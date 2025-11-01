Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Turns 17 as U.S. and Venezuela Push Global Crypto Integration

Bitcoin turns 17 as the U.S. praises Singapore’s crypto leadership and Venezuela integrates Bitcoin into banking, boosting BTC’s global adoption outlook.

As Bitcoin celebrates its 17th anniversary, the global spotlight shifts to Singapore and Venezuela, two nations shaping the next wave of crypto adoption. The U.S. Treasury’s praise for Singapore’s regulatory leadership and Venezuela’s plan to integrate Bitcoin and stablecoins into its banking system signal a growing institutional embrace of digital assets, a shift that could redefine Bitcoin’s role in the global financial landscape.

U.S. Treasury Praises Singapore’s Crypto Leadership at APEC

At the 2025 APEC summit in South Korea, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commended Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for the nation’s strong support of digital assets and USD-backed stablecoins.

Bessent highlighted Singapore’s leadership in blockchain regulation and its cooperation on combating financial crime and illicit oil trade.

JUST IN: 🇺🇸 Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent met with Singapore PM to discuss “increasing adoption and use of digital assets” among other things 👀 pic.twitter.com/r5V0ac8DTg — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 31, 2025

Home to just 5.9 million people, Singapore has become a global crypto hub, issuing twice as many licenses in 2024 as in 2023. Nearly one in four citizens now own digital assets, supported by clear regulatory frameworks.

The U.S. recognition strengthens global trust in regulated crypto adoption, a move likely to boost institutional confidence and support Bitcoin’s long-term value.

Venezuela’s Conexus to Integrate Bitcoin and Stablecoins Into Banking

Venezuela’s largest payment processor, Conexus, which handles about 40% of all electronic transactions, plans to integrate Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins like Tether (USDT) into the country’s financial system.

The company will launch a blockchain-based interbank network to help local banks offer crypto custody and enable faster, cheaper, and more transparent transactions.

JUST IN: 🇻🇪 Venezuelan payments giant Conexus is planning to integrate Bitcoin and stablecoins into the country's banking network.



Bullish 🚀 pic.twitter.com/XfXBiBRina — Bitcoin Magazine (@BitcoinMagazine) October 31, 2025

President Rodolfo Gasparri called the move a “natural and inevitable step” as digital assets gain ground globally. The initiative aligns Venezuela with major institutions such as JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, which are also expanding crypto services.

This integration strengthens Bitcoin’s role as a practical hedge in inflation-hit economies and may drive long-term global demand for cryptocurrencies.

Bitcoin Marks 17 Years With First ‘Red October’ Since 2018

As Bitcoin’s white paper turns 17, the world’s largest cryptocurrency faces its first red October in seven years, slipping over 3.5% this month amid a $19 billion market correction. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains a $2 trillion asset, ranking among the world’s top eight by market value.

Published on October 31, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto’s paper “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” introduced blockchain and proof-of-work technology, a concept that revolutionized global finance.

It's Bitcoin Whitepaper Day 📜



17 years ago, a 9-page PDF changed everything. Today we celebrate the words that started a movement and gave us 21 million reasons to believe in the New Money Era. pic.twitter.com/954zv8lyyy — OKX (@okx) October 31, 2025

The latest dip as “controlled deleveraging,” a healthy reset that trims speculative excess and stabilizes long-term growth. With prices briefly touching $104,000, market sentiment remains firm. Many traders expect the correction to lay the groundwork for Bitcoin’s next bullish phase as investor confidence rebuilds.

Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Triangle Pattern Near Breakout

On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin price prediction remains neutral as BTC is trading within a descending triangle, confined between resistance near $119,750 and support around $106,375. This compression hints at an imminent breakout. The 20-period EMA continues to cap rallies, while spinning top and Doji candles show indecision among traders.

The RSI at 46 suggests neutral momentum but is ticking upward, often a precursor to recovery. A close above $111,675 would confirm a bullish breakout, exposing targets at $116,350 and $119,750. Conversely, a drop below $106,300 could deepen the correction toward $103,500 and $100,250.

Trade Setup Summary:

Entry: Buy above $111,675 (confirmed breakout)

Buy above $111,675 (confirmed breakout) Stop-Loss: Below $106,300

Below $106,300 Targets: $116,350 and $119,750

BTC remains coiled within a tightening structure — a decisive breakout in early November could define its next major move toward reclaiming $120K or retesting deeper support.

Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?

Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.

Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.

Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $25.2 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013195 before the next increase.

As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems. If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.

