Bitcoin Price Prediction: Kiyosaki Says Path to Financial Freedom Paved With Bitcoin – Is He Right?

Bitcoin labeled "the first scarce money" by Kiyosaki – Bitcoin price prediction points to a possible rally into November.

Bitcoin is trading with a slight bullish bias, around $112,280 mark. BTC gained some support, as per the Dad author, after Robert Kiyosaki reignited discussion on X after declaring that the way to financial freedom now runs through Bitcoin and Ethereum, not savings accounts or retirement plans.

He believes that inflation, job insecurity, and “fake money” have widened the wealth gap, leaving digital assets like BTC and ETH as the new standard for “real money.”

Old Thinking vs New Thinking

Kiyosaki contrasted “old thinkers,” who rely on traditional education, long work hours, and fiat savings, with “new thinkers,” who invest in scarce assets and start their own ventures. He warned that this shift has turned the wealth divide into a “Grand Canyon.”

“Someone buying Ethereum at $4,000 today will be like those who bought Bitcoin at $4,000,” he wrote, calling for investors to embrace innovation over convention. His message reflects a generational shift in which younger, risk-tolerant investors view crypto as a tool for independence rather than as speculation.

Bitcoin as ‘Real Money’

Later in a follow-up post on X, Kiyosaki reaffirmed his belief in BTC, calling it “the first truly scarce money.” With a maximum supply of 21 million BTC and nearly 20 million already mined, he predicted that institutional demand would intensify, driving prices higher. “Buying will accelerate. FOMO is real,” he cautioned.

His comments echo the growing narrative that Bitcoin serves as a hedge against monetary debasement, a digital parallel to gold. Whether his forecast holds remains to be seen.

Still, Bitcoin’s technical setup suggests volatility ahead, aligning with Kiyosaki’s long-term view that financial freedom may indeed be coded on the blockchain.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Symmetrical Triangle Signals Breakout Potential

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is trading near $112,304, forming a symmetrical triangle on the 4-hour chart, a pattern that typically precedes major volatility. Price action shows higher lows around $109,700 and lower highs near $114,115, suggesting market equilibrium before a potential breakout.

The 20-EMA ($110,940) recently crossed above the 50-EMA ($110,524), signaling short-term bullish momentum.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Meanwhile, the RSI at 63 indicates healthy upward pressure without overbought risk. Candlestick patterns such as spinning tops and a bullish engulfing candle near $111K confirm renewed buying interest.

A breakout above $114,115 could trigger a rally toward $117,000–$119,800, aligning with the upper trendline from September. However, failure to sustain above $111,000 might lead to a pullback toward $109,700 or $106,700.

Trade Setup: A long entry above $114,100 targets $117,000–$119,800, with stops below $110,000. A drop under $109,700 would favor shorts toward $106,700.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $24.7 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013165 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.