Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Strong Demand Push BTC Beyond $107K This Week?

During the early Asian session, Bitcoin is trading around $104,800, gaining nearly 2.50% in 24 hours, despite stronger-than-expected U.S. job data tempering rate cut hopes.

The U.S. added 139,000 jobs in May, beating the forecast of 125,000, which suggests the economy remains resilient and gives the Federal Reserve less reason to ease monetary policy.

Despite that, former President Donald Trump continued his push for looser policy. Shifting focus from Elon Musk to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Trump called for a full 1% rate cut, which he claimed would act as “rocket fuel” for the economy. The Fed, however, is unlikely to act before September.

🚨 BREAKING: Trump Demands Immediate 1% Rate Cut from Fed



"Despite the obstruction by Powell, our country is doing great. Just cut the rate by one percentage point — rocket fuel!"



The crypto market isn’t pricing in a rate cut — But if it comes this month, BTC could explode past… pic.twitter.com/8xY6SpKxZC — Crypto Decode (@TheCryptoDecode) June 6, 2025

Altcoins had mixed reactions:

Ethereum dropped 5.5%

Dogecoin fell 6.4%

XRP and Solana saw milder declines

For Bitcoin, some traders warn of a “liquidity trap” with heavy long positions between $99,000 and $102,000, which could trigger a sharp pullback if bulls don’t follow through.

📈 Strong jobs report lifts markets, but Trump-Musk drama still simmers…



—The economy added 139K jobs in May, beating forecasts.

—Bitcoin popped above $105K before retreating slightly.

—Trump vs. Musk beef rocked Tesla yesterday (14% decline), but the stock is now up 5%.



Will… — Bitcoin.com News (@BTCTN) June 6, 2025

Metaplanet Doubles Down on Bitcoin Strategy

Japan’s Metaplanet, dubbed the nation’s “Bitcoin strategy arm”, has updated its roadmap, setting a new goal to hold 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026. That’s a dramatic leap from its original 21,000 BTC target. To fund the expansion, the firm will issue up to 555 million new shares, raising $5.4 billion, according to CEO Simon Gerovich.

JAPANESE MICROSTRATEGY RAISING $5.4 BILLION TO BUY $BTC



Metaplanet have stated they want to own 210,000 Bitcoin by 2027. That’s 1% of Bitcoin’s maximum supply.



They currently hold 8,888 BTC ($932M) pic.twitter.com/pb43vGOvkb — Arkham (@arkham) June 6, 2025

Gerovich believes that rising global uncertainty is prompting investors to shift away from bonds and toward inflation-resistant assets, such as gold and Bitcoin. The company’s stretch goal? Holding 210,000 BTC by 2027, equivalent to 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.

Such long-term commitment could significantly tighten supply and increase institutional FOMO, fueling upward pressure on BTC prices.

Bitcoin Chart Eyes Breakout; Institutions Show Up

Bitcoin’s recent bounce from $100,519 has formed higher lows and is now approaching a key descending trendline. BTC sits just above the 50-period EMA on the 2-hour chart, with the MACD showing a bullish crossover, a sign that momentum is building.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The key resistance range lies between $105,000 and $106,300, where horizontal resistance intersects with the trendline. Bitcoin price prediction may turn bullish upon a breakout above this level; the next upside target is $107,600.

Meanwhile, MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor has also returned to the buying table. His firm is launching a $1 billion stock offering to expand its Bitcoin holdings, following an initial raise of four times its target of $250 million. With BTC near $104K, that capital could translate to nearly 9,600 BTC.

Trade Idea:

Entry: Above $105,200

Above $105,200 Target: $106,750–$107,600

$106,750–$107,600 Stop-Loss: $103,900

$103,900 Confirmation: Watch for bullish engulfing candles or a break of the trendline

If this level gives way, it could mark the start of Bitcoin’s next leg higher, powered not just by hype, but by institutions and nations placing large bets.

