Bitcoin Price Prediction: Central Asian Nations Quietly Accumulating Bitcoin – Could BTC Become a Global Reserve Currency?

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt



Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

The Bitcoin price today is $113,865 with 24-hour trading volume of $50.4 billion. While markets remain focused on near-term technical levels, Central Asia is emerging as an unlikely driver of the next phase of global Bitcoin adoption.

Central Asia Turns to Bitcoin

Kyrgyzstan joins Kazakhstan in creating a Bitcoin reserve, as the region piles up digital assets. The Kyrgyz parliament has approved a framework to create a state entity that will mine BTC using excess hydro power.

BREAKING: KYRGYZSTAN PARLIAMENT APPROVES BILL TO CREATE A STRATEGIC #BITCOIN RESERVE



ANOTHER COUNTRY STACKING BTC. IT'S HERE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Rfc6bDMI41 — The Bitcoin Historian (@pete_rizzo_) September 10, 2025

According to Economy Minister Bakyt Sydykov, only 10% of the country’s hydro potential is currently tapped, leaving vast capacity to support a national Bitcoin reserve.

Turnover on Kyrgyzstan’s 13 crypto platforms exceeded $11 billion in the first seven months of 2025—200 times more than in 2022. While some platforms get sanctioned for Russian transactions, the sector is growing fast. Prime Minister Sadyr Zhaparov told international partners “don’t politicize the economy” as Bitcoin becomes part of national resilience.

Kyrgyz turnover: $11B in Jan–July 2025

Hydro capacity exploited: only 10%

New projects: 15 small hydro plants under construction

Global Reserve Currency Ambitions

Kazakhstan just followed, with President Tokayev announcing a state funded digital asset reserve. Russia is already moving resources to BTC, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan are exploring similar. The United States remains dominant with 35% of global hash power, compared with 17% for Russia and 15% for China.

Analysts argue this steady accumulation could eventually position Bitcoin as a credible global reserve asset. ETFs continue to expand, corporations are adopting Bitcoin as a treasury hedge, and on-chain data shows long-term holders adding to positions.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Senator Cynthia Lummis calls to revise tax laws unfairly targeting Bitcoin and digital assets.



"Bitcoin and digital assets are being unfairly targeted because of flawed tax rules. We need crypto revisions." pic.twitter.com/EK3hyfTUob — Watcher.Guru (@WatcherGuru) June 10, 2025

Senator Cynthia Lummis’ proposed “Bitcoin Act” in Washington, which targets one million BTC for U.S. reserves, could accelerate this trajectory.

Technical Outlook for Bitcoin

On the four-hour chart, Bitcoin price prediction remains bullish as BTC trades at $114,070 inside an ascending triangle. The 50-EMA ($111,731) has crossed above the 200-EMA ($112,534), a bullish confirmation supported by higher lows since late August. RSI at 62 shows momentum building but not yet overextended.

Candlestick patterns—Doji pauses followed by stronger bullish closes—suggest growing buyer conviction. A break above $115,400 could unlock upside toward $117,150 and $118,617. Failure to breach resistance risks a retracement to the $113,395 pivot or deeper into the $112,000–$110,000 support zone.

For traders, a close above $115,400 with volume is a buy signal to $117,000–$118,600 with stops below $112,000. Longer term, above $118,600 could be a path to $130,000, making Bitcoin not just a speculative asset but a reserve currency.

