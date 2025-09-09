Bitcoin Price Prediction: Nasdaq’s $50M Gemini Bet and Global Crypto Shake-Up
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
The Bitcoin price today is $111,492 with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.8 billion. While BTC slipped 0.6% in the last 24 hours, institutional and regulatory headlines are setting the stage for bigger moves.
Nasdaq’s $50 million investment in Gemini ahead of its IPO, Ripple’s custody deal with BBVA in Europe, and Vietnam’s launch of a five-year pilot program all highlight how crypto adoption is broadening across both Wall Street and global markets.
Nasdaq Backs Gemini IPO
Nasdaq has committed $50 million to Gemini in a private placement just days before the exchange’s long-awaited IPO. Gemini plans to raise roughly $317 million by selling 16.67 million shares at $17–$19 each, aiming for a valuation of up to $2.2 billion.
The deal links Nasdaq and Gemini closely, giving Gemini clients access to Nasdaq’s Calypso platform for collateral management, while Nasdaq users gain exposure to Gemini’s custody and staking services.
The investment is being read as a confidence signal. After Coinbase and Bullish went public, Gemini’s listing would make it the third major exchange to hit Wall Street. Analysts argue that Nasdaq’s backing comes at the right moment, with U.S. regulatory clarity improving and institutional appetite returning.
Key Takeaways:
- Nasdaq invests $50M in Gemini ahead of IPO
- Gemini targets $2.2B valuation, raising $317M
- Institutional adoption broadens with Wall Street entry
Ripple and BBVA Push Custody in Europe
In Europe, BBVA and Ripple are collaborating to provide custody services for Bitcoin and Ether. Under the EU’s new MiCA regulations, banks face pressure to expand crypto offerings, and BBVA’s move suggests demand is only growing.
Ripple’s custody solutions are already used by BBVA Switzerland and Garanti BBVA in Turkey, extending their reach into Spain.
Ripple’s European head, Cassie Craddock, noted that MiCA is encouraging banks to enter crypto markets with greater confidence. BBVA has even advised high-net-worth clients to allocate 3–7% of portfolios into digital assets, a sign that institutional recommendations are aligning with retail interest.
Vietnam’s 5-Year Pilot Signals Legitimacy
Vietnam has approved a 5-year crypto pilot program under strict rules. All crypto transactions must be settled in VND, and assets must be backed by real holdings, not fiat or securities. Licensed service providers must have a minimum capital of 10 trillion VND ($379 million) and partner with banks to operate.
This is alongside the recently approved Law on Digital Technology Industry, effective 2026, so it’s a step towards long-term crypto integration. For global investors, it’s a sign that even heavily regulated markets are moving towards legitimacy, not away from it.
Bitcoin Price Prediction – Technical Outlook
Bitcoin’s chart remains in focus after testing an ascending triangle breakout near $113,400. If price holds above the $111,300–$111,500 pivot, bulls could regain momentum toward $115,400 and $117,150, with a medium-term path to $125,000. Losing $111,000, however, risks a slide back to $110,000 and $108,450.
For traders the setup is clear: above resistance is a buy with targets $117K-$125K, below $110K is a stop. With Nasdaq, Ripple and Vietnam all signaling broader acceptance, Bitcoin’s next rally may have more institutional support than ever.
Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.
By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.
The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.
Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14.7 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012885—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.
You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.
Click Here to Participate in the Presale
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
- XRP Today’s Hot Analysis: Regulators Retreat, XRP in the Spotlight, XRP Bullish Pattern Points to $15
- Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 September – XRP, Cardano, Shiba Inu
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?
- China’s DeepSeek AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Ethereum and Pi Coin by the End of 2025
- Google’s Gemini AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Solana and Pepe by the End of 2025
- XRP Today’s Hot Analysis: Regulators Retreat, XRP in the Spotlight, XRP Bullish Pattern Points to $15
- Crypto Price Prediction Today 5 September – XRP, Cardano, Shiba Inu
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Warns of a Great Depression – Will BTC’s Scarcity Drive Value?