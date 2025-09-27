BTC $109,411.52 0.35%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: The Key Onchain Support Levels Bulls Must Defend to Avoid $60,000

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Bitcoin price prediction warns bulls must hold $107K–$104K support or risk a collapse toward $60,000.
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is under pressure after sliding from highs near $115,000 to around $109,300, raising concerns that bulls could lose their grip. If key support levels give way, analysts warn the price could retreat sharply, with $60,000 emerging as the critical long-term line in the sand.

Onchain Levels Traders Are Watching

The first major support sits near $111,400, where many recent buyers entered the market. Holding above this level keeps their positions in profit and confidence intact. A sustained drop below it, however, could trigger renewed selling pressure.

A broader demand zone lies between $104,000 and $108,000. This is where large volumes of Bitcoin changed hands, forming what analysts call a “make or break” region. If Bitcoin stays above this band, recovery attempts remain on the table. A clean break lower, by contrast, would leave the door open to deeper declines — with $102,800, $105,200, and $107,300 marking short-term supports before $60,000 comes back into focus.

  • Key short-term support: $107,300
  • Critical zone: $104,000–$108,000
  • Long-term floor: $60,000

Macro and Institutional Drivers

Market sentiment has also been shaped by macro signals. Fed Chair Jerome Powell recently emphasized that the central bank won’t rush into rate cuts, keeping investors cautious. His comments dampened appetite for risk assets, dragging Bitcoin back under $110,000.

At the same time, BlackRock provided a counterweight. The asset manager purchased over 700 BTC (worth about $77 million) via Coinbase Prime, even as traders braced for volatility tied to the expiry of $17 billion in Bitcoin options. The move underlined institutional conviction despite retail hesitation.

BlackRock is also pushing new products. Alongside its $87 billion IBIT, the firm has filed for a Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, designed to generate yield through covered call strategies. Analysts view this as a step to attract income-seeking investors and strengthen Bitcoin’s long-term case.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Bears Still in Control

From a charting perspective, Bitcoin remains trapped under a descending trendline from mid-September. The 50- and 100-period SMAs around $113,000–$113,500 are reinforcing resistance, highlighting a bearish crossover zone.

Recent candlestick activity reflects indecision. A cluster of small-bodied candles shows failed recovery attempts, while last week’s sequence of red candles resembled a “three black crows” pattern — a bearish continuation signal.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum is weak but not yet exhausted. The RSI sits at 33, just above oversold, offering no sign of bullish divergence. For traders, the setup favors shorts while Bitcoin stays under $113,000.

  • Short entry zone: $110,000–$110,400
  • Stop-loss: above $112,500
  • Targets: $107,300 and $105,200

For new traders, think of Bitcoin as moving down a staircase. Each failed bounce makes the next step lower more likely. Unless the coin decisively reclaims $113,000, sellers retain the upper hand.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $18.4 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012985—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Bitcoin

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Key Levels to Watch as SOL Fights to Reclaim Momentum
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-09-27 10:19:31
Bitcoin News
Novogratz: Dovish Fed Chair Nominee Could Trigger Major Bitcoin Rally
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-27 09:46:47
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
