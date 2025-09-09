BTC $111,427.15 -0.48%
ETH $4,308.10 0.08%
SOL $217.18 1.66%
PEPE $0.000010 -0.57%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.17%
DOGE $0.24 -0.24%
XRP $2.94 -0.75%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.14
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Nasdaq’s $50M Gemini Bet and Global Crypto Shake-Up

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

The Bitcoin price today is $111,492 with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.8 billion. While BTC slipped 0.6% in the last 24 hours, institutional and regulatory headlines are setting the stage for bigger moves.

Nasdaq’s $50 million investment in Gemini ahead of its IPO, Ripple’s custody deal with BBVA in Europe, and Vietnam’s launch of a five-year pilot program all highlight how crypto adoption is broadening across both Wall Street and global markets.

Nasdaq Backs Gemini IPO

Nasdaq has committed $50 million to Gemini in a private placement just days before the exchange’s long-awaited IPO. Gemini plans to raise roughly $317 million by selling 16.67 million shares at $17–$19 each, aiming for a valuation of up to $2.2 billion.

The deal links Nasdaq and Gemini closely, giving Gemini clients access to Nasdaq’s Calypso platform for collateral management, while Nasdaq users gain exposure to Gemini’s custody and staking services.

The investment is being read as a confidence signal. After Coinbase and Bullish went public, Gemini’s listing would make it the third major exchange to hit Wall Street. Analysts argue that Nasdaq’s backing comes at the right moment, with U.S. regulatory clarity improving and institutional appetite returning.

Key Takeaways:

  • Nasdaq invests $50M in Gemini ahead of IPO
  • Gemini targets $2.2B valuation, raising $317M
  • Institutional adoption broadens with Wall Street entry

Ripple and BBVA Push Custody in Europe

In Europe, BBVA and Ripple are collaborating to provide custody services for Bitcoin and Ether. Under the EU’s new MiCA regulations, banks face pressure to expand crypto offerings, and BBVA’s move suggests demand is only growing.

Ripple’s custody solutions are already used by BBVA Switzerland and Garanti BBVA in Turkey, extending their reach into Spain.

Ripple’s European head, Cassie Craddock, noted that MiCA is encouraging banks to enter crypto markets with greater confidence. BBVA has even advised high-net-worth clients to allocate 3–7% of portfolios into digital assets, a sign that institutional recommendations are aligning with retail interest.

Vietnam’s 5-Year Pilot Signals Legitimacy

Vietnam has approved a 5-year crypto pilot program under strict rules. All crypto transactions must be settled in VND, and assets must be backed by real holdings, not fiat or securities. Licensed service providers must have a minimum capital of 10 trillion VND ($379 million) and partner with banks to operate.

This is alongside the recently approved Law on Digital Technology Industry, effective 2026, so it’s a step towards long-term crypto integration. For global investors, it’s a sign that even heavily regulated markets are moving towards legitimacy, not away from it.

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Technical Outlook

Bitcoin’s chart remains in focus after testing an ascending triangle breakout near $113,400. If price holds above the $111,300–$111,500 pivot, bulls could regain momentum toward $115,400 and $117,150, with a medium-term path to $125,000. Losing $111,000, however, risks a slide back to $110,000 and $108,450.

For traders the setup is clear: above resistance is a buy with targets $117K-$125K, below $110K is a stop. With Nasdaq, Ripple and Vietnam all signaling broader acceptance, Bitcoin’s next rally may have more institutional support than ever.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14.7 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012885—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%
2025-09-09 04:24:39
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,064,795,281,419
0.96
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Crypto CEO Claims Satoshi Could Return Due to ‘Quantum’ Threat – What’s Going On?
2025-09-08 15:33:09
,
by Arslan Butt
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Chart Pattern Shows Next Move is 1,000% Rally or 50% Drop
2025-09-08 16:31:20
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Industry Talk
[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 9, 2025 – AI Tokens Lead Crypto Market Rally With 14% Surge, Worldcoin Jumps 55%
2025-09-09 04:24:39
,
by Jai Pratap
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-05 12:36:07
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-08 15:56:55
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-05 10:07:52
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-09 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Blockchain News
Russian Policymaker Calls Upon Moscow to Create ‘National Crypto Bank’
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-09-09 23:30:00
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 9 September – XRP, Bonk, Hyperliquid
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-09 22:35:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors