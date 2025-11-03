Bitcoin Price Prediction: New Quantum Tech Could Crack Bitcoin’s Security – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

Quantum computing could challenge Bitcoin’s cryptography. Here’s how “Q-Day” fears and market psychology may shape the next Bitcoin price prediction.

Bitcoin’s biggest long-term threat may not come from governments or regulation but from quantum computing. Breakthroughs from major research centers like Google, IBM, and Caltech have reignited debate over a potential “Q-Day”, the moment when quantum computers gain enough power to crack the cryptographic algorithms that protect Bitcoin and other blockchains.

Quantum Threats and Market Psychology

“Q-Day” refers to a hypothetical point when quantum systems can compromise elliptic-curve cryptography, the foundation of Bitcoin’s digital signatures. While that reality may still be years away, even the anticipation of such advances could trigger early panic long before the technology poses a real threat.

In crypto markets, fear spreads faster than facts. Even small rumors can cascade into large-scale liquidations. Earlier this month, a $50 million sell order briefly erased billions in market capitalization across major coins, a reminder that sentiment often drives volatility more than fundamentals.

Confidence, not code, often determines price stability. If investors believe Bitcoin’s encryption might soon be vulnerable, even prematurely, a single false claim could spark rapid withdrawals and trigger algorithmic liquidations faster than any real breach could occur.

Bitcoin Market Dynamics and Volatility

This year’s trading action has already shown how external shocks can rattle markets. In October, a single trade policy announcement wiped out $19 billion in crypto positions, briefly pushing Bitcoin below $102,000. The episode underscored how sensitive the asset remains to fear-based reactions.

In a similar “quantum scare” scenario, speculative panic could lead to steep, temporary selloffs followed by rapid rebounds as clarity returns.

The long-term solution in post-quantum cryptography, encryption methods resistant to quantum attacks. Developers are exploring approaches like lattice-based cryptography, though a full-scale transition could still take years.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook and Price Forecast

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) continues to consolidate within a symmetrical triangle, trading between support at $106,300 and resistance near $111,700. This structure indicates compression before a decisive breakout. The RSI has stabilized around 45, while the 50-period EMA provides dynamic support near $106,000.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If buyers push above $111,700, BTC could advance toward $116,300 and $119,700, aligning with Fibonacci retracement levels. Conversely, a drop below $106,000 may expose $103,500 or $100,250, areas where long-term demand typically strengthens.

Resistance levels: $111,700, $116,300, $119,700

Support levels: $106,000, $103,500, $100,250

While short-term direction remains uncertain, Bitcoin’s technical structure still favors broader strength. As volatility tightens, any brief correction could provide an accumulation window. Once momentum recovers, BTC may revisit the $120,000 zone, reaffirming its resilience even amid growing technological and macro risks.

