Bitcoin Price Prediction: Cantor’s New Gold-Insured BTC Product Could Attract Billions

Crypto Writer Arslan Butt Crypto Writer Arslan Butt About Author Arslan Butt is an experienced webinar speaker, market analyst, and content writer specializing in crypto, forex, and commodities. He provides expert insights, trading strategies, and in-depth analysis... Author Profile Share Copied Ad Disclosure Ad Disclosure



We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More Last updated: May 29, 2025

Why Trust Cryptonews Cryptonews has covered the cryptocurrency industry topics since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts have extensive experience in market analysis and blockchain technologies. We strive to maintain high editorial standards , focusing on factual accuracy and balanced reporting across all areas - from cryptocurrencies and blockchain projects to industry events, products, and technological developments. Our ongoing presence in the industry reflects our commitment to delivering relevant information in the evolving world of digital assets. Read more about Cryptonews

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin (BTC) is trading near $105,310 on Friday, struggling to bounce back from a 3% weekly drop after profit-taking at a three-month high. But a game-changer from Cantor Fitzgerald may shift sentiment. A gold-backed Bitcoin fund is being launched, combining Bitcoin’s upside with gold’s stability for risk-averse investors and potentially increasing demand for BTC.

Cantor’s CEO, Brandon Lutnick, explained that the firm will achieve full participation in Bitcoin’s gains, with physical gold holdings to cushion against price drops. As gold is up 25% year-to-date, this may attract investors who have been hesitant to invest in crypto due to its volatility.

🏦 Bitcoin Fund With Gold Shield Launches ⚖️



Cantor Fitzgerald unveils a no-cap Bitcoin fund with built-in gold hedging, offering institutional investors inflation protection plus BTC upside.



https://t.co/2ZabTPYL8h — Crypto economy (EN) (@CryptoEconomyEN) May 30, 2025

Cantor Fitzgerald has a long history in the crypto space, including managing Tether’s reserves, so this is a credible move.

Gold-backed protection with whole Bitcoin upside

Crypto innovation with safe-haven assets

Cantor’s strategy targets institutional investors

The fund is launching soon and represents a new way for traditional investors to access crypto without the usual volatility. It’s coming at a time when crypto funds are surging and is a solution for diversification.

Institutional Moves Show Strong Bitcoin Confidence

While retail investors remain hesitant, institutions are fully committed to Bitcoin. This week alone, Strategy added 4,020 BTC worth $427 million, bringing their total to 580,250 BTC. GameStop bought 4,710 BTC after raising $1.3 billion in convertible notes and diversified its corporate treasury.

Strategy has acquired 4,020 Bitcoin for $427.1 million dollars and now holds a total of 580,250 BTC.



MICHAEL SAYLOR STOPS FOR NO ONE🔥 pic.twitter.com/VkC1aW3GLT — The ₿itcoin Therapist (@TheBTCTherapist) May 26, 2025

Japanese firm Metaplanet announced a $21 million bond dedicated to buying Bitcoin and increased their holdings to 7,800 BTC. These strategic purchases demonstrate strong confidence in Bitcoin’s long-term future, despite short-term price fluctuations.

Meanwhile, US spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $458.82 million in inflows this week and $5.85 billion in May inflows, the highest since last December and surpassing even the post-US election levels. This is Bitcoin becoming a core asset in portfolios.

$458.82 million ETF inflows show growing demand

Corporate treasuries are increasing BTC allocations

Institutional adoption is long-term confidence

Technical Outlook: Bitcoin Slides Below Key Support

Technically, the BTC/USD pair is in a descending channel, and selling pressure remains persistent. Price is below the 50-period EMA ($107,531) and key support is at $104,683, with further downside targets at $103,395 and $102,168.

Momentum indicators are cautionary, the MACD histogram is fading, and the RSI is below neutral.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

However, long lower wicks at support suggest buyer defense, but there is no follow-through. A break above $107,531, accompanied by bullish engulfing candles or three white soldiers, could lead to $108,221-$109,589. A break below $104,683 with a shooting star or three black crows could be $103,395 or lower.

BTC/USD testing key support at $105,000

Descending channel signals an ongoing bearish bias

Momentum indicators flashing mixed signals

Best Wallet ($BEST): The Future of Crypto Storage and Access

Best Wallet is capturing the spotlight as one of the hottest crypto projects, blending security, accessibility, and early-stage opportunities. With a sleek interface available on Google Play and the App Store, it supports over 1,000 cryptocurrencies. As the first wallet to integrate Fireblocks MPC-CMP technology, it’s already ahead of the curve in wallet innovation.

Key features include an Upcoming Tokens page that allows users to buy presale tokens directly within the app, without the need to connect wallets to potentially risky sites.

This seamless integration enables users to track token growth within their portfolio, all while benefiting from Fireblocks-backed security and a no-KYC sign-up process.

The $BEST Token isn’t just a utility; it’s a game-changer. It unlocks reduced transaction fees, higher staking yields, and exclusive early access to projects. Holders even receive governance rights, shaping the future direction of the Best Wallet ecosystem.

Additionally, the platform’s airdrop campaigns and quests provide further earning opportunities for loyal users.

With over $12.85 million raised in its presale and tokens priced at $0.025105, now is the time to act. Secure your $BEST allocation before the next price jump, and gain early access to a wallet that’s redefining how crypto enthusiasts and investors interact with digital assets.