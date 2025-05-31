BTC $104,161.01 -1.14%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Post-$827M Liquidation Carnage – Can BTC Reclaim $104k Amid ETF Inflows?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin has fallen to $103,570, down over 1.50% in the last 24 hours, with over $827 million in liquidations. Most of these were longs being forced to sell into a falling market, accelerating the decline. This wave of selling has added significant downward pressure, and we are now at multi-week lows.

The liquidation spree serves as a reminder of the dangers of leverage in a volatile cryptocurrency market, where significant price movements can trigger automated sell orders.

  • $827M liquidated, mostly longs
  • BTC below key support, now trying to get back to $104K
  • Volume is $52.38B as of today

Macroeconomic Jitters and ETF Outflows Weigh In

Beyond the immediate market chaos, macro and geopolitical risks are adding to the uncertainty. An insufficient US GDP number and ongoing tariff disputes from the Trump era are spooking investors. High-risk assets, such as Bitcoin, are being hit the hardest as caution spreads through the markets.

BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust (IBIT) saw a record $430.8 million outflow on May 30, ending a 31-day inflow streak. This is the largest single-day outflow since the ETF’s January 2024 debut, indicating that institutional players are becoming increasingly nervous.

Across all 11 US spot Bitcoin ETFs, $616.1 million was outflowed for the day. While BlackRock’s Bitcoin holdings remain at $70 billion, the outflows indicate a shift in sentiment.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Key Levels and Rebound Signs

On the technical front, the Bitcoin price prediction appears bearish, as BTC has violated the upward trendline. On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin has broken below a rising trendline and is forming a descending triangle. This classic pattern, where lower highs converge to horizontal support, indicates more bearish momentum.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The 50-period EMA is a ceiling at $106,932. The MACD is confirming this with a bearish crossover and red histogram bars.

Key levels to watch:

  • Support: $102,141 – if this breaks, we could see $100,799 or $99,356
  • Resistance: $106,409 – potential reversal point if patterns emerge* Reversal Watch: Bullish candlesticks (Morning Star, Bullish Engulfing) at support, MACD divergence, 50-EMA reclamation as reversal signs

The short term is bearish, but a significant reversal with strong buying at support could take us back to $104K and beyond. But without reversal signs, be cautious, as the path of least resistance is down.

SUBBD Presale Surpasses $552K, Redefining Content Creation

SUBBD is revolutionizing the content creation landscape with a Web3 platform designed to empower both creators and fans. With over 2,000 creators and a combined audience of 250 million already on board, this isn’t just a presale, it’s a movement gaining momentum.

At its heart, SUBBD transforms the way creators and fans connect. Forget middlemen and censorship.

With AI-driven tools, seamless token-gated rewards, and a dynamic ecosystem, fans gain access to exclusive drops while creators monetize directly. It’s a space built for authentic engagement and creativity.

Stake your $SUBBD tokens to unlock a suite of rewards, including XP boosts, premium content, exclusive raffles, and VIP livestream access. Fans can use earned credits for perks, while token holders gain a voice in governance voting.

The presale has already raised over $552,317 out of a $751,960 target, with each $SUBBD priced at $0.055525. The momentum is building fast, and the remaining allocation is limited.

Join the future of decentralized content today. Visit the SUBBD platform, connect your wallet, and swap USDT, ETH, or use a bank card to secure your stake in this evolving content ecosystem.

Price Analysis
Is XRP About to Explode? Ripple’s SEC Letter Could Change Everything 
2025-05-29 17:03:00
,
by Harvey Hunter
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – May 29, 2025
2025-05-29 11:35:30
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Bitcoin News
Hyperliquid Trader James Wynn Exits $1.25B Long Bitcoin Bet at a Loss 
2025-05-25 06:12:23
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in May 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Full Presale List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in May 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Big Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
