Bitcoin Price Prediction: HSBC Quantum Test, Kraken IPO Buzz, BlackRock ETF

Quantum risk, Kraken IPO buzz, and BlackRock’s yield ETF reshape sentiment – Bitcoin price prediction points to $107K support before recovery.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: September 26, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin ($BTCUSD) traded near $109,400 on Friday, edging 1% higher, but broader sentiment remains cautious as new developments in finance and technology intersect with crypto markets. HSBC announced it successfully tested quantum computing for algorithmic bond trading, boosting prediction accuracy by 34%.

While the bank called it an early experiment, the test raised questions about long-term cryptographic security.

“Q-Day” — the moment when quantum computing could break existing encryption — may arrive as soon as 2030, according to some developers. For Bitcoin, the shift underscores the need for quantum-resistant upgrades, a move that could enhance confidence in its resilience as a store of value.

Kraken’s $500M Raise Fuels IPO Talk

Investor confidence in crypto infrastructure is building. Kraken reportedly raised $500 million at a $15 billion valuation, according to Fortune. Though the exchange hasn’t filed an S-1 with the SEC, stronger financial disclosures hint at IPO preparation.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 #Bitcoin and crypto exchange Kraken raises $500 million at a $15 billion valuation.



We are going mainstream 🚀 pic.twitter.com/cUZ6CbLrCd — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 26, 2025

Founded in 2011, Kraken processes about $1.9 billion in daily trading volume, ranking among the top 15 global exchanges. Its raise follows a surge in crypto IPOs: Gemini’s Nasdaq launch was 20 times oversubscribed, Circle doubled its $1 billion valuation on debut, and blockchain lender Figure saw similarly strong demand.

This trend highlights growing institutional appetite for regulated, mainstream crypto exposure — a factor that could feed into stronger Bitcoin demand.

BlackRock’s Yield ETF Signals Institutional Shift

BlackRock, which manages more than $9 trillion in assets, is preparing to launch the Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. Unlike its $87 billion iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), the new product will sell covered call options on Bitcoin futures to generate yield for investors.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas dubbed it a “sequel to IBIT,” pointing out BlackRock’s deliberate focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum while avoiding altcoin ETFs. The move could solve a long-standing critique that Bitcoin lacks income generation, potentially broadening its appeal to pension funds and income-focused investors.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Key Levels to Watch

Technically, Bitcoin remains under pressure. On the 4-hour chart, price action has broken below a descending channel and failed to reclaim the 50- and 100-SMAs near $113,500. Lower highs continue to define the structure, signaling persistent bearish control.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick patterns reinforce this bias. A shooting star at $116,000 sparked a reversal, followed by bearish engulfing candles and a “three black crows” formation — a textbook continuation signal.

The RSI sits near 32, showing oversold conditions but with no bullish divergence. Support rests at $107,300, with further downside targets at $105,200 and $102,800 if momentum persists.

Short bias remains below $113,000

First downside target: $107,300

Extended levels: $105,200–$102,800

For novices, think of this as a staircase trending down. Each bounce has been weaker, showing buyers can’t regain control unless Bitcoin closes decisively above $113,000.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $18.4 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012985—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.