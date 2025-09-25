Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can Jiuzi’s $1B Bet and Belarus Fuel Breakout?

Jiuzi’s $1B crypto hedge and Belarus adoption fuel hype – Bitcoin price prediction signals a breakout setup traders can’t ignore.

Disclaimer: Crypto is a high-risk asset class. This article is provided for informational purposes and does not constitute investment advice. You could lose all of your capital.

Bitcoin is trading at $112,700, supported by daily volumes exceeding $50 billion and a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion. Recent headlines suggest that retail adoption is shifting from niche to mainstream. Russia’s largest online retailer, Wildberries, has introduced crypto payments in Belarus via Whitebird, the nation’s first licensed exchange.

Rather than direct transfers, customers buy electronic certificates with BTC, ETH, or USDT, which are then redeemable on Wildberries’ platform.

JUST IN: 🇷🇺 Russia's e-commerce giant

Wildberries now accepts #Bitcoin and crypto payments from Belarus.



Bullish 🚀 pic.twitter.com/UlDCjRc3Fq — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) September 24, 2025

The program remains in pilot mode, but authorities expect Belarus to process as much as $3 billion in crypto payments by the end of 2025. That surge in adoption could underpin long-term demand for Bitcoin.

Corporate Bets on Bitcoin

Beyond retail, corporate interest is surfacing again. Chinese EV charging firm Jiuzi Holdings shocked market participants with a plan to allocate up to $1 billion into Bitcoin, Ethereum, and BNB. The proposal, aimed at hedging against economic volatility, briefly sent Jiuzi’s stock soaring 47% before reality set in.

Chinese EV Firm’s Stock Surges, Then Stumbles on $1 Billion Bitcoin, Ethereum and BNB Plan

► https://t.co/s6cDHPdvb7 https://t.co/s6cDHPdvb7 — Decrypt (@DecryptMedia) September 24, 2025

With only $943,000 in cash reserves as of late 2024, questions remain about how it will finance the move. Still, the announcement highlights a broader trend: more companies are considering crypto as part of their treasury strategies.

Meanwhile, Kraken has pledged $2 million to U.S. political groups pushing for clearer regulation. The donation, split between America First Digital and the Freedom Fund PAC, reflects growing industry efforts to secure legal clarity.

Technical Outlook for Bitcoin (BTC/USD)

From a technical perspective, Bitcoin has slipped into a descending channel after peaking at $117,800 earlier this month. The rejection at $115,185 coincided with a short-term “death cross,” where the 50-period SMA crossed below the 200-period SMA.

Momentum has shifted toward sellers, with RSI hovering near 45, suggesting weakness but not capitulation. The immediate resistance stands at $114,025, while $112,000 forms critical short-term support. A break below could expose the $111,095 and $109,771 levels.

Traders, however, should remain alert for bullish signals. A rebound from $111,000, confirmed by a bullish engulfing candle or positive RSI divergence, could trigger a breakout from the descending channel. That scenario would open upside targets back toward $115,200 and $116,600, with momentum potentially building into the final quarter of 2025.

Key Takeaway: With retail adoption expanding in Belarus, corporates allocating billions to crypto, and regulatory clarity advancing in the U.S., Bitcoin is quietly laying the groundwork for another leg higher. A well-timed rally toward $116,000 remains in play if technical conditions align with these macro tailwinds.

