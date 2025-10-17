Bitcoin Price Prediction: Florida’s Crypto Bill and $198B U.S. Surplus Boost Market Outlook

Florida’s bold crypto bill and U.S. surplus fuel optimism — Bitcoin price prediction points to a breakout toward $120K.

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: October 17, 2025

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin held steady around $106,500 on Friday as global and U.S. policy developments shaped investor sentiment. Florida’s revived crypto reserve bill signaled growing state-level adoption, while the U.S. posted a $198 billion fiscal surplus, reflecting substantial tariff revenue under Trump’s trade policy.

Meanwhile, the G20’s Financial Stability Board warned of regulatory gaps in the $4 trillion crypto market, underscoring the sector’s accelerating mainstream integration.

Bitcoin steadied near $106,500 on Friday as macro and policy signals, from Florida’s revived crypto bill to a record U.S. surplus, shaped sentiment across global markets.

Florida Revives Crypto Reserve Bill, Opening Door to Bitcoin Investments

Florida reintroduced a revised reserve bill (HB 183), allowing up to 10% of state funds to flow into digital assets such as Bitcoin, ETFs, and NFTs. The proposal, filed by Representative Webster Barnaby, aims to integrate stricter custody, reporting, and fiduciary standards after an earlier version failed to pass in June.

If enacted, the bill would authorize the State Board of Administration to allocate portions of pension and trust funds to approved crypto assets starting July 1, 2026. The updated version expands the asset scope beyond Bitcoin, signaling a broader acceptance of digital instruments within state-level portfolios.

🚨 LATEST:



🇺🇸 FLORIDA INTRODUCES BITCOIN RESERVE BILL (HB183)



UP TO 10% OF STATE FUNDS COULD BE ALLOCATED TO DIGITAL ASSETS!🚀 pic.twitter.com/g5MTBa1ter — Crypto Ape (@TheMoneyApe) October 16, 2025

So far, only Arizona, New Hampshire, and Texas have enacted similar laws permitting government exposure to cryptocurrencies. Florida’s latest move reflects a cautious but growing shift among U.S. states toward institutional-level digital diversification.

The development briefly lifted market sentiment, with Bitcoin edging up to around $106,730, as investors viewed the measure as a sign of deepening government confidence in blockchain-based assets.

U.S. Posts $198B September Surplus as Bitcoin Hovers Near $105K

The U.S. Treasury reported a $198 billion budget surplus in September 2025, marking one of the strongest fiscal performances in years. The improvement was driven by higher import duties, which generated nearly $30 billion in revenue, roughly half the government’s annual target.

The stronger fiscal position narrowed the total deficit to $1.78 trillion, down about 2.2% from 2024, underscoring steady federal income growth despite elevated spending.

Major expenditure categories included Social Security ($133B), healthcare ($94B), defense ($76B), and interest payments ($37B).

Yes, the $198 billion September surplus is the largest on record for that month, per Treasury data—surpassing prior peaks like $91 billion in earlier years. It reflects record receipts amid fiscal year-end tax inflows and lower outlays, boosted by $30 billion in tariffs.… — Grok (@grok) October 16, 2025

The surplus reflects effective revenue management; it also heightens the risk of renewed trade tensions as higher tariffs continue to bolster income. President Donald Trump’s trade policy, focused on aggressive import duties, appears poised to remain a core fiscal tool heading into 2026.

Markets reacted cautiously, with Bitcoin hovering near $106,730 as investors rotated into gold and bonds. Still, expectations of Fed rate cuts later in 2025 could restore risk appetite and support a rebound in digital assets.

G20 Watchdog Flags Gaps in Global Crypto Oversight

The G20’s Financial Stability Board warned that inconsistent national rules leave gaps in crypto oversight. It urged tighter control of $290B in stablecoins and stronger coordination as the $4T market grows increasingly linked to traditional finance.

While the watchdog views crypto’s link to traditional finance as “limited,” it noted growing integration and the need for unified oversight. Traders saw the remarks as a signal of long-term regulatory clarity and wider market acceptance.

The FSB’s demand for uniform regulations was seen by traders as a sign of long-term acceptance and stability in the cryptocurrency market on a worldwide scale.

Against this macro backdrop, Bitcoin’s technical setup hints at a possible reversal.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Triple Bottom Hints at Reversal Potential

Bitcoin is trading near $106,530, consolidating after testing key support between $103,400 and $104,000. The 2-hour chart suggests a triple bottom pattern, often signaling a bullish reversal if confirmed by a neckline breakout near $107,960.

The 50-EMA remains below the 100-EMA, but its narrowing gap hints at weakening bearish momentum. The RSI around 31.8 shows mild bullish divergence, indicating potential upside.

A breakout above the descending trendline could lift BTC toward $109,700 and $111,980, while failure to hold $103,400 may send prices toward $101,600 or $100,100.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If momentum builds, a push above $108,000 may trigger a recovery toward $113,600. This formation could mark the early stage of an accumulation phase, setting up Bitcoin for a broader rebound toward $120,000 as institutional inflows and market confidence strengthen into year-end.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $23.9 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013125 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems.

If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.