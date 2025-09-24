BTC $113,087.53 0.15%
ETH $4,181.82 -0.19%
SOL $212.05 -3.22%
PEPE $0.0000097 0.09%
SHIB $0.000012 0.17%
DOGE $0.24 1.43%
XRP $2.88 0.70%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.29
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Institutional Floodgates Are Opening – BTC Can Go Much Higher Than $1 Million

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Institutional floodgates are opening—Bitcoin price prediction sees BTC climbing far beyond $1M by 2035 as ETFs fuel demand.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin trades at $113,078, with daily volume topping $49 billion and a market cap of $2.25 trillion. Despite a modest 0.04% dip over the last 24 hours, the long-term outlook is drawing more attention than the day-to-day moves.

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan believes Bitcoin could soar to $1.3 million by 2035. His forecast isn’t based on speculation but on an institutional model that considers government debt, gold’s role as a store of value, and the rapid inflow of Wall Street capital via exchange-traded funds (ETFs).

Hougan argues that Bitcoin has shifted from a fringe asset to a legitimate building block of global portfolios, sitting alongside equities, bonds, and real estate.

The launch of spot ETFs has removed barriers to entry for traditional investors, while regulators, once resistant, have begun to carve out clearer rules for crypto adoption.

Bitcoin vs. Gold as a Store of Value

A central theme of Hougan’s outlook is Bitcoin’s potential to rival gold. If Bitcoin captures even 25% of gold’s $14 trillion market, it could fundamentally reprice the cryptocurrency.

Combined with rising sovereign debt levels U.S. debt surpassed $34 trillion in 2025—investors are searching for alternatives that preserve value against inflation and fiscal uncertainty.

Other drivers include:

  • ETF adoption: Record inflows show sustained institutional demand.
  • Geopolitical uncertainty: Conflicts and currency risks push investors toward hedges like BTC.
  • Scarcity factor: With only 21 million coins ever to be mined, supply limits amplify demand shocks.

Short-Term Price Forecast and Risks

From a technical standpoint, Bitcoin is consolidating after breaking its ascending channel earlier this month. Price is retesting the 200-SMA at $114,059, with $114,709 acting as a ceiling.

Candlestick patterns suggest hesitation, with spinning tops and small-bodied candles signaling indecision.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The RSI at 50 shows stabilization but no clear bullish divergence, while the 50-SMA remains below the 200-SMA, signaling short-term caution.

A confirmed breakout above $114,700 could pave the way toward $116,150 and $117,808, while failure risks a decline to $111,095 or even $108,424.

For traders, the setup remains binary:

  • Bullish case: Close above $114,700 unlocks targets at $116,000–117,800.
  • Bearish case: Drop below $111,095 opens downside to $109,771.

Long-term, Hougan’s thesis remains intact: institutional adoption is only beginning. If the floodgates fully open, Bitcoin’s climb toward seven figures may no longer sound unrealistic.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $17.9 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012965—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holds Crucial $0.80 Support – Here’s Why it Could Rally 300% Soon
2025-09-22 18:41:04
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 08:47:41
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-24 12:45:09
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$113,088
0.15 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,091,220,331,917
-4.54
Trending Crypto
Features
Lord Miles: Polymarket Chaos over Claim YouTuber Died During 40-Day Fast
2025-09-20 07:44:46
,
by Connor Sephton
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA Holds Crucial $0.80 Support – Here’s Why it Could Rally 300% Soon
2025-09-22 18:41:04
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
Crypto Market Suffers 2% Drop As Bitcoin Tumbles and $1.7B Liquidations Mount
2025-09-23 01:56:14
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-24 08:47:41
,
by Ines S. Tavares
14 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-24 12:45:09
,
by Alan Draper
16 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-23 08:04:44
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-24 08:07:43
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-24 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Fitell Corp Commits $100M to Solana Treasury Strategy – Can SOL Reach $300?
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-24 13:05:13
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 24, 2025
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-24 12:51:49
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors