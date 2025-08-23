Bitcoin Price Prediction: Powell’s Cut Signal, Philippines’ 10K BTC Plan, Taiwan Crackdown Drive Path to $130K

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is back in the spotlight, trading above $116,000 as multiple global catalysts shape its future. US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s rate cut hint has brought optimism, the Philippines is proposing a $1.1 billion Bitcoin reserve and Taiwan’s $72 million crypto crackdown has boosted regulatory trust.

Together, these developments highlight the maturing role of Bitcoin in global finance—both as a hedge and a growth asset. With technical charts also pointing to a potential breakout, traders now eye the path toward $130,000 with renewed confidence.

Taiwan’s $72M Crypto Laundering Case Boosts Market Trust

Taiwanese prosecutors have charged 14 individuals in what they call the country’s largest crypto money laundering case, worth around $72 million. Led by Shi Qiren, the group used unregistered exchanges “CoinW” and “CoinThink Technology” to scam over 1,500 people.

They deposited funds into machines, converted to foreign currency, bought USDT and then moved the money out.

Taiwan prosecutors are investigating the largest-ever money laundering case involving a brick-and-mortar virtual currency exchange. Fourteen individuals, using the CoinW exchange, assisted a fraud ring in converting cash into virtual currency. Over the course of a year, they… — Wu Blockchain (@WuBlockchain) August 22, 2025

Authorities seized millions in cash, luxury cars, and Bitcoin holdings. Prosecutors are pushing for a $39 million asset seizure, while CoinW denied involvement.

While the case exposed risks in loosely regulated markets, investors view the crackdown as a step toward stronger regulatory trust—likely supportive for Bitcoin in the long run.

Powell’s Jackson Hole Signal Fuels Crypto Rally

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell reignited optimism during his Jackson Hole speech, hinting at an upcoming rate cut. He noted that shifting conditions may “call for adjusting policy,” leading markets to assign a 90% probability of a September reduction.

A dovish speech by Powell, signaling interest rate cuts, has energized the crypto market. $BTC and $ETH saw an increase, with #Ethereum's stronger performance relative to #Bitcoin drawing particular attention. pic.twitter.com/SJlN4LkgNm — Crypto Data Space (@cryptodataspace) August 22, 2025

Bitcoin surged from $112,000 to above $114,700 within minutes, with Ethereum jumping 7% to $4,600. Altcoins including Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP all posted 6%+ gains. Investors had sold heavily earlier in the week but Powell’s dovish comments turned sentiment around.

Rate cuts have historically driven liquidity driven rallies across crypto and traders expect this to be no different.

Philippines Eyes 10,000 BTC National Reserve

Another major development came from Manila. Lawmakers in the Philippines have introduced a bill to create a 10,000 BTC strategic reserve worth $1.1 billion at current prices. The plan would see the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas purchase 2,000 BTC annually for five years, holding the coins in trust for 20 years.

BREAKING: 🇵🇭 Philippine Congressman proposes a bill to create a national #Bitcoin reserve of 10,000 $BTC, aiming to bolster economic stability and hedge against debt. pic.twitter.com/wbxtnB43cn — Bitcoin.com News (@BTCTN) August 22, 2025

Representative Migz Villafuerte framed Bitcoin as “digital gold,” arguing it would strengthen financial security. If approved, the Philippines’ holdings would rival Bhutan’s 10,565 BTC and exceed El Salvador’s 6,276 BTC, a move seen as a strong bullish signal by traders betting on institutional adoption.

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Technical Outlook

The short-term Bitcoin price prediction seems neutral as BTC’s chart below is shaping into a battleground between buyers and sellers.

After sliding into a descending channel in mid-August, BTC has bounced sharply from $112,000 support, reclaiming the 50-period EMA at $115,578. Price briefly tested $117,000, marking an attempt to break the channel’s upper boundary.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A completed harmonic pattern between $124,450 and $105,150 underscores the recent swings. Candlestick action near support produced a bullish hammer, followed by green candles that could evolve into a three white soldiers formation if momentum sustains. RSI has recovered to 55, while MACD shows a bullish crossover with a widening histogram—both reinforcing a constructive outlook.

If Bitcoin clears $117,000 and sustains above $119,000, upside targets emerge at $121,800 and $124,400. A breakout would likely push to $127,500 and possibly $130,000 in the coming months. On the downside $113,500 and $112,000 are key supports.

BTC Potential Trade Setup

A cautious entry above $116,200 with a stop under $112,000 aligns risk and reward. If confirmed BTC could rally to $124,400 and then $130,000 as bullish momentum builds into 2025.

New Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $11.3 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012775—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

