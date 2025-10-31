Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is Nordea’s €648B Bet the Spark for BTC’s Next Rally?

Nordea Bank’s €648B Bitcoin fund launch and the Fed’s 4% rate cut fuel speculation of a new BTC rally as institutional interest in crypto accelerates.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 31, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is hovering near $109,200 as Europe’s €648 billion Nordea Bank opens trading for a BTC-linked fund, signaling a growing institutional pivot toward digital assets. The move underscores rising confidence in regulated crypto exposure.

With the Fed’s rate cut to 4% adding fresh liquidity, traders are now asking, could this spark the next major Bitcoin rally?

€648 Billion Opening Bitcoin-Linked Fund Trading at Nordea Bank

Nordea Bank, one of Europe’s largest lenders with €648 billion in assets, now allows clients to trade a BTC-linked fund, marking a clear shift toward digital assets. The bank said the crypto market has matured, offering safer and more transparent investment options.

JUST IN: €648 billion Nordea to allow customers to trade #Bitcoin-linked ETP on its platforms.



Europe is coming 🚀 pic.twitter.com/L8hhxKscIZ — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 30, 2025

While Nordea won’t give investment advice, it will enable trading of a Bitcoin exchange-traded product (ETP) that tracks BTC’s price. The move follows rising institutional demand for regulated crypto exposure, as major banks like JPMorgan and Danske Bank explore similar offerings. Bitcoin adoption in Europe’s banking sector continues to gain momentum.

FOMC Cuts Rates but Market Already Expected the Move

The Federal Reserve cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 3.75%–4%, but markets showed little reaction as the move was widely expected. Bitcoin fell about 2.4% after Fed Chair Jerome Powell said officials remain split on further cuts in December.

The Fed just dropped rates by 0.25%.

Markets barely blinked. This was priced in a mile ago.



No surprises = No fireworks.



What’s your next move after this “nothing burger” cut?

Reply with your game plan. pic.twitter.com/0dY5M61fUp — BraVoCycles Newsletter (@BraVoCycles) October 29, 2025

Analysts warned that policy uncertainty could limit liquidity flowing into risk assets like crypto. Still, some remain upbeat — 21Shares analyst Matt Mena noted that November historically delivers strong BTC gains, averaging over 46%.

Despite short-term weakness, economists expect lower rates to renew demand for digital assets before year-end, possibly driving BTC back toward its record highs.

Germany’s AfD Proposes Making BTC a National Strategic Asset

Germany’s largest opposition party, Alternative for Germany (AfD), has proposed recognizing Bitcoin as a national asset, urging lawmakers to separate it from other cryptocurrencies under the EU’s MiCA framework. The motion argues that strict regulation could hurt innovation and weaken Germany’s role in digital finance.

AfD also called for maintaining VAT exemptions, protecting self-custody rights, and preserving Bitcoin’s 12-month tax exemption for long-term holders. Lawmakers further suggested adding Bitcoin to Germany’s national reserves, similar to gold.

The move was seen as a sign of growing political support for Bitcoin across Europe, boosting investor optimism and market sentiment.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Bulls Eye Breakout Above $111,500

The BTC/USD is trading near $109,213, consolidating inside a symmetrical triangle, a structure that often precedes sharp moves. The price recently bounced from $106,300, where long lower wicks reflect strong buyer interest.

Resistance stands at $111,500, aligning with the 50-EMA, which has capped previous recovery attempts.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI at 41 is rebounding from oversold territory, hinting at improving momentum. A close above $111,500 could trigger a rally toward $115,900–$119,700, while a rejection may send BTC back to $106,300 or even $103,500.

Traders could consider long entries above $111,600 with stops below $108,500. With volatility tightening near the triangle’s apex, Bitcoin appears primed for a directional breakout that could define its path into November.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $25.2 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013195 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems. If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale