BTC $109,009.32 -0.15%
ETH $4,293.12 -2.30%
SOL $198.87 -0.68%
PEPE $0.0000094 -1.78%
SHIB $0.000012 -0.43%
DOGE $0.20 -3.43%
XRP $2.78 0.31%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.66
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: El Salvador Reshuffles Bitcoin Holdings Due to Quantum Threats – Is BTC at Risk?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

El Salvador has moved its national Bitcoin reserve into multiple new wallets, citing quantum computing risks. The move was announced by the country’s National Bitcoin Office after months of IMF pressure to scale back the country’s crypto activity.

Officials said that storing the entire reserve (6,286 BTC worth around $686 million) in a single address left the funds vulnerable once public keys were exposed on-chain. By splitting the assets into addresses of up to 500 BTC each, the government aims to limit exposure to potential quantum-based attacks on Bitcoin’s cryptography.

President Nayib Bukele, who pledged in 2022 to buy one Bitcoin daily, has faced criticism from international bodies but remains committed to growing the nation’s holdings. A public dashboard now tracks transactions to increase transparency, but officials said multiple smaller addresses reduce the risk of a catastrophic loss in case of a quantum breakthrough.

IMF Pressures and Policy Shifts

The reshuffle also comes as the IMF is scrutinizing the country. In July, the IMF reiterated that El Salvador had agreed not to voluntarily accumulate Bitcoin as a condition of loan disbursements.

While the IMF said the government was “moving funds between internal wallets”, Bukele’s office maintains the policy of buying 1 BTC per day is still in place. This shows the tension between El Salvador’s pro-Bitcoin stance and its need for external financing to stabilize the economy.

Despite Bitcoin being legal tender since 2021, surveys show most Salvadorans don’t use it for transactions, they prefer the US dollar. But Bukele’s popularity at home is strong, mainly due to security reforms and his tough anti-crime policies, not the crypto experiment.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook and Price Forecast

Bitcoin price prediction seems bearish as BTC is at $109,887, consolidating inside a descending channel since mid-August.

The 50-day EMA at $110,153 and the 200-day EMA at $112,792 are the ceiling, buyers can’t sustain above these levels. Support is at $108,865, then $107,300 and $105,451.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Candlestick activity is indecisive, with Dojis and small-bodied candles near mid-channel resistance. RSI is 53, MACD is flat, no strong directional move yet.

Two scenarios:

  • Break above $112,000 and it’s off to $113,400 and $115,475, bearish channel reversal.
  • Fail to break higher and BTC is down to $107,300 and $105,451.

For traders, short below $110,650, long only on a close above $112,000. Looking further ahead, long-term structure is still constructive, recovery to $130,000 once consolidation resolves.

El Salvador’s policy shift shows growing awareness of the tech risks, but the bigger question is: can Bitcoin survive quantum and global scrutiny?

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines Bitcoin Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the Bitcoin ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining Bitcoin’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $13.4 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012845—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,952,755,596,356
-3.29
Trending Crypto
Press Releases
XRP Holders Gain New Opportunities Every Day Through Blockchain Cloud Mining
Altcoin News
WLFI Derivatives Explode 500% Ahead Of Trump-Linked Coin’s Sept. 1 Token Unlock
2025-09-01 04:44:22
,
by Shalini Nagarajan
Price Analysis
Ethereum Price Prediction: Joseph Lubin Confident in a ‘100x’ Rally and a BTC Flippening
2025-08-31 10:21:06
,
by Arslan Butt
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-02 12:46:50
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-08-29 15:53:12
,
by Ines S. Tavares
12 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-01 10:28:16
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-01 11:22:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
15 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-01 12:31:40
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-08-28 16:34:02
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-02 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2025-04-02 12:04:31
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Price Analysis
Solana Price Prediction: Alpenglow Upgrade Passes With 99% Support – Is Solana About to Leave ETH in the Dust?
Alejandro Arrieche
Alejandro Arrieche
2025-09-02 13:18:39
Press Releases
Siton Mining Has Created a Dual Model for XRP, Enabling Users to “Mine” BTC Using XRP
2025-09-02 13:08:28
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors