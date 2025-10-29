Bitcoin Price Prediction: France’s $48B Bet Sparks EU Crypto Revolution?

Could France’s $48B Bitcoin push rewrite EU policy? Bitcoin price prediction suggests a fresh wave of institutional demand.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

France’s proposal to allocate $48 billion, roughly 2 % of its reserves, to Bitcoin marks a bold challenge to the EU’s digital euro agenda. The motion, led by lawmaker Éric Ciotti, aims to enhance national financial sovereignty and embrace blockchain-backed reserves. If passed, France would become Europe’s first major economy to formally integrate BTC into its central reserves.

France Considers Holding $48B in BTC, Opposes EU Digital Euro Plan

France is reviewing a proposal to adopt Bitcoin and stablecoins while rejecting the European Central Bank’s digital euro. The motion, led by Éric Ciotti of the Union of the Right for the Republic, calls for France to allocate 2% of its reserves, about $48 billion, to BTC in an effort to strengthen national financial independence.

🟥 Exclusive @TheBigWhale_



A pro-crypto bill will be tabled today in the French Parliament by @partiudr led by @eciotti



This is the first time such a comprehensive text on the subject has been proposed in France. 🇫🇷



Here are the proposals, which fall into three main areas.



👉… pic.twitter.com/qIf6KJor8m — Grégory Raymond 🐳 (@gregory_raymond) October 28, 2025

The plan also recommends allowing cryptocurrencies to be used as institutional collateral and revising EU financial regulations to support broader crypto integration.

If approved, France would become the first major European nation to formally endorse Bitcoin reserves, following similar moves by the US and Bhutan. The development signals rising political support for Bitcoin within Europe, and BTC prices saw a mild uptick today as investor confidence improved.

SoFi to Launch Bitcoin and Crypto Trading After Record $950M Q3 Revenue

SoFi Technologies announced plans to begin Bitcoin and cryptocurrency trading by the end of 2025, following record-breaking Q3 results. The fintech giant reported a 38% year-over-year revenue surge to $950 million and earnings of $0.11 per share, surpassing analyst expectations.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Fintech giant SoFi to launch #Bitcoin and crypto trading this year. pic.twitter.com/TlnAMa0IFW — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 28, 2025

CEO Anthony Noto said digital assets will play a key role in SoFi’s future, with the firm also set to launch its own SoFi USD stablecoin in early 2026. The company, once focused on student loans, now operates as a full financial ecosystem and plans to expand blockchain-based international transfers for faster, cheaper payments.

SoFi’s move into crypto marks another step toward mainstream financial adoption, reinforcing market optimism and helping lift Bitcoin prices slightly today.

Central Banks Turn to Tokenization as Gold Slips Below $4K

BlackRock CEO Larry Fink said central banks are increasingly exploring tokenization and digital assets as gold prices dip below $4,000. Speaking at the Future Investment Initiative in Saudi Arabia, Fink noted that central banks face growing pressure to digitize their currencies and adapt to a tokenized global economy.

BlackRock CEO: “Crypto and gold aren’t for profit, they’re protection.”



He says investors hold these assets not out of greed but out of fear to guard against currency dilution and global instability.#BlackRock #Crypto #Gold #Finance #Markets pic.twitter.com/FBo3Yi1CJu — Cyrus (@Cyrus_In_The_X) October 28, 2025

He described gold and cryptocurrencies as “assets of fear,” used by investors to hedge against traditional market risks. Despite continued record gold purchases by central banks, the metal’s recent decline has raised concerns about overreliance on the dollar.

Following Fink’s remarks, Bitcoin briefly surged past $115,500 as traders interpreted his endorsement of tokenization and recognition of crypto’s expanding role as bullish for Bitcoin’s long-term outlook.

Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Pulls Back to $112K but Bulls Still Target $124K Breakout

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is trading near $112,400 after retreating from the $117,600 double-top resistance, where buyers failed to sustain momentum. The daily chart shows BTC forming lower highs within a short-term descending channel, signaling a cooling phase after last week’s rally.

The 20-day EMA has flattened near $114,900, acting as dynamic resistance, while the 50-day EMA at $112,300 is being tested as near-term support. Candlestick formations reveal indecision, spinning tops and small-bodied candles, suggesting a tug-of-war between bulls and bears. The RSI hovers around 49, reflecting neutral momentum but warning of potential downside if it slips below 45.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

A break beneath $112,200 could expose the $108,600 zone, where prior demand supported a rebound earlier this month. Conversely, reclaiming $114,900 would shift bias back toward the $117,600 neckline, opening the path toward $120,500 and the $124,100 Fibonacci extension target.

For traders, a clean breakout above $117,600 signals renewed bullish momentum, while holding above $108,600 keeps the broader uptrend intact. With sentiment stabilizing and macro optimism building, Bitcoin’s path toward $130,000 remains a plausible medium-term scenario as global liquidity and institutional demand expand.

