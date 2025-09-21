BTC $115,630.06 -0.07%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is This the Price Level That Will Define the Rest of 2025?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
Liquidity shifts and IPO momentum could fuel the next Bitcoin price prediction toward six-figure territory.
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is at $115,580 but market focus is beyond price as institutional adoption deepens. Crypto custody firm BitGo has filed for a US IPO with Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. They reported $4.19B in revenue and $12.6M in profit in H1 2025, managing $90.3B in assets and 4,600 clients across 1.1M users.

BitGo’s listing under the ticker BTGO on the NYSE adds to the wave of pro-crypto corporate moves after the Fed’s 25-bp rate cut. Earlier this year Circle surged 365% post-IPO while Gemini’s shares slipped 14%, showing investor appetite for selective crypto firms.

Institutional listings like BitGo’s means growing confidence in digital assets and more to come, and Bitcoin could benefit from that.

Liquidity, Fed Policy, and Market Outlook

Liquidity is the key to Bitcoin’s next move. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says once the US Treasury General Account (TGA) reaches $850B, liquidity will return to the market and it will be “up-only” for risk assets, including Bitcoin. TGA is currently at $807B.

With the Fed already easing and the market expecting another cut in October, optimism is building that lower rates will push capital into stocks and crypto. Traders are watching to see if easing liquidity pressure will support a sustained Bitcoin rally.

  • TGA target: $850B could free liquidity
  • Fed cut: First since 2024, more expected in Oct
  • Impact: Lower rates historically drive inflows into risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Levels Shape 2025 Path

The Bitcoin price prediction is bearish in the short term, as BTC is consolidating within a broad rising wedge, a pattern that can precede a breakdown if buyers can’t hold support. The 50-EMA at $116,300 has been capping gains and the 200-EMA near $114,200 is first support, then $113,200.

A clean break below $115,100 would likely open up $114,200 and if that’s broken, $112,100.Momentum is waning, RSI at 41 after an overbought pullback. Candlestick signals show supply pressure at resistance with long upper wicks.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Above $116,600 and sentiment flips, retest $117,980 and $119,150. Breakout and BTC could go to $120,000 and potentially $130,000 in the medium term if wedge resistance gives way.

For long-term holders, this consolidation could be an opportunity. If liquidity eases and institutional demand grows, this range could be the level that determines Bitcoin’s path to six figures in 2025.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $17.3 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012955—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Bitcoin
BTC
$115,630
0.07 %
Bitcoin

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

How SpacePay (SPY) Could Outshine XRP and XLM in the Crypto Payment Space
2025-09-21 11:00:00
Altcoin News
Crypto-Related Physical Attacks Surge 169% in Six Months
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-21 10:13:40
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
