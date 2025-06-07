Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Strong Demand Push BTC Beyond $107K This Week?
During the early Asian session, Bitcoin is trading around $104,800, gaining nearly 2.50% in 24 hours, despite stronger-than-expected U.S. job data tempering rate cut hopes.
The U.S. added 139,000 jobs in May, beating the forecast of 125,000, which suggests the economy remains resilient and gives the Federal Reserve less reason to ease monetary policy.
Despite that, former President Donald Trump continued his push for looser policy. Shifting focus from Elon Musk to Fed Chair Jerome Powell, Trump called for a full 1% rate cut, which he claimed would act as “rocket fuel” for the economy. The Fed, however, is unlikely to act before September.
Altcoins had mixed reactions:
- Ethereum dropped 5.5%
- Dogecoin fell 6.4%
- XRP and Solana saw milder declines
For Bitcoin, some traders warn of a “liquidity trap” with heavy long positions between $99,000 and $102,000, which could trigger a sharp pullback if bulls don’t follow through.
Metaplanet Doubles Down on Bitcoin Strategy
Japan’s Metaplanet, dubbed the nation’s “Bitcoin strategy arm”, has updated its roadmap, setting a new goal to hold 100,000 BTC by the end of 2026. That’s a dramatic leap from its original 21,000 BTC target. To fund the expansion, the firm will issue up to 555 million new shares, raising $5.4 billion, according to CEO Simon Gerovich.
Gerovich believes that rising global uncertainty is prompting investors to shift away from bonds and toward inflation-resistant assets, such as gold and Bitcoin. The company’s stretch goal? Holding 210,000 BTC by 2027, equivalent to 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply.
Such long-term commitment could significantly tighten supply and increase institutional FOMO, fueling upward pressure on BTC prices.
Bitcoin Chart Eyes Breakout; Institutions Show Up
Bitcoin’s recent bounce from $100,519 has formed higher lows and is now approaching a key descending trendline. BTC sits just above the 50-period EMA on the 2-hour chart, with the MACD showing a bullish crossover, a sign that momentum is building.
The key resistance range lies between $105,000 and $106,300, where horizontal resistance intersects with the trendline. Bitcoin price prediction may turn bullish upon a breakout above this level; the next upside target is $107,600.
Meanwhile, MicroStrategy founder Michael Saylor has also returned to the buying table. His firm is launching a $1 billion stock offering to expand its Bitcoin holdings, following an initial raise of four times its target of $250 million. With BTC near $104K, that capital could translate to nearly 9,600 BTC.
Trade Idea:
- Entry: Above $105,200
- Target: $106,750–$107,600
- Stop-Loss: $103,900
- Confirmation: Watch for bullish engulfing candles or a break of the trendline
If this level gives way, it could mark the start of Bitcoin’s next leg higher, powered not just by hype, but by institutions and nations placing large bets.
Bitcoin Hyper Presale Hits $552K—Layer 2 Just Got a Meme-Sized Upgrade
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is taking off as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2, combining speed, scalability, and meme culture. Built to fix Bitcoin’s most significant flaws—slow transactions and high fees—it leverages the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM) to bring fast, low-cost smart contracts to the BTC ecosystem.
With over $552,000 already raised, early adopters are betting big on its blend of tech innovation and meme appeal.
Core Features That Set It Apart
What makes Bitcoin Hyper different? It’s the only Bitcoin-based Layer 2 that combines the speed of SVM with the security of BTC’s base layer. The Canonical Bridge allows seamless BTC transfers, while low-cost gas fees and high-speed execution empower dApps, meme coins, payments, and more. Audited by Consult, it’s built for speed, trust, and scale.
Staking Rewards and Utility
$HYPER isn’t just a token; it powers the ecosystem. Users can stake it for high APY rewards post-launch, use it for gas fees, and access premium decentralized applications (dApps). Plus, active holders can earn bonuses via governance and early adoption initiatives. That’s real utility in a meme-capable package.
Presale Now Live—Don’t Miss the Price Jump
The public presale is now live, with 1 $HYPER priced at $0.011775. Over 90% of the funding goal has already been raised. Early buyers lock in the price at this stage before the next tier is introduced. Buy with crypto or card, no wallet? No problem. Web3Payments is integrated for a seamless checkout e
