BTC $113,407.33 -2.55%
ETH $4,182.81 -4.26%
SOL $178.77 -2.70%
PEPE $0.000010 -3.67%
SHIB $0.000012 -3.85%
DOGE $0.21 -4.27%
XRP $2.93 -4.61%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.52
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction for August 18 As Crypto Market Cap Dips Below $4 Trillion

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is at $115,240, down over 2.50% in the last 24 hours as the global crypto market cap dips below $4 trillion. With a live market cap of $2.29 trillion, BTC is still the number one cryptocurrency, with a circulating supply of 19.9 million out of 21 million.

Despite being the big dog, recent price action has Bitcoin at a crossroads, and traders are waiting for technicals to give the next move.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook Turns Bearish

On the charts, Bitcoin has broken out of the rising channel and is consolidating at $115,480. Unable to reclaim the 50 SMA at $117,695 shows weakening momentum. Candlestick patterns are showing hesitation with a cluster of spinning tops at the $116,000 support zone.

This level has become a key battleground: a strong defense could steady prices, but repeated failures could lead to more downside.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Momentum is bearish. RSI at 32 is near oversold and could bounce short-term, but also hints at more selling. MACD is still negative and widening; bears are in control.

Price projections from chart patterns, including a head-and-shoulders breakdown, point to more downside if Bitcoin closes below $115,000.

Targets are $114,650 and $112,000, levels that were previously support.

Scenarios and Trading Setup

For traders, the near term is cautious. A close below $115,000 could be a short entry with a stop above $117,000 and a target $114,650-$112,000. Above $119,400 would negate the bearish setup and open the way to $122,250. Sustained buying could even take Bitcoin to $130,000, aligning with longer-term bullish cycles.

  • Support: $116,000 / $114,650 / $112,000
  • Resistance: $117,695 / $119,400 / $122,250
  • RSI: 32 (oversold)
  • MACD: Bearish crossover

Short-term traders are getting volatility, long-term investors see this as a healthy correction in the bigger picture of Bitcoin’s bull run. With supply capped at 21 million coins and market sentiment driven by institutional inflows and retail demand, each correction is laying the groundwork for the next big move.

As Bitcoin consolidates at $115K, the next few days will decide if sellers will continue to be in control or if buyers will take back momentum to six-figure targets. For presale investors, this correction is not a setback but an opportunity to position for the next big move.

New Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), built to supercharge the Bitcoin ecosystem with fast, low-cost smart contracts, dApps, and meme coin creation.

By merging Bitcoin’s security with Solana’s performance, it unlocks powerful new use cases – all with seamless BTC bridging.

The project is audited by Consult and built for scalability, simplicity, and trust.

Investor interest is surging, with the presale already surpassing $10.3 million and only a small allocation remaining.

HYPER tokens are currently available at just $0.012745, but that price is set to rise soon.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

In the Article
XRP
XRP
$2.93
4.61 %
XRP

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,021,803,615,351
-5.83
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
ChatGPT Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Shiba Inu by the End of 2025
2025-08-15 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Bitcoin News
Why Is Crypto Down Today? – August 19, 2025
2025-08-19 11:26:16
,
by Sead Fadilpašić
Price Analysis
Perplexity AI Predicts the Price of XRP, Pepe and Cardano by the End of 2025
2025-08-12 22:30:00
,
by Tim Hakki
Best Crypto to Buy Now in August 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-08-12 18:10:52
,
by Alan Draper
Best Upcoming Crypto Coins in 2025
2025-08-18 12:14:06
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-08-18 12:44:08
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in August 2025
2025-08-18 22:03:32
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-08-18 16:40:46
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-19 11:38:49
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-08-19 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-07-05 04:55:17
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Bybit EU Staking, Coinbase Futures Lift Mantle ($MNT) – Can Bulls Clear $1.40?
Jimmy Aki
Jimmy Aki
2025-08-19 17:48:56
Ethereum News
SharpLink Gaming, Inc. Bets Big on Ethereum With 143K ETH Buy and $537M War Chest
Tanzeel Akhtar
Tanzeel Akhtar
2025-08-19 17:26:52
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors