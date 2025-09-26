BTC $109,602.90 0.26%
ETH $4,023.78 3.29%
SOL $203.30 4.51%
PEPE $0.0000093 2.34%
SHIB $0.000011 1.59%
DOGE $0.23 2.93%
XRP $2.78 0.91%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.16
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: HSBC Quantum Test, Kraken IPO Buzz, BlackRock ETF

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Quantum risk, Kraken IPO buzz, and BlackRock’s yield ETF reshape sentiment – Bitcoin price prediction points to $107K support before recovery.
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin ($BTCUSD) traded near $109,400 on Friday, edging 1% higher, but broader sentiment remains cautious as new developments in finance and technology intersect with crypto markets. HSBC announced it successfully tested quantum computing for algorithmic bond trading, boosting prediction accuracy by 34%.

While the bank called it an early experiment, the test raised questions about long-term cryptographic security.

“Q-Day” — the moment when quantum computing could break existing encryption — may arrive as soon as 2030, according to some developers. For Bitcoin, the shift underscores the need for quantum-resistant upgrades, a move that could enhance confidence in its resilience as a store of value.

Kraken’s $500M Raise Fuels IPO Talk

Investor confidence in crypto infrastructure is building. Kraken reportedly raised $500 million at a $15 billion valuation, according to Fortune. Though the exchange hasn’t filed an S-1 with the SEC, stronger financial disclosures hint at IPO preparation.

Founded in 2011, Kraken processes about $1.9 billion in daily trading volume, ranking among the top 15 global exchanges. Its raise follows a surge in crypto IPOs: Gemini’s Nasdaq launch was 20 times oversubscribed, Circle doubled its $1 billion valuation on debut, and blockchain lender Figure saw similarly strong demand.

This trend highlights growing institutional appetite for regulated, mainstream crypto exposure — a factor that could feed into stronger Bitcoin demand.

BlackRock’s Yield ETF Signals Institutional Shift

BlackRock, which manages more than $9 trillion in assets, is preparing to launch the Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. Unlike its $87 billion iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT), the new product will sell covered call options on Bitcoin futures to generate yield for investors.

Bloomberg’s Eric Balchunas dubbed it a “sequel to IBIT,” pointing out BlackRock’s deliberate focus on Bitcoin and Ethereum while avoiding altcoin ETFs. The move could solve a long-standing critique that Bitcoin lacks income generation, potentially broadening its appeal to pension funds and income-focused investors.

Bitcoin Technical Analysis: Key Levels to Watch

Technically, Bitcoin remains under pressure. On the 4-hour chart, price action has broken below a descending channel and failed to reclaim the 50- and 100-SMAs near $113,500. Lower highs continue to define the structure, signaling persistent bearish control.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick patterns reinforce this bias. A shooting star at $116,000 sparked a reversal, followed by bearish engulfing candles and a “three black crows” formation — a textbook continuation signal.

The RSI sits near 32, showing oversold conditions but with no bullish divergence. Support rests at $107,300, with further downside targets at $105,200 and $102,800 if momentum persists.

  • Short bias remains below $113,000
  • First downside target: $107,300
  • Extended levels: $105,200–$102,800

For novices, think of this as a staircase trending down. Each bounce has been weaker, showing buyers can’t regain control unless Bitcoin closes decisively above $113,000.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $18.4 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012985—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 24, 2025
2025-09-24 12:51:49
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow
In the Article
Bitcoin
BTC
$109,603
0.26 %
Bitcoin

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,963,239,387,826
-6.3
Trending Crypto
Altcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – September 24, 2025
2025-09-24 12:51:49
,
by Amin Ayan
Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 23 September – XRP, Solana, Cardano
2025-09-23 22:35:00
,
by Simon Chandler
Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: On-Chain Data Shows Whales Choosing SOL – Can it Overtake Ethereum?
2025-09-24 17:03:18
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-15 15:30:25
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in Today – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-26 15:37:33
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-26 13:46:29
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-26 11:16:20
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-22 15:43:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
The Next Crypto to Explode in 2025: Our Top Picks
2025-09-26 19:01:42
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-26 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Crypto Price Prediction Today 26 September – XRP, Dogecoin, Cardano
Simon Chandler
Simon Chandler
2025-09-26 22:35:00
Price Analysis
Aster Price Prediction: Outpacing Hyperliquid and Lighter – Is ASTER the Next Binance?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-26 22:30:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors