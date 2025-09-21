Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is This the Price Level That Will Define the Rest of 2025?

Liquidity shifts and IPO momentum could fuel the next Bitcoin price prediction toward six-figure territory.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is at $115,580 but market focus is beyond price as institutional adoption deepens. Crypto custody firm BitGo has filed for a US IPO with Citigroup and Goldman Sachs. They reported $4.19B in revenue and $12.6M in profit in H1 2025, managing $90.3B in assets and 4,600 clients across 1.1M users.

BitGo’s listing under the ticker BTGO on the NYSE adds to the wave of pro-crypto corporate moves after the Fed’s 25-bp rate cut. Earlier this year Circle surged 365% post-IPO while Gemini’s shares slipped 14%, showing investor appetite for selective crypto firms.

BitGo has filed for an IPO in the US, adding to an active market for digital assets https://t.co/x2KEILOygw — Bloomberg (@business) September 19, 2025

Institutional listings like BitGo’s means growing confidence in digital assets and more to come, and Bitcoin could benefit from that.

Liquidity, Fed Policy, and Market Outlook

Liquidity is the key to Bitcoin’s next move. BitMEX co-founder Arthur Hayes says once the US Treasury General Account (TGA) reaches $850B, liquidity will return to the market and it will be “up-only” for risk assets, including Bitcoin. TGA is currently at $807B.

BREAKING 🚨 NEWS : Arthur Hayes sees Bitcoin hitting $200K this year and $1M by 2028, says Ethereum will outperform Solana, and alt season starts above $110K. pic.twitter.com/l8hMs9RcnO — Jason Ai. Williams (@GoingParabolic) May 20, 2025

With the Fed already easing and the market expecting another cut in October, optimism is building that lower rates will push capital into stocks and crypto. Traders are watching to see if easing liquidity pressure will support a sustained Bitcoin rally.

TGA target: $850B could free liquidity

Fed cut: First since 2024, more expected in Oct

Impact: Lower rates historically drive inflows into risk assets

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Levels Shape 2025 Path

The Bitcoin price prediction is bearish in the short term, as BTC is consolidating within a broad rising wedge, a pattern that can precede a breakdown if buyers can’t hold support. The 50-EMA at $116,300 has been capping gains and the 200-EMA near $114,200 is first support, then $113,200.

A clean break below $115,100 would likely open up $114,200 and if that’s broken, $112,100.Momentum is waning, RSI at 41 after an overbought pullback. Candlestick signals show supply pressure at resistance with long upper wicks.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Above $116,600 and sentiment flips, retest $117,980 and $119,150. Breakout and BTC could go to $120,000 and potentially $130,000 in the medium term if wedge resistance gives way.

For long-term holders, this consolidation could be an opportunity. If liquidity eases and institutional demand grows, this range could be the level that determines Bitcoin’s path to six figures in 2025.

