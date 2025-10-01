BTC $118,457.84 3.70%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Government Shutdown Could Freeze ETF Progress – Is BTC About to Crash?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria.
US shutdown fears spark debate: Bitcoin price prediction reveals if ETF delays could trigger BTC’s next sharp move.
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

The latest US government shutdown is rippling through financial markets, and Bitcoin is no exception. Funding for federal operations was cut off after lawmakers failed to agree on a spending bill, raising the risk of prolonged political paralysis.

Nearly 750,000 federal workers are expected to go on unpaid leave, while essential services continue without pay.

Historically, shutdowns dent economic output, with the 2018-2019 standoff costing an estimated $11 billion. This time, however, the stakes are higher.

Not only could federal data releases—such as the monthly jobs report- be delayed, but the disruption could also stall progress on crypto-related regulatory approvals, including pending Bitcoin ETF applications.

For investors, that uncertainty means a volatile mix: safe-haven demand for Bitcoin on one hand, and doubts about institutional inflows on the other.

ETF Flows and Institutional Demand

ETF demand has been the key driver of Bitcoin’s rally in 2025. September alone brought $3.53 billion in net inflows to spot ETFs, led by BlackRock’s IBIT and Ark Invest’s ARKB. This steady accumulation has lifted Bitcoin’s market cap back above $1 trillion, a gain of more than $200 billion this year.

But political gridlock could complicate the narrative. If the shutdown delays SEC operations, ETF progress may temporarily stall, raising doubts about short-term institutional inflows. Traders remain focused on whether this political turbulence will weaken Bitcoin’s structural bullish momentum.

Key ETF stats:

  • BlackRock IBIT: $199.4M inflow (Sept 30)
  • Ark Invest ARKB: $105.7M inflow
  • Fidelity FBTC: $54.7M inflow
  • Total September inflows: $3.53B

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook

Technically, Bitcoin has staged a decisive breakout, climbing above $116,000 and clearing a descending trendline that capped September’s rallies.

A bullish engulfing candle on the 4-hour chart confirmed strong buyer conviction, supported by a golden cross as the 50-EMA ($111,745) moved above the 100-EMA ($113,256).

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

BTC now faces resistance at $117,975, with higher levels at $119,700 and $121,100. A close above these zones could pave the way toward August’s high near $124,000.

However, the RSI at 75 signals overbought conditions, hinting at the risk of consolidation or a corrective pullback. On the downside, support lies at $115,166, then deeper at $112,544 and $110,869.

For traders, the most balanced strategy may be waiting for a pullback toward the $115,000 zone before targeting the next resistance cluster. Aggressive entries at current levels carry higher risk given stretched momentum indicators.

Looking ahead, if institutional inflows continue despite political headwinds, Bitcoin could be setting the stage for a retest of record highs. The longer the US shutdown drags on, however, the more fragile that path may become.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $19.4 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.013005—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC’s $118K Breakout Rally Hit $124K Next?
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
2025-10-01 23:46:22
Bitcoin News
Japanese Loans Giant MBK Announces $2M Bitcoin Purchase, Crypto Exchange Deal
Tim Alper
Tim Alper
2025-10-01 23:30:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
