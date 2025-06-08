Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is once again flashing a historically bullish signal, a golden cross, as traders eye the $150,000 mark. Currently trading at $105,597 with a daily volume of over $35 billion, BTC has pulled back slightly after its latest golden cross.

This setup occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day average, typically viewed as the start of a long-term uptrend.

Chain Mind, a widely followed crypto analyst, notes that this pullback isn’t unusual. In fact, it mirrors what happened in late 2024. Back then, Bitcoin dropped 10% right after the golden cross, only to surge over 60% in the following two months. The recent 8% decline post-cross appears to be following the same script.

3/➫ Back in Q4 2024, $BTC dropped 10% right after the golden cross



❍ Then it reversed hard and rallied over 60% in two months



❍ That pattern is repeating now – $BTC has already dropped 8% post-cross



❍ The similarities are striking — 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗜𝗡 𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗗 ⛓🧠 (@0xChainMind) June 5, 2025

He emphasizes patience. While many expect immediate gains from a golden cross, history suggests the pattern often begins with a dip before a broader rally unfolds. According to Chain Mind, the setup remains intact, and the $150,000 target by year-end remains realistic.

Bitcoin Holds Key Support Zone

What reinforces the bullish bias is Bitcoin’s ability to stay well above its 200-day moving average, which now sits near $94,700. This level acts as critical long-term support. As long as BTC holds above it, the Bitcoin price prediction remains bullish.

Bitcoin Price Chart Source: Tradingview

Chain Mind also highlights a rise in Bitcoin dominance, which has hit a three-year high. Investors are rotating capital out of altcoins and back into Bitcoin, viewing it as a safer store of value amid broader market uncertainty.

Consider these signs of strength:

Bitcoin’s dominance is rising, while altcoins are losing ground.

ground. Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold above $2,500.

is struggling to hold above $2,500. Altcoins like SOL and ADA have broken key support levels.

have broken key support levels. Long-term holders continue to sit on their BTC instead of selling.

This points to sustained institutional interest. Firms like Metaplanet and Strategy have been buying large amounts of Bitcoin, while spot ETFs continue to see inflows, despite price volatility.

Institutions Favor Bitcoin, Not Altcoins

One of the clearest signs that Bitcoin remains in favor is the behavior of large investors, also known as “whales.” On-chain data shows a significant portion of Bitcoin supply hasn’t moved in months, reinforcing the idea that long-term holders aren’t shaken.

Altcoins, on the other hand, are under pressure. Many are not just lagging BTC, they’re also falling against the U.S. dollar. Chain Mind points out that until sentiment improves and key percentages, such as ETH/BTC or SOL/BTC, begin trending higher, Bitcoin will continue to dominate.

To sum it up:

The golden cross pattern is historically bullish, even in the face of short-term dips.

BTC holding above $94,700 supports the uptrend.

Rising dominance and institutional inflows point to a potential surge.

For traders and investors alike, this is a classic case of “zooming out.” The short-term noise may rattle nerves, but structurally, the setup for a powerful Bitcoin rally toward $150,000 appears intact.

