Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Real Estate Mogul Grant Cardone Buys More BTC During the Crash – What Does He Know?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Real estate mogul Grant Cardone is buying more — Bitcoin price prediction hints at a potential turnaround after the $103K breakdown.
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is trading around $105,100, down 5.75% in the past 24 hours, with a market capitalization of nearly $2.09 trillion. While most investors are retreating after the latest selloff, real estate mogul Grant Cardone is adding aggressively.

His firm, Cardone Capital, purchased another 200 BTC this week, following a 300 BTC acquisition just days earlier, signaling confidence while others hesitate.

In a recent interview with Bitcoin Magazine, Cardone described BTC as a “multiplier of wealth,” comparing money to attention; both must be captured, stored, and multiplied to build lasting value.

He views holding cash as a losing game: “Saving it doesn’t keep it because it’s going down in value,” he said, arguing that fiat erodes wealth over time.

Blending Real Estate and BTC

Cardone’s investment approach stands apart. Rather than buying crypto directly, he uses cash flow from income-producing properties to accumulate BTC. Monthly rental income is reinvested into BTC, effectively turning tenants into indirect contributors to the fund’s digital asset holdings.

Each fund starts with roughly 15% allocated to BTC, expanding gradually to a 50/50 mix of real estate and crypto over several years. This approach leverages real estate’s steady returns with Bitcoin’s long-term growth potential, a balance Cardone believes can outperform traditional portfolios.

“Our renters are buying the investors Bitcoin,” he explained. “It’s real estate merged with Bitcoin, not backed by it.”

This structure offers investors exposure to BTC without managing custody or wallets directly, earning comparisons to “MicroStrategy for real estate investors.”

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Triangle Breakdown Hits $103K

As discussed in my previous forecast, BTC/USD has already extended its decline, reaching the projected $105,000 and $103,500 support targets. The drop followed a confirmed triangle breakdown, marking a decisive shift in short-term momentum.

BTC remains trapped within a descending channel, with the 20- and 50-period EMAs reinforcing downward pressure as both slope lower.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI near 25 shows oversold conditions, hinting at possible relief. Still, without a confirmed bullish reversal, BTC could consolidate between $103,500 and $107,400 before choosing direction. Resistance sits at $107,500 and $110,800; failure to break above could pull prices back toward $101,600–$99,000.

Traders are watching this range for stability, and while near-term sentiment remains cautious, institutional accumulation and oversold signals suggest this correction could form the base for Bitcoin’s next recovery heading into Q4.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $23.9 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013125 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
