BTC $112,413.09 1.76%
ETH $4,482.19 4.48%
SOL $211.03 3.14%
PEPE $0.0000099 2.98%
SHIB $0.000012 1.93%
DOGE $0.21 4.22%
XRP $2.86 2.12%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.76
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Gold Hits All-Time High as BTC Flashes Classic Supercycle Setup – Is $250K Just the First Stop?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Gold just printed a new record high at $3,572 an ounce today on Wednesday. It’s a reminder that investors still flock to safe havens assets when uncertainty lingers. However, here’s where it gets interesting: Bitcoin is starting to show a similar kind of resilience.

Gold Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

While gold strengthens on rate cut bets and macro risks, Bitcoin’s chart is flashing a technical setup we’ve seen in previous supercycles—patterns that often kick off multi-year rallies.

BTC/USD Short-Term Outlook

Bitcoin has broken out of its downward channel, a structure that capped price action for much of late August. What gives this breakout weight is the follow-through: strong green candles, a reclaim of both the 50-SMA ($110,252) and 200-SMA ($112,735), and momentum building with the RSI at 65—bullish, but not yet overbought.

Bitcoin 4-hour Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The first real test sits at $113,576. If BTC clears that level with volume, I’d look for a run toward $116,000, and eventually $118,600.

On the flip side, support holds at $110,572 and $107,407. For those thinking trade setup, a long entry near $111,500–$112,000 with a stop just under $110,000 looks attractive, with targets at $116K and $118.6K.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Long-Term Supercycle Forecast

Zooming out, Bitcoin’s still moving neatly inside its ascending channel, supported by the 50-week SMA at $95,958 and the 200-week SMA at $42,877. The trend of higher highs and higher lows remains firmly in place.

Fibonacci extensions paint a pretty ambitious picture: first big resistance at $134,274, then $171,055, and a stretch toward $231,241.

Bitcoin Weekly Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

With the weekly RSI at 62, BTC has room to run before hitting exhaustion. As long as it stays above $95,000, the structure points higher, with $171K as a realistic mid-term target. Break above $134K, and the path toward $230K–$250K opens up fast.

To me, the bigger takeaway is this: Bitcoin looks like it’s gearing up for the kind of move that defines cycles. Just like in past supercycles, what starts with a clean breakout can snowball into a parabolic phase.

If gold is setting fresh highs, Bitcoin might not be far behind—and this time, $250K could be just the first milestone.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $13.7 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012855—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,072,531,115,938
0.43
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
World Liberty Fi Price Prediction: Trump’s $40B Coin Set to Drop – Is WLFI the Next 1,000x Moonshot?
2025-09-01 18:47:50
,
by Harvey Hunter
Altcoin News
[LIVE] Trump-Backed World Liberty Financial to Unlock 27B Tokens at Launch – Can WLFI Overtake Bitcoin?
2025-09-01 11:45:14
,
by Tanzeel Akhtar
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-03 14:20:14
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-02 20:18:52
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-03 10:00:51
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-03 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, World Liberty Financial and Dogecoin by the End of 2025
Ahmed Balaha
Ahmed Balaha
2025-09-03 18:10:15
Blockchain News
New Pump.Fun Fee Structure Pays Creators More Than Twitch, Generates $2.1M in 24 Hours
Anas Hassan
Anas Hassan
2025-09-03 17:54:13
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors