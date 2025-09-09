Bitcoin Price Prediction: Nasdaq’s $50M Gemini Bet and Global Crypto Shake-Up

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 9, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Bitcoin price today is $111,492 with a 24-hour trading volume of $49.8 billion. While BTC slipped 0.6% in the last 24 hours, institutional and regulatory headlines are setting the stage for bigger moves.

Nasdaq’s $50 million investment in Gemini ahead of its IPO, Ripple’s custody deal with BBVA in Europe, and Vietnam’s launch of a five-year pilot program all highlight how crypto adoption is broadening across both Wall Street and global markets.

Nasdaq Backs Gemini IPO

Nasdaq has committed $50 million to Gemini in a private placement just days before the exchange’s long-awaited IPO. Gemini plans to raise roughly $317 million by selling 16.67 million shares at $17–$19 each, aiming for a valuation of up to $2.2 billion.

BREAKING:



Nasdaq is set to invest $50M into Gemini.



The investment will kick in once Gemini’s IPO goes live. pic.twitter.com/xUhs5q2MKH — Milk Road (@MilkRoadDaily) September 9, 2025

The deal links Nasdaq and Gemini closely, giving Gemini clients access to Nasdaq’s Calypso platform for collateral management, while Nasdaq users gain exposure to Gemini’s custody and staking services.

The investment is being read as a confidence signal. After Coinbase and Bullish went public, Gemini’s listing would make it the third major exchange to hit Wall Street. Analysts argue that Nasdaq’s backing comes at the right moment, with U.S. regulatory clarity improving and institutional appetite returning.

Key Takeaways:

Nasdaq invests $50M in Gemini ahead of IPO

Gemini targets $2.2B valuation, raising $317M

Institutional adoption broadens with Wall Street entry

Ripple and BBVA Push Custody in Europe

In Europe, BBVA and Ripple are collaborating to provide custody services for Bitcoin and Ether. Under the EU’s new MiCA regulations, banks face pressure to expand crypto offerings, and BBVA’s move suggests demand is only growing.

Ripple’s custody solutions are already used by BBVA Switzerland and Garanti BBVA in Turkey, extending their reach into Spain.

Ripple Custody 🤝 @BBVA 🇪🇸



We're expanding our partnership with @BBVA, bringing our institutional-grade digital asset custody technology to Spain: https://t.co/28Mkejn1AH



BBVA is responding to growing customer demand for crypto assets, with Ripple providing a secure and… — Ripple (@Ripple) September 9, 2025

Ripple’s European head, Cassie Craddock, noted that MiCA is encouraging banks to enter crypto markets with greater confidence. BBVA has even advised high-net-worth clients to allocate 3–7% of portfolios into digital assets, a sign that institutional recommendations are aligning with retail interest.

Vietnam’s 5-Year Pilot Signals Legitimacy

Vietnam has approved a 5-year crypto pilot program under strict rules. All crypto transactions must be settled in VND, and assets must be backed by real holdings, not fiat or securities. Licensed service providers must have a minimum capital of 10 trillion VND ($379 million) and partner with banks to operate.

BREAKING: Vietnam🇻🇳 launches a five-year trial crypto market.



The Southeast Asian country will test the framework for the next 5 years to evaluate the regulatory implications and market dynamics for the best oversight strategy possible. pic.twitter.com/TGrmWyp6GW — crypto.news (@cryptodotnews) September 9, 2025

This is alongside the recently approved Law on Digital Technology Industry, effective 2026, so it’s a step towards long-term crypto integration. For global investors, it’s a sign that even heavily regulated markets are moving towards legitimacy, not away from it.

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Technical Outlook

Bitcoin’s chart remains in focus after testing an ascending triangle breakout near $113,400. If price holds above the $111,300–$111,500 pivot, bulls could regain momentum toward $115,400 and $117,150, with a medium-term path to $125,000. Losing $111,000, however, risks a slide back to $110,000 and $108,450.

For traders the setup is clear: above resistance is a buy with targets $117K-$125K, below $110K is a stop. With Nasdaq, Ripple and Vietnam all signaling broader acceptance, Bitcoin’s next rally may have more institutional support than ever.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $14.7 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012885—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale