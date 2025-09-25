BTC $111,625.18 -1.86%
Cryptonews Price Analysis

Bitcoin Price Prediction: Coinbase CEO Says $1M BTC Is Coming – And The Money Flood Hasn’t Even Started Yet 

Bitcoin Cryptocurrency
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt
Arslan Butt

Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis...

Author Profile
Last updated: 
Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Coinbase CEO Says $1M BTC Is Coming – And The Money Flood Hasn’t Even Started Yet
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Coinbase CEO Says $1M BTC Is Coming – And The Money Flood Hasn’t Even Started Yet

Bitcoin is trading near $111,600, under pressure after a 1.38% decline in the past 24 hours. Despite the short-term weakness, Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong believes Bitcoin (BTC) could reach $1 million by 2030.

In a post on X, he cited three main drivers: regulatory clarity, government adoption, and a wave of institutional investment still waiting on the sidelines.

Armstrong highlighted progress in Washington, where lawmakers are debating new legislation such as the GENIUS Act for stablecoins.

These bills could finally clarify whether digital assets fall under the jurisdiction of the SEC or the CFTC, resolving one of cryptocurrency’s longest-standing uncertainties. He also floated the possibility of the U.S. creating a strategic Bitcoin reserve, a move he says would encourage other nations to follow suit and trigger sovereign-level demand.

On the institutional front, Armstrong noted that Coinbase already provides custody for about 80% of Bitcoin ETFs. With supply capped at 21 million coins, and much of the capital flow yet to enter, he argues the long-term trajectory remains firmly higher.

Fed Policy and Geopolitical Pressures

While the prospect of a $1 million Bitcoin stirs optimism, near-term sentiment is dominated by macroeconomic risks. The Federal Reserve’s cautious stance has lifted the U.S. dollar and weighed on risk assets.

After last week’s modest rate cut, Chair Jerome Powell warned against easing too quickly, balancing inflation risks with signs of a weaker labor market. Global tensions have also intensified investor caution.

Ongoing conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza have prompted traders to seek safe-haven assets, leaving Bitcoin struggling to attract new inflows. The result is a market where long-term enthusiasm clashes with immediate risk aversion.

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) Technical Outlook and Price Levels

Bitcoin price prediction remains bearish amid descending channel as BTC is failing to hold its September rally. Both the 50- and 100-period moving averages have crossed in bearish alignment near $114,000, underscoring short-term weakness.

Support is now being tested at $110,858, with additional downside risk toward $109,469 and $107,633 if sellers remain in control.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

However, the Relative Strength Index has slipped to 36, edging closer to oversold territory. A bullish engulfing candle or Doji near $111,000 could mark exhaustion among sellers and spark a rebound. If BTC pierces the channel’s upper boundary around $112,600, momentum could quickly shift toward $114,000 and $115,185.

For market participents, a tactical setup emerges: accumulate around $111,000 with tight stops beneath $107,600, targeting a rally toward $115,000–$116,000.

While short-term volatility is likely, Armstrong’s bold forecast and the broader adoption trend suggest Bitcoin’s story is far from finished. The structural demand he envisions may not just lift prices—it could redefine Bitcoin’s place in global finance.

Presale Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) Combines BTC Security With Solana Speed

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is positioning itself as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM). Its goal is to expand the BTC ecosystem by enabling lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation.

By combining BTC’s unmatched security with Solana’s high-performance framework, the project opens the door to entirely new use cases, including seamless BTC bridging and scalable dApp development.

The team has put strong emphasis on trust and scalability, with the project audited by Consult to give investors confidence in its foundations.

Momentum is building quickly. The presale has already crossed $17.9 million, leaving only a limited allocation still available. At today’s stage, HYPER tokens are priced at just $0.012965—but that figure will increase as the presale progresses.

You can buy HYPER tokens on the official Bitcoin Hyper website using crypto or a bank card.

Click Here to Participate in the Presale
At Cryptonews, we aim to make cryptocurrency, blockchain, and Web3 understandable, and information available to everyone, no matter what level you are in your investment journey. Founded in 2017, Cryptonews has been dedicated to delivering reliable, multilingual coverage of the cryptocurrency industry.

Arslan Butt
Crypto Writer
Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis for traders at all levels.
Read More
