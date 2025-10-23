Bitcoin Price Prediction: Standard Chartered Predicts BTC Will Hit $200K Soon, Is It Time To Buy?

Standard Chartered’s bold $200K call fuels buying frenzy – Bitcoin price prediction points to a new bull phase.

During the end of Thursday’s trading session, Bitcoin (BTC) showed strong recovery and climbed back above the $110,000 mark after facing some weakness earlier in the week. As of writing, BTC is around $108,900, up 1.18% in the last 24 hours, with a daily trading volume of more than $69 billion.

However, Bitcoin’s rise is mainly supported by Standard Chartered Bank’s positive outlook, as the bank expects BTC to reach $200,000 by the end of 2025 due to strong ETF inflows, growing safe-haven demand, and hopes of U.S. interest rate cuts.

Despite the $19 billion market loss last month, BTC has regained investor confidence and continues to show signs of strength.

Standard Chartered Turns Bullish on BTC

According to Geoff Kendrick, the bank’s Head of Digital Assets Research, the recent price drop was a short-term correction that could offer a good buying chance. He said Bitcoin’s fall to around $104,000 after the October 10 crash might soon be followed by a big recovery.

Kendrick expects BTC to move toward $200,000 by 2025, and under normal market conditions, stay well above $150,000 if the U.S. Federal Reserve goes ahead with rate cuts. Therefore, the bank’s report shows strong confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term growth.

ETF Inflows and Safe-Haven Demand Support Bitcoin

Apart from this, ETF inflows are playing a key role in supporting Bitcoin’s recovery. After facing some politically driven outflows, Bitcoin ETFs recently recorded a net positive inflow of $477 million, showing that investors are once again buying into the market.

In addition to this, Bitcoin’s growing image as a safe-haven asset is also helping its rise. Gold recently reached a new record high, and many investors are now looking toward Bitcoin as another way to protect their money from market risks. This idea of Bitcoin being “digital gold” is getting stronger day by day.

Market Recovery Creates Buying Opportunity

Besides this, Kendrick believes that the recent market crash could take some time to settle, but it gives investors a good chance to buy Bitcoin at lower levels. He explained that this phase might become the starting point for the next strong rally, supported by higher demand from institutions.

Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive

Looking ahead, Standard Chartered expects Bitcoin to reach around $500,000 by 2028, if global conditions stay stable and more institutions adopt it. Short-term ups and downs may continue, but the overall outlook for Bitcoin remains very positive.

Therefore, after recovering from the October crash, Bitcoin’s move near $110,000 by the end of Thursday’s session shows that the market is turning bullish again. This comeback could be the start of another strong upward move in the coming months.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Eyes $115K as Triangle Pattern Narrows

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is trading around $108,900, holding steady within a symmetrical triangle pattern that’s tightening between $107,350 support and $111,750 resistance. This setup typically precedes a directional move as market volatility narrows.

The 4-hour chart shows a sequence of higher lows, suggesting steady buying interest near the base trendline. The 20-EMA and 50-EMA are converging near $109,800, signaling a potential shift in short-term momentum. The RSI hovers around 49, confirming a balanced market, neither overbought nor oversold.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A clean break above $111,750 could extend gains toward $115,000, followed by $120,000, where earlier resistance sits. However, losing support at $107,350 would invalidate this structure and expose lower targets at $104,500 and $101,100.

For traders, a buy entry above $109,500 with a stop below $107,000 remains reasonable. Bitcoin’s structure still leans bullish, and a breakout could mark the start of a fresh move higher into late Q4.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $24.6 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013155 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.