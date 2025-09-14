BTC $116,041.47 0.12%
ETH $4,663.29 -1.12%
SOL $247.55 2.41%
PEPE $0.000011 -4.85%
SHIB $0.000014 -3.91%
DOGE $0.28 -2.08%
XRP $3.08 -2.66%
ETH Gas (gwei) 0.12
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Could This Onchain Data Forecast a Parabolic Move for BTC?

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
About Author

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Ad Disclosure
Ad Disclosure

We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction
Bitcoin Price Prediction

Bitcoin is holding at $115,800 after up 4% this week. Institutional demand is driving the recovery. Spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $642 million in inflows on September 12, back-to-back days of big buying. For context, weekly inflows were $2.3 billion with Fidelity’s FBTC and BlackRock’s IBIT leading the way.

Fidelity recorded $315 million in daily inflows, while BlackRock drew $264 million, cementing IBIT’s role as the most active U.S. Bitcoin ETF with $3.2 billion in trading volume.

This surge coincides with expectations that the Federal Reserve could cut rates at its upcoming meeting, with traders weighing the possibility of a 25-basis-point move, and even a slim chance of a larger 50-point cut.

Lower rates would ease financial conditions and increase demand for alternative assets like Bitcoin, which has historically done well in dovish monetary environments.

On-chain data points to whale accumulation

Beyond ETF flows, on-chain data shows large holders are accumulating. Whales have added over 237,000 BTC in recent months while smaller traders are taking profits. The number of active addresses is high, despite volatility.

Analysts say this type of accumulation typically precedes parabolic moves, with whales serving as the early drivers before retail momentum takes hold.

The market is optimistic, with the Altcoin Season Index still on the rise and capital shifting across the asset class. But Bitcoin is the first to benefit when institutions scale up.

Technical outlook for Bitcoin price

On the technical front, Bitcoin price prediction seems bullish. On the daily chart, BTC broke out of the descending channel that dominated September.

Price has reclaimed the 50-day SMA at $114,509 and is now testing the $117,500 level. Big green candles, bullish engulfing pattern, and RSI at 59. Room to go up.

If BTC clears $117,500 with volume, it opens the way to $119,500, followed by $122,200 and $124,500. On the downside, $114,800 provides near-term support, while $110,856 is the critical structural floor.

For traders, the setup favors long entries above $117,500 with stops under $114,500, targeting $119,500 initially.

For investors, the broader trend suggests that Bitcoin may be laying the groundwork for a rally that extends toward $130,000 by year-end, especially if ETF inflows remain strong and the Fed’s cuts deliver liquidity tailwinds.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $15.6 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012915—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale

Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Falling Wedge Breakout + Whale Surge – ADA About to Have a Solana-Style Breakout
2025-09-12 18:07:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-14 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

2M+

Active Monthly Users Around the World

250+

Guides and Reviews Articles

8

Years on the Market

70

International Team Authors
editors
+72 More
Authors List
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Best Crypto ICOs

Discover trending tokens still in presale — early-stage picks with potential.

Explore Our Tools

Smart tools made for everyday crypto users

Market Overview

  • 7d
  • 1m
  • 1y
Market Cap
$4,281,050,744,624
5.93
Trending Crypto
Price Analysis
Dogecoin Price Prediction: ETF Launch Could Spark Meme Supercycle – Will DOGE Be the First to Fly?
2025-09-12 21:10:00
,
by Alejandro Arrieche
Price Analysis
Cardano Price Prediction: Falling Wedge Breakout + Whale Surge – ADA About to Have a Solana-Style Breakout
2025-09-12 18:07:32
,
by Ahmed Balaha
Blockchain News
From ChatGPT to Autonomy – AI Agents Reshape Crypto Trading Overnight
2025-09-08 16:04:42
,
by Rachel Wolfson
Best Crypto to Buy Now in September 2025 – Top Crypto to Invest In
2025-09-09 10:57:48
,
by Alan Draper
New Cryptocurrencies to Invest in September 2025 – Top New Crypto Coins
2025-09-12 10:30:14
,
by Ines S. Tavares
11 Best Crypto Presales to Invest In 2025 – Presale Crypto List
2025-09-12 09:50:45
,
by Alan Draper
15 New & Upcoming Coinbase Listings in September 2025
2025-09-09 12:45:57
,
by Ilija Rankovic
14 New & Upcoming Binance Listings in 2025
2025-09-10 09:44:36
,
by Ilija Rankovic
What Is the Next Crypto to Explode in 2025?
2025-09-09 13:20:13
,
by Ilija Rankovic
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-14 07:30:00
,
by Leon Waters
XRP (XRP) Price Prediction 2025, 2026 – 2030
2025-08-29 16:59:08
,
by Eric Huffman
Ethereum Price Prediction 2025 – 2030
2025-09-11 13:42:35
,
by Ben Beddow

More Articles

Altcoin News
AI Coding Tool Used by Coinbase Exposes Firms to Self-Spreading Malware
Amin Ayan
Amin Ayan
2025-09-06 09:22:48
Press Releases
Gemini AI Predicts XRP Dogecoin Prices and Recommends SolMining XRP Contracts
2025-09-05 11:15:00
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
Crypto News in numbers
editors
Authors List + 66 More
2M+
Active Monthly Users Around the World
250+
Guides and Reviews Articles
8
Years on the Market
70
International Team Authors