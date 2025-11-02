BTC $110,887.02 0.77%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is Kiyosaki's Crash Warning the Catalyst for a Major BTC Price Movement?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Robert Kiyosaki warns of a “massive crash,” yet Bitcoin holds $110K support. Is this fear-driven caution a setup for BTC’s next big move?
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is trading around $110,414, with a daily trading volume of more than $30.6 billion, showing resilience despite heightened volatility. The latest headline-maker came from Robert Kiyosaki, author of Rich Dad Poor Dad, who took to X (formerly Twitter) to warn of a “massive crash” that could “wipe out millions.”

Kiyosaki’s post, seen by 4.6 million users, urged investors to seek safety in silver, gold, Bitcoin, and Ethereum.

While his warnings echo broader concerns about overvalued markets, Bitcoin’s steady price suggests traders are not panicking. Instead, many are positioning around technical consolidation patterns that hint at a potential breakout.

Bitcoin’s Technical Picture: A Tightening Triangle

On the technical front, Bitcoin price prediction remains neutral as BTC’s price action shows a symmetrical triangle pattern, a classic sign of narrowing volatility before a breakout. The cryptocurrency has found consistent support along its ascending trendline near $106,375, while overhead resistance remains capped at $111,675.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin trades close to its 50-period EMA, indicating equilibrium between bulls and bears. The RSI around 49 signals neutrality, while a series of higher lows points toward cautious accumulation.

If Bitcoin closes decisively above $111,700, momentum could lift prices toward $116,350 or even $119,750, according to Fibonacci projections.

Conversely, a dip below $106,000 could trigger a short-term correction toward $103,500, but technical support zones suggest downside risk remains limited.

Key short-term signals traders are watching:

  • Breakout confirmation above $111,700 to target $116,000+
  • Support holding at $106,000 to preserve bullish bias
  • Increasing trading volume to confirm directional breakout

Market Sentiment: Fear or Foundation for a Rally?

While Kiyosaki’s warning adds a layer of uncertainty, it may also signal rising investor skepticism—a sentiment often seen before strong recoveries. Historically, Bitcoin has performed best when fear peaks but technical support holds firm.

With its market cap above $2.2 trillion and a circulating supply nearing 19.94 million BTC, Bitcoin’s long-term fundamentals remain strong. The asset continues to benefit from institutional inflows and post-halving optimism heading into 2025.

If Bitcoin breaks above its tightening range, a rally toward $120,000 could unfold in the coming weeks, fueled by renewed risk appetite and speculation that the worst of market fear is already priced in. As volatility builds, the key question remains, will Kiyosaki’s crash warning mark the beginning of panic, or the perfect contrarian signal for Bitcoin’s next major breakout?

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $25.5 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013205 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems. If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Price Analysis
XRP Price Prediction: $2.60 Resistance the Last Hurdle Before A Potential Move to $3.00
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-11-02 12:06:01
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: December 2025 Forecast Points to $4,500 based on Bullish Indicators
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-11-02 11:42:41
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
