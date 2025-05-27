BTC $110,375.69 1.06%
Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: ETF Inflows Hit Historic Levels – How Soon can BTC Smash Through $150K?

Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: ETF Inflows Hit Historic Levels – How Soon can BTC Smash Through $150K?
Bitcoin Price Prediction: ETF Inflows Hit Historic Levels – How Soon can BTC Smash Through $150K?

Bitcoin price is at a crossroads, with recent ETF inflows and technical indicators pointing to a breakout to $150,000. Last week, Bitcoin ETFs saw $2.75 billion in net inflows – the 3rd highest week in Bitcoin ETF history.

BlackRock’s IBIT took in $2.43 billion and Fidelity’s FBTC $209.84 million. This is a big sign of institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s long term value.

Ether ETFs weren’t left behind, pulling in $248.31 million, highlighting broader crypto enthusiasm. With net assets and volumes soaring, the question now is when—not if—BTC will make its next big move.

Source: Sosovalue

Bitcoin Price Prediction – Technical Analysis & Key Levels to Watch

BTC is currently at $109,545 after hitting $111,930 earlier this week. Price action has formed a symmetrical triangle on the 2 hour chart with converging trendlines from lower highs and higher lows. This setup often means a breakout is imminent but the direction depends on which side breaks first.

Key resistance to watch include $109,631 (23.6% Fibonacci) and the recent high of $111,930.

A break above these levels especially with strong volume and bullish candlestick patterns like bullish engulfing or three white soldiers could open up $113,300 and $114,600.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If momentum builds $150,000 is a possibility. The MACD is showing a slight bullish crossover so wait for confirmation before entering.

Bitcoin Support Levels and Downside Risks

On the downside, the 50 period EMA at $108,846 is the first level of support. A break below this especially with bearish candlestick patterns like bearish engulfing or three black crows could mean a deeper pullback.

Watch for support at $108,209 and $107,060 (38.2% and 50% Fibonacci). If these levels fail the next targets are $105,905 and $102,190.

For newbies to trading this is a chance to practice reading charts and technicals. If you’re looking to long, wait for a break above $109,631 with rising volume and bullish signals. If you’re looking to short, a break below $108,209 confirmed by strong bearish patterns may mean a move lower.

Final Thoughts

In short, Bitcoin’s setup and ETF history means big move is coming and this is ultimately keeping Bitcoin price prediction bullish. Wait for confirmation of break or break levels, set stops and be flexible. $150,000 is possible but timing and market sentiment will decide.

So, what’s next for crypto investors seeking new frontiers? Let’s talk about a project that’s not just riding the wave but also reshaping the landscape. Meet SUBBD, where the future of creator-fan engagement is being reimagined.

SUBBD (SUBBD) Nears $530K in Presale, Sets New Standard for Content Creators

SUBBD is shaking up the content game with a Web3 platform built to empower both creators and fans. With over 2,000 creators and a combined following of 250 million already on board, this isn’t just another presale—it’s a growing movement.

At its heart, SUBBD transforms how creators and fans connect. No middlemen. No bans. Just AI-driven tools, seamless token-gated rewards, and a dynamic ecosystem where fans access exclusive drops and creators monetize directly. It’s a space built for genuine connection and creativity.

Stake your $SUBBD to unlock dynamic rewards: XP boosts, premium content, raffles, and access to premium livestreams.

Fans can use earned credits for perks, while holders gain influence through governance voting. It’s a win-win, built for growth and engagement. With over $529K raised and the presale heating up, there’s no better time to get in.

Visit $SUBBD, connect your wallet, and swap USDT, ETH—or use a bank card—to join the future of decentralized content today.

Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
