founder CZ expressed gratitude for the pardon and pledged to help make America "the Capital of Crypto."





A White House statement said the pardon aimed to “restore fairness in crypto policy” and address politically driven prosecution. The move could also allow Binance, which shifted offshore under regulatory pressure, to return to the U.S. market.

The announcement boosted market sentiment—Bitcoin rose 2.5% as investors viewed Trump’s decision as a signal of looser crypto regulation ahead of his expected policy overhaul.

EU Bans Russian Crypto Exchanges and Ruble-Backed Stablecoin A7A5

The European Union has imposed its first direct crypto-related sanctions on Russia, banning Russian cryptocurrency exchanges and the A7A5 ruble-backed stablecoin as part of its 19th sanctions package since the Ukraine invasion.

The measures also restrict the distribution of crypto payment software within the EU and target a Kyrgyz stablecoin issuer and an unnamed trading platform linked to large A7A5 transactions. EU officials claim A7A5 was used to finance Russia’s war operations and evade sanctions.

EU officials, including Kaja Kallas, stated the new restrictions target Russian banks, crypto exchanges, and firms in China and India that bypass sanctions, noting that Russia uses crypto to pay saboteurs targeting the EU and Ukraine.





The bloc also added banks and oil dealers from the UAE, Hong Kong, Kyrgyzstan, and Tajikistan to its watchlist for aiding sanction circumvention.

The crackdown renewed global focus on Bitcoin’s neutrality, prompting a 0.8% rise as investors shifted toward decentralized, non-state assets amid tightening regulatory controls.

Trezor and Ledger Launch Next-Gen Crypto Wallets with Enhanced Security

Hardware wallet makers Trezor and Ledger have unveiled new models for 2025, each focused on stronger security and long-term self-custody.

Ledger’s Nano Gen5, priced at $179, features a larger screen, Bluetooth support, and the new Ledger Multisig security protocol. Designed by Apple veterans Susan Kare and Tony Fadell, the device improves transaction verification and overall user experience.

















Scroll down to learn more⬇️ pic.twitter.com/cogMYTb2i2 — Ledger (@Ledger) October 23, 2025

Trezor’s Safe 7, costing €249, is the company’s first quantum-ready wallet, built with dual security chips, wireless charging, and future-proof encryption to defend against advances in quantum computing.

Both firms confirmed that older models will remain supported through firmware updates.

Following the launch, Bitcoin rose 1.2%, reflecting stronger market confidence in secure storage solutions and growing user preference for self-custody wallets.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is trading around $109,576, showing a tug-of-war between bulls and bears as the price consolidates inside a symmetrical triangle on the 4-hour chart. This pattern typically signals that a breakout, either up or down, is nearing as volatility compresses.

The chart shows Bitcoin forming a series of higher lows near $107,350, suggesting steady accumulation at support, while repeated rejections near $111,750 highlight persistent selling pressure. The 20-EMA and 50-EMA remain flat, reinforcing this neutral stance, though a bullish crossover could form if BTC closes above the midline of the triangle.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick action reflects hesitation: recent Doji and spinning top candles near resistance indicate uncertainty and short-term exhaustion among buyers. However, the RSI at 51 remains balanced, leaving room for momentum to build in either direction.

If Bitcoin breaks above $111,750, traders could expect a move toward $115,900 and potentially $120,000, confirming renewed bullish momentum. Conversely, a close below $107,350 would invalidate the setup, exposing deeper supports at $104,500 and $101,100.

Trade Setup:

Buy Zone: Above $111,800 (confirmed breakout)

Targets: $115,900 and $120,000

Stop Loss: Below $109,000

For newer traders, it’s best to wait for a clear breakout candle with volume confirmation—preferably a bullish engulfing above resistance or a breakdown with wide red candles. Until then, Bitcoin’s sideways grind inside the triangle suggests a calm before the next major move.

