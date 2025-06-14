BTC $105,202.19 0.47%
ETH $2,547.26 0.31%
SOL $146.06 0.52%
PEPE $0.000011 4.47%
SHIB $0.000012 3.83%
DOGE $0.17 1.84%
XRP $2.18 1.66%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.61
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Dominance Soars Post-$1B Liquidation – Is BTC the Only Safe Haven?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Why Trust Cryptonews
Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards, focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin dominance is rising after one of the sharpest shakeouts in recent memory, triggered by over $1 billion in leveraged liquidations across the crypto market. BTC is now stabilizing around $104,957, down just 0.17% in the last 24 hours, as traders reassess their risk appetite.

According to data from Coinglass, more than 247,000 traders were liquidated in a 24-hour window. The most notable wipeout was a $200 million BTC long on Binance the largest single liquidation event of the year. Most of the damage occurred on Binance and Bybit, which together accounted for $834 million in liquidated positions.

The overwhelming majority were longs, as traders overleveraged on bullish momentum fueled by Circle’s IPO momentum and renewed interest in U.S.-based DeFi protocols.

These forced liquidations act as automatic margin calls. When traders fail to meet required collateral thresholds, exchanges close positions to protect the broader system. But in times of sharp volatility, these measures often snowball, leading to rapid price declines and widespread market capitulation.

Bitcoin Dominance Climbs as Altcoins Falter

While altcoins suffered steep losses, Bitcoin price predction is is support above $104,000. The selloff appears to have driven investors back into BTC as a relative safe haven.

Bitcoin dominance a metric measuring BTC’s share of total crypto market cap has risen sharply, suggesting that traders are fleeing riskier assets in favor of the original cryptocurrency.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

Technically, BTC is hovering just above the 0.236 Fibonacci retracement level at $104,872 and sits on an ascending trendline that has supported price action since early June.

The MACD histogram is flattening, showing early signs of bearish momentum waning. If bulls can reclaim the 50-period EMA near $106,351 and surpass the 0.5 Fib level at $106,788, a move toward $108,864 remains in play.

This pattern suggests a possible higher low in the making, especially if the current consolidation zone holds. Small-bodied candles point to indecision and accumulation—typical behavior near the bottom of correction cycles.

Short-Term Outlook: Bitcoin Eyes $108K if Momentum Builds

Despite market turbulence, Bitcoin’s chart structure remains technically constructive. A move over the $106,350 level would indicate a short-term breakout, validating a reversal pattern and that could propel BTC toward $107,640 and $108,864.

Trade Idea Recap:

  • Entry: Above $106,350 with volume
  • Stop: Below $104,000
  • Targets: $107,640 (initial), $108,864 (extended)

With major altcoins bleeding and risk sentiment fragile, Bitcoin’s resilience could attract sidelined capital. Unless BTC breaks below $103,169, the broader uptrend remains intact. In the current environment, Bitcoin isn’t just a crypto—it’s the crypto safe haven.

BTC Bull Token Nears $8.1M Cap as 58% APY Staking Attracts Last-Minute Buyers

With Bitcoin trading near $105K, investor focus is shifting toward altcoins, especially BTC Bull Token ($BTCBULL). The project has now raised $7,141,005.09 out of its $8,216,177 cap, leaving less than $1 million before the next token price hike. The current price of $0.00256 is expected to increase once the cap is hit.

BTC Bull Token links its value directly to Bitcoin through two core mechanisms:

  • BTC Airdrops reward holders, with presale participants receiving priority.
  • Supply Burns occur automatically every time BTC increases by $50,000, reducing $BTCBULL’s circulating supply.

The token also features a 58% APY staking pool holding over 1.81 billion tokens, offering:

The token also features a 61% APY staking pool holding over 1.73 billion tokens, offering:

  • No lockups or fees
  • Full liquidity
  • Stable passive yields, even in volatile markets

This staking model appeals to both DeFi veterans and newcomers seeking hands-off income.

With just hours left and the hard cap nearly reached, momentum is building fast. BTCBULL’s blend of Bitcoin-linked value, scarcity mechanics, and flexible staking is fueling strong demand. Early buyers have a limited time to enter before the next pricing tier activates.

Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Crashes to $103K as Binance Enters Syria and BlackRock Eyes Crypto Crown
2025-06-13 02:37:20
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Price Dips Below $104K After Israeli Strikes on Iran Spark Global Selloff
2025-06-13 03:42:55
,
by Amin Ayan
Altcoin News
$151M XRP Withdrawn From Binance in 24 Hours — Are Whales Accumulating?
2025-06-12 06:54:36
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow
Logo

Why Trust Cryptonews

2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors
editors
+ 66 More
Authors List

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$3,394,642,413,371
-0.61
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Crashes to $103K as Binance Enters Syria and BlackRock Eyes Crypto Crown
2025-06-13 02:37:20
,
by Arslan Butt
Bitcoin News
Bitcoin Price Dips Below $104K After Israeli Strikes on Iran Spark Global Selloff
2025-06-13 03:42:55
,
by Amin Ayan
Altcoin News
$151M XRP Withdrawn From Binance in 24 Hours — Are Whales Accumulating?
2025-06-12 06:54:36
,
by Amin Ayan
Best Crypto to Buy Now in June 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-05-06 11:00:00
,
by Alan Draper
Best New Crypto Coins to Invest In 2025 – Top New Cryptocurrencies
2025-05-06 05:05:39
,
by Ines S. Tavares
13 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-03-03 00:01:51
,
by Alan Draper
12 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in June 2025
2025-04-13 09:45:30
,
by Ilija Rankovic
13 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-05-05 04:00:00
,
by Ines S. Tavares
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2024-09-11 14:50:06
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2024-10-19 00:00:00
,
by Leon Waters
Ripple (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025–2030: Will ETH Bounce Back?
2024-08-28 00:00:00
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
Seven Solana ETF Filings Hit SEC — But Is Approval Still a Long Shot?
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-06-14 13:08:00
Altcoin News
Trump’s Truth Social Gets SEC Greenlight for $2.3B Bitcoin Treasury Deal
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-06-14 09:19:07
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors