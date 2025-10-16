Bitcoin Price Prediction: Is a $130,000 Q4 Breakout Closer Than You Think?

Massive DOJ seizure, $1.3B wallet move, and 401(k) bill fuel bullish rebound — Bitcoin price prediction eyes $130K breakout.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin’s momentum is rebuilding as major developments reshape market sentiment. A $1.3 billion LuBian-linked wallet transfer followed the DOJ’s $15 billion crypto seizure, while a proposed $9.3 trillion 401(k) bill could drive institutional inflows.

At the same time, NFTs are rebounding after a $1.2 billion crash, and Bitcoin’s triple-bottom pattern signals a potential breakout toward $130,000 in Q4.

$1.3B LuBian Wallet Move Follows $15B DOJ Seizure

The U.S. Department of Justice revealed a $15 billion crypto seizure just a day after a wallet linked to China’s LuBian mining pool transferred $1.3 billion worth of Bitcoin, its first major move in three years. Blockchain trackers Lookonchain and Arkham confirmed that 11,886 BTC were shifted amid the filing.

The DOJ’s case names Cambodia’s Prince Holding Group for laundering illicit funds through LuBian and its affiliates. Under President Trump’s new executive order, any seized Bitcoin could be added to the U.S. strategic Bitcoin reserve once approved.

JUST IN: The US government just moved 9,756 BTC (≈$1.1B) linked to Chen Zhi’s “Pig Butchering” scam.



One of LuBian’s wallets (39DUz) woke up after 3 years of dormancy, transferring all 9,757 BTC to new addresses.



This comes just a day after news broke that the US gov is… pic.twitter.com/igCUZY2FAd — Bitcoin News (@BitcoinNewsCom) October 15, 2025

The timing of the transfer and potential reserve boost highlight Bitcoin’s growing relevance in global finance. Despite ongoing legal uncertainty, the event reinforced market perceptions of Bitcoin’s institutional value, helping the price recover modestly after recent volatility.

$9.3T 401(k) Bill Could Unlock Massive Crypto Demand

U.S. Representative Troy Downing has proposed a bill to make President Trump’s 401(k) cryptocurrency order permanent, allowing Americans to include Bitcoin and other digital assets in retirement portfolios. The move follows the Labor Department’s rollback of Biden-era restrictions that discouraged crypto exposure in retirement accounts.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Congressman Troy Downing to introduce bill that would cement President Trump's executive order allowing #Bitcoin in 401(k)s into law 👀 pic.twitter.com/egTr4wNnJo — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 14, 2025

If approved, the legislation would open long-term access to Bitcoin through 401(k) plans, which currently manage over $9.3 trillion in assets. Analysts say even a small allocation toward digital assets could channel billions into the crypto market.

The proposal has fueled optimism across the industry, with investors viewing it as a pivotal step toward mainstream adoption and a potential catalyst for Bitcoin’s next major price surge.

Crypto and NFT Markets Rebound After $1.2B Crash

The crypto market rebounded sharply after Friday’s $1.2 billion selloff, with NFTs recovering from a steep drop. According to CoinGecko, total NFT market value fell from $6.2 billion to $5 billion before stabilizing near $5.5 billion as Bitcoin and altcoins regained footing.

Top Ethereum-based collections like Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks saw mild losses, while others such as Mutant Ape Yacht Club began climbing again. Bitcoin also bounced back after briefly dipping amid market panic over Trump’s tariff comments.

Investors invested $3.17 billion into cryptocurrency funds in spite of the enormous liquidations, indicating a growing confidence in digital assets.

Despite heavy liquidations, crypto funds saw $3.17 billion in new inflows, signaling investor confidence in digital assets. Analysts say the swift recovery highlights resilience across NFTs and crypto, reinforcing optimism for sustained growth as market sentiment stabilizes.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Triple-Bottom Pattern Eyes $130,000 Breakout Zone

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is forming a strong triple-bottom pattern near $109,600, a key level that has triggered multiple reversals since late September. The setup signals easing selling pressure and growing accumulation, with higher lows forming along the neckline.

On the two-hour chart, BTC trades below the 100-period SMMA at $116,054, aligning with the 0.5 Fibonacci retracement level at $116,108, creating a decisive resistance zone before a breakout.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI at 43 is curving upward from oversold levels, suggesting early bullish divergence and improving momentum. A confirmed close above $114,600 would validate the triple-bottom pattern and likely accelerate buying activity.

While Bitcoin remains within a descending channel, TradingView’s path projection signals a breakout toward $117,600 and $119,800 if momentum strengthens. A sustained move above $120,000 could flip market sentiment bullish, opening targets at $125,000 and $130,000.

Traders may look for long setups above $114,600, with stop-losses under $109,500 and initial targets at $117,600–$119,800. As institutional inflows build and volatility compresses, Bitcoin’s current consolidation could mark the base for its next upward phase, potentially defining the start of a stronger Q4 rally.

