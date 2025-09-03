Bitcoin Price Prediction: Gold Hits All-Time High as BTC Flashes Classic Supercycle Setup – Is $250K Just the First Stop?

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Gold just printed a new record high at $3,572 an ounce today on Wednesday. It’s a reminder that investors still flock to safe havens assets when uncertainty lingers. However, here’s where it gets interesting: Bitcoin is starting to show a similar kind of resilience.

Gold Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

While gold strengthens on rate cut bets and macro risks, Bitcoin’s chart is flashing a technical setup we’ve seen in previous supercycles—patterns that often kick off multi-year rallies.

BTC/USD Short-Term Outlook

Bitcoin has broken out of its downward channel, a structure that capped price action for much of late August. What gives this breakout weight is the follow-through: strong green candles, a reclaim of both the 50-SMA ($110,252) and 200-SMA ($112,735), and momentum building with the RSI at 65—bullish, but not yet overbought.

Bitcoin 4-hour Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The first real test sits at $113,576. If BTC clears that level with volume, I’d look for a run toward $116,000, and eventually $118,600.

#Bitcoin breaks out of its downward channel, reclaiming key SMAs. A push above $113.5K could target $116K–$118.6K. Bulls back in control—for now.#shorttermtrading pic.twitter.com/6lSAzUzDN5 — Arslan Ali (@forex_arslan) September 3, 2025

On the flip side, support holds at $110,572 and $107,407. For those thinking trade setup, a long entry near $111,500–$112,000 with a stop just under $110,000 looks attractive, with targets at $116K and $118.6K.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Long-Term Supercycle Forecast

Zooming out, Bitcoin’s still moving neatly inside its ascending channel, supported by the 50-week SMA at $95,958 and the 200-week SMA at $42,877. The trend of higher highs and higher lows remains firmly in place.

Fibonacci extensions paint a pretty ambitious picture: first big resistance at $134,274, then $171,055, and a stretch toward $231,241.

Bitcoin Weekly Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

With the weekly RSI at 62, BTC has room to run before hitting exhaustion. As long as it stays above $95,000, the structure points higher, with $171K as a realistic mid-term target. Break above $134K, and the path toward $230K–$250K opens up fast.

To me, the bigger takeaway is this: Bitcoin looks like it’s gearing up for the kind of move that defines cycles. Just like in past supercycles, what starts with a clean breakout can snowball into a parabolic phase.

If gold is setting fresh highs, Bitcoin might not be far behind—and this time, $250K could be just the first milestone.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $13.7 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012855—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

