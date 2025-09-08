Bitcoin Price Prediction: Nasdaq’s Tokenized Stocks and Whale Buys Boost $130K Hype

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Price is at $112,341, up 0.98% in the last 24 hours, and volume is at $40.5 billion. The market cap is $2.24 trillion, with a supply of 19.92 million BTC. Beyond price action, the backdrop for Bitcoin is being reshaped by three powerful forces: Nasdaq’s push into tokenized stocks, growing institutional accumulation, and a tightening technical structure that hints at an imminent breakout.

Nasdaq has officially filed with the SEC to allow trading of tokenized U.S. equities, a landmark step in merging blockchain with traditional markets. The proposal would allow investors to choose between conventional stock trades and blockchain-backed tokens flagged at settlement.

If approved, the move would not only modernize financial markets but also underscore the growing relevance of blockchain infrastructure in mainstream finance.

At the same time, institutions and sovereign players continue to accumulate Bitcoin. Japanese firm Metaplanet added 136 BTC this week, raising its holdings to more than 20,000 BTC (over $2 billion).

El Salvador marked “Bitcoin Day” with a symbolic purchase of 21 BTC, lifting national reserves to 6,313 BTC. And Michael Saylor’s Strategy acquired another 1,955 BTC, worth about $217 million, bringing its total stash to 638,460 BTC, cementing its position as the largest corporate holder worldwide.

These combined moves signal that Bitcoin is not only being adopted at the financial infrastructure level but is also being increasingly absorbed by long-term holders, thereby reducing the available supply.

What These Moves Mean for Bitcoin

The implications of these events extend far beyond the headlines.

Nasdaq’s tokenization leap could accelerate institutional adoption, providing new legitimacy for blockchain-based settlement and giving Bitcoin indirect exposure through increased trust in the ecosystem.

could accelerate institutional adoption, providing new legitimacy for blockchain-based settlement and giving Bitcoin indirect exposure through increased trust in the ecosystem. Sovereign and corporate purchases underscore a growing conviction that Bitcoin can serve as a hedge against economic fragility and fiat currency devaluation, Metaplanet’s goal of reaching 210,000 BTC by 2027 underlines this strategic shift.

underscore a growing conviction that Bitcoin can serve as a hedge against economic fragility and fiat currency devaluation, Metaplanet’s goal of reaching 210,000 BTC by 2027 underlines this strategic shift. Constrained supply—with more than 19.9 million BTC mined and fewer than 1.1 million left to be issued—means that institutional buying directly amplifies scarcity pressures.

Together, these drivers create a foundation for Bitcoin to extend its gains higher, provided technical levels remain aligned.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Triangle Breakout in Focus

Bitcoin is consolidating in an ascending triangle, a bullish continuation pattern. Price is at $112,387, pressing against resistance at $113,400 and making higher lows since late August.

The 50 SMA at $111,230 is support, while the 200 SMA at $112,777 is the immediate resistance. A sustained EMA crossover here would add fuel to the fire. Candlestick action has gone from indecision (Doji and spinning tops) to green closes, accumulation.

The RSI at 62 remains firm but not overheated, suggesting upside room remains before momentum stretches.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If Bitcoin breaks $113,400 with volume, the following upside targets sit at $115,400 and $117,150, levels highlighted by TradingView’s breakout path. Such a move would confirm that recent compression was the staging ground for renewed strength.

Conversely, a failure to hold $111,500 risks a drop to $110,000 or $108,450; however, the rising trendline suggests that dips remain corrective rather than signs of reversal.

For traders, a long entry above $113,400 presents an attractive setup, with stops placed below $111,200 to manage risk. A breakout could position Bitcoin for its next leg higher, potentially setting the stage for a push toward six-figure territory and even the $130,000 milestone in the coming cycle.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14.6 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012875—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

