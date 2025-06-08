BTC $105,416.85 0.27%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Golden Cross Pattern Targets $150,000 Rally

Bitcoin
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is once again flashing a historically bullish signal, a golden cross, as traders eye the $150,000 mark. Currently trading at $105,597 with a daily volume of over $35 billion, BTC has pulled back slightly after its latest golden cross.

This setup occurs when the 50-day moving average crosses above the 200-day average, typically viewed as the start of a long-term uptrend.

Chain Mind, a widely followed crypto analyst, notes that this pullback isn’t unusual. In fact, it mirrors what happened in late 2024. Back then, Bitcoin dropped 10% right after the golden cross, only to surge over 60% in the following two months. The recent 8% decline post-cross appears to be following the same script.

He emphasizes patience. While many expect immediate gains from a golden cross, history suggests the pattern often begins with a dip before a broader rally unfolds. According to Chain Mind, the setup remains intact, and the $150,000 target by year-end remains realistic.

Bitcoin Holds Key Support Zone

What reinforces the bullish bias is Bitcoin’s ability to stay well above its 200-day moving average, which now sits near $94,700. This level acts as critical long-term support. As long as BTC holds above it, the Bitcoin price prediction remains bullish.

Bitcoin Price Chart Source: Tradingview

Chain Mind also highlights a rise in Bitcoin dominance, which has hit a three-year high. Investors are rotating capital out of altcoins and back into Bitcoin, viewing it as a safer store of value amid broader market uncertainty.

Consider these signs of strength:

  • Bitcoin’s dominance is rising, while altcoins are losing ground.
  • Ethereum (ETH) is struggling to hold above $2,500.
  • Altcoins like SOL and ADA have broken key support levels.
  • Long-term holders continue to sit on their BTC instead of selling.

This points to sustained institutional interest. Firms like Metaplanet and Strategy have been buying large amounts of Bitcoin, while spot ETFs continue to see inflows, despite price volatility.

Institutions Favor Bitcoin, Not Altcoins

One of the clearest signs that Bitcoin remains in favor is the behavior of large investors, also known as “whales.” On-chain data shows a significant portion of Bitcoin supply hasn’t moved in months, reinforcing the idea that long-term holders aren’t shaken.

Altcoins, on the other hand, are under pressure. Many are not just lagging BTC, they’re also falling against the U.S. dollar. Chain Mind points out that until sentiment improves and key percentages, such as ETH/BTC or SOL/BTC, begin trending higher, Bitcoin will continue to dominate.

To sum it up:

  • The golden cross pattern is historically bullish, even in the face of short-term dips.
  • BTC holding above $94,700 supports the uptrend.
  • Rising dominance and institutional inflows point to a potential surge.

For traders and investors alike, this is a classic case of “zooming out.” The short-term noise may rattle nerves, but structurally, the setup for a powerful Bitcoin rally toward $150,000 appears intact.

Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
