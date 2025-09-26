Bitcoin Price Prediction: Ohio Crypto Payments and $47M Stablecoin Boost Fuel BTC’s Long-Term Outlook

Bitcoin is trading near $109,750, down around 2.75% in the last 24 hours, as investors weigh both bearish technical signals and a string of bullish adoption headlines. Ohio has become the fourth U.S. state to authorize cryptocurrency payments for public services, joining Colorado, Utah, and Louisiana.

The State Board of Deposit unanimously approved a vendor to process digital asset transactions, marking a milestone for BTC’s legitimacy in government finance.

Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose called the decision a bold step that strengthens the state’s appeal as a business hub. He confirmed his office will be the first to accept crypto for official payments.

Lawmakers are also considering establishing a Strategic Cryptocurrency Reserve. It’s like a national Bitcoin reserve. These kinds of moves add credibility to digital assets, which helps build trust and strengthens the long-term case for Bitcoin.

XRP Ecosystem Expands Despite Price Drop

Ripple’s XRP has struggled, falling 10% since September 19 and now trading at $2.82. Resistance is located near $3.20–$3.30, with support at $2.60, indicating a potential consolidation phase. Yet CEO Brad Garlinghouse used the Seoul 2025 XRP event to rally the community, highlighting mXRP, a yield-bearing tool offering up to 8% returns on idle tokens.

Ripple also partnered with Securitize to link its RLUSD stablecoin to tokenized fund exchanges, further expanding real-world use cases. Institutional adoption of altcoins often has a spillover effect, boosting overall crypto sentiment and indirectly supporting Bitcoin.

Stablecoin Firm RedotPay Joins Unicorn Club

RedotPay, the payment company, has raised $47m, becoming a unicorn in just 18 months. Backed by Coinbase Ventures, Galaxy Ventures and Vertex Ventures, RedotPay has added 5m users and processed $10bn in payments since launch.

🦄 Rising to Unicorn: @RedotPay Secures $47M in Strategic Funding!



Thanks to @cbventures , @GalaxyHQ & Vertex Ventures for believing in our mission!#RedotPay highlights in just 2 years:

👥 5M+ users in 100+ markets

💸 $10B annualized payments volume

Its Global Payout service, live since June 2025, enables crypto-to-bank transfers, with demand growing in underserved markets such as Latin America.

The company has licenses in Argentina, Hong Kong and Europe, with plans to expand further. As stablecoin payment systems scale, confidence in digital finance grows, which indirectly helps Bitcoin’s role as the market anchor.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook

Technically, Bitcoin trades inside a descending triangle, with resistance at $111,128 and support near $109,000. A breakdown risks $107,282 or $105,201, but the RSI near 38 suggests oversold conditions.

A bullish candle at these levels could trigger a rebound to $113,900 and $117,372, where major resistance sits.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

For traders, cautious accumulation between $109,000–$110,000 with stops under $105,000 remains viable. A recovery above $114,000 would confirm a breakout path toward $120,000.

With U.S. states embracing crypto payments, altcoins expanding ecosystems, and stablecoin firms attracting billions, Bitcoin may be setting up for a renewed rally into year-end.

