Bitcoin Price Prediction: Trump ETF Filing Fuels Speculation – Will Trump Add to BTC National Reserve?

Bitcoin price continues to hover near $105,000, down 0.24% in the past 24 hours, as the market digests a politically charged development: the filing of the Truth Social Bitcoin ETF. On June 3, NYSE Arca submitted a rule change to the SEC to list this new spot ETF, backed by Trump-linked Yorkville America Digital.

Unlike typical ETFs, this fund’s branding taps into partisan identity, potentially unlocking interest from Trump’s political base and retail traders alike.

The ETF intends to track Bitcoin performance while extending exposure without requiring traders and investors to directly carry BTC. Moreover, it copies existing offerings from BlackRock and Grayscale, which have secured regulatory approval and custody protections.

Yet, the market reaction remains cautious. Bitcoin has not broken out on the ETF news, underscoring short-term headwinds such as regulatory overhang and investor fatigue despite long-term bullish catalysts.

Truth Social ETF filed on NYSE Arca, SEC review pending

Branded ETF may pull in political retail demand

Bitcoin remains under $106K despite ETF buzz

JPMorgan Unlocks Lending Against Bitcoin ETFs

While retail flows are slow, institutional finance is moving. JPMorgan is now allowing ultra high net worth clients to borrow against spot Bitcoin ETF shares like BlackRock’s IBIT. This is a big deal because Bitcoin ETFs are now alongside stocks and real estate as acceptable collateral. This is a significant milestone for crypto’s integration into the traditional financial system.

This is especially interesting given CEO Jamie Dimon’s public skepticism towards digital assets. But behind the scenes, Bitcoin’s utility is becoming too big to ignore. By allowing crypto backed loans, the bank is formalizing Bitcoin as an asset class in the secured lending framework.

JPMorgan launches lending against Bitcoin ETFs

IBIT and other spot ETFs now collateral-eligible

Institutional credibility grows despite volatility

Could Trump Push Bitcoin Into National Reserves?

The question gaining traction among crypto analysts is whether Trump’s ETF push signals broader plans for Bitcoin on a national scale. While there’s no official move toward BTC adoption in national reserves, the combination of political branding and institutional financial integration is noteworthy.

A Trump administration endorsement of Bitcoin, even symbolic, could dramatically shift public and government sentiment.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

For now, Bitcoin price prediction remains neutral as BTC is trading range-bound, but the chart shows a tightening symmetrical triangle. BTC is trading above the 50-period EMA, and the MACD just printed a bullish crossover.

A decisive 2-hour candlestick closing just above $106,000 would confirm a breakout, with bullish targets at around $107,811 and $108,933.

Quick Technical Summary:

Current Price: $105,750

$105,750 Breakout Trigger: Close above $106,000

Close above $106,000 Upside Levels: $107,811 → $108,933

$107,811 → $108,933 Support Levels: $105,285 → $104,098

Whether the Truth Social ETF succeeds or not, it introduces a powerful narrative that blends crypto with politics. As the 2024 election cycle ramps up, Bitcoin could become a battleground, not just in markets, but in national policy, too.

