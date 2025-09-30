Bitcoin Price Prediction: Data Shows That Whales Are Betting Big Again – ‘Uptober’ Could Be the Biggest Month Yet

Uptober momentum builds—Bitcoin price prediction heats up with whales betting on BTC’s next big breakout.

Bitcoin trades at $113,117, up 0.86% in 24 hours, with daily volumes of nearly $64 billion. The rebound comes after a sharp correction last week, and analysts say the setup now favors further gains as October, historically one of Bitcoin’s strongest months, kicks off.

Leverage Reset Sparks Healthier Rally

Bitcoin’s dip from $115,600 to $109,500 between September 21 and Saturday reflected not aggressive shorting but rather long traders reducing their exposure. Futures open interest dropped 6.2% to $39.9 billion, while the 30-day correlation between price and OI tightened to +0.46. This suggests excess leverage was cleared, often a precursor to steadier upside.

Spot market flows also point to accumulation. Roughly 170,000 BTC left centralized exchanges over the past 30 days, signaling reduced sell pressure and firm conviction among buyers.

With ETF outflows viewed as quarter-end positioning rather than a sign of structural weakness, markets are stabilizing. Bitcoin has reclaimed $112,000, while Ether hovers near $4,100, almost unchanged week-on-week.

Uptober Tailwinds Build

Seasonality is turning in Bitcoin’s favor. Joel Kruger of LMAX Group noted that BTC historically gains 22% in October and 46% in November, making these two months the strongest on record since 2013. Against a backdrop of regulatory progress and rising institutional adoption, those seasonal patterns could magnify momentum.

🚨News: @Strategy, formerly known as MicroStrategy, has purchased 196 Bitcoin for $22.1 million. It now holds 640,031 $BTC valued at $47.35 billion.



Michael Saylor’s Strategy Inc. added 196 BTC for $22.1 million during last week’s dip, raising its total holdings to 640,031 BTC worth $47 billion. Despite volatility, Strategy’s stock has surged 96% in the past year and over 2,000% in five years, underscoring institutional confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term trajectory.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook: Breakout in Play

On the two-hour chart, Bitcoin has broken above a descending channel that capped September’s decline. The price now holds above the 100-period SMA at $112,720, establishing a key support pivot.

The RSI has cooled from overbought levels near 83 to 56, reducing near-term overheating risks. A spinning top candlestick at recent highs reflects indecision but doesn’t yet signal a reversal.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

If Bitcoin sustains above $112,600–$113,000, the next upside test is $114,741. A breakout above that level could accelerate gains toward $116,150 and the September high at $117,850. Losing $112,600, however, would risk a retreat to $111,047 or deeper supports at $110,350 and $108,700.

For traders, the path is clear: long entries above $114,700 with targets at $116,150 and $117,850, using stops just below $112,600. With fundamentals aligning with technicals, Bitcoin’s outlook is leaning bullish — and if Uptober delivers its historical punch, ETH, XRP, and Solana may ride the wave toward higher levels as well.

