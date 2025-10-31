Bitcoin Price Prediction: Spooky Surprise For Investors As BTC Drops Below $110K On Halloween 2025, Could There Be A Weekend Pump?

Bitcoin slips below $110K on Halloween, forming a tight triangle pattern. Traders eye $116K if bullish breakout holds, or $106K if bears return.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 31, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

During the European session, Bitcoin is consolidating near the $110,000 level, as an EMA is blocking its way to the upside. Earlier today, BTC extended its Halloween slump, dipping below $110,000 as traders brace for a potential weekend rebound.

This price action follows days of tight consolidation within a symmetrical triangle pattern, a classic setup signaling indecision before volatility strikes. The coin currently trades around $110,162, with buyers defending support near $106,300 and sellers capping gains at $112,000.

The market’s hesitation mirrors broader risk sentiment after the Federal Reserve’s dovish tone on liquidity. BTC’s narrowing price action reflects reduced volatility, often the calm before a breakout. “The structure is compressing, and we’re approaching an inflection point,” noted analysts tracking the pattern.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Setup Hints at a Breakout

On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin price prediction remains bearish as BTC is bouncing from its lower trendline, where a bullish engulfing candle suggests renewed buying pressure. Still, the 50-day EMA ($111,240) remains below the 200-day EMA ($112,685), keeping the short-term bias neutral to slightly bearish.

BTC/USD Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI at 46 has turned upward from oversold conditions, showing early signs of recovery. However, repeated spinning top candles indicate hesitation as bulls and bears battle for control. Price movement within this symmetrical triangle points to a volatility spike ahead, likely within days.

Key Technical Levels:

Resistance: $112,000, $116,300, $119,700

Support: $106,300, $103,400, $100,200

Weekend Forecast: Range or Reversal?

If BTC clears the $112,000 resistance with volume confirmation, traders could see a short-term rally toward $116,000–$119,000. However, a break below $106,300 risks a deeper slide toward $103,400.

Many traders expect a potential “weekend pump”, a pattern often seen after major selloffs when thin liquidity triggers sharp rebounds. With broader liquidity expected to expand following the Fed’s latest policy pivot, Bitcoin could soon define its November direction.

For now, a long position above $112,000 remains favorable for bullish traders, while caution is advised until a confirmed breakout forms. Whether this Halloween dip turns into a treat or another trick may depend on how Bitcoin reacts as volatility returns to the market.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $25.2 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013195 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems. If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale