Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Turns 17 as U.S. and Venezuela Push Global Crypto Integration
We believe in full transparency with our readers. Some of our content includes affiliate links, and we may earn a commission through these partnerships. However, this potential compensation never influences our analysis, opinions, or reviews. Our editorial content is created independently of our marketing partnerships, and our ratings are based solely on our established evaluation criteria. Read More
As Bitcoin celebrates its 17th anniversary, the global spotlight shifts to Singapore and Venezuela, two nations shaping the next wave of crypto adoption. The U.S. Treasury’s praise for Singapore’s regulatory leadership and Venezuela’s plan to integrate Bitcoin and stablecoins into its banking system signal a growing institutional embrace of digital assets, a shift that could redefine Bitcoin’s role in the global financial landscape.
U.S. Treasury Praises Singapore’s Crypto Leadership at APEC
At the 2025 APEC summit in South Korea, U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent commended Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong for the nation’s strong support of digital assets and USD-backed stablecoins.
Bessent highlighted Singapore’s leadership in blockchain regulation and its cooperation on combating financial crime and illicit oil trade.
Home to just 5.9 million people, Singapore has become a global crypto hub, issuing twice as many licenses in 2024 as in 2023. Nearly one in four citizens now own digital assets, supported by clear regulatory frameworks.
The U.S. recognition strengthens global trust in regulated crypto adoption, a move likely to boost institutional confidence and support Bitcoin’s long-term value.
Venezuela’s Conexus to Integrate Bitcoin and Stablecoins Into Banking
Venezuela’s largest payment processor, Conexus, which handles about 40% of all electronic transactions, plans to integrate Bitcoin (BTC) and stablecoins like Tether (USDT) into the country’s financial system.
The company will launch a blockchain-based interbank network to help local banks offer crypto custody and enable faster, cheaper, and more transparent transactions.
President Rodolfo Gasparri called the move a “natural and inevitable step” as digital assets gain ground globally. The initiative aligns Venezuela with major institutions such as JPMorgan and Morgan Stanley, which are also expanding crypto services.
This integration strengthens Bitcoin’s role as a practical hedge in inflation-hit economies and may drive long-term global demand for cryptocurrencies.
Bitcoin Marks 17 Years With First ‘Red October’ Since 2018
As Bitcoin’s white paper turns 17, the world’s largest cryptocurrency faces its first red October in seven years, slipping over 3.5% this month amid a $19 billion market correction. Despite the decline, Bitcoin remains a $2 trillion asset, ranking among the world’s top eight by market value.
Published on October 31, 2008, Satoshi Nakamoto’s paper “Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System” introduced blockchain and proof-of-work technology, a concept that revolutionized global finance.
The latest dip as “controlled deleveraging,” a healthy reset that trims speculative excess and stabilizes long-term growth. With prices briefly touching $104,000, market sentiment remains firm. Many traders expect the correction to lay the groundwork for Bitcoin’s next bullish phase as investor confidence rebuilds.
Bitcoin Technical Outlook: Triangle Pattern Near Breakout
On the 4-hour chart, Bitcoin price prediction remains neutral as BTC is trading within a descending triangle, confined between resistance near $119,750 and support around $106,375. This compression hints at an imminent breakout. The 20-period EMA continues to cap rallies, while spinning top and Doji candles show indecision among traders.
The RSI at 46 suggests neutral momentum but is ticking upward, often a precursor to recovery. A close above $111,675 would confirm a bullish breakout, exposing targets at $116,350 and $119,750. Conversely, a drop below $106,300 could deepen the correction toward $103,500 and $100,250.
Trade Setup Summary:
- Entry: Buy above $111,675 (confirmed breakout)
- Stop-Loss: Below $106,300
- Targets: $116,350 and $119,750
BTC remains coiled within a tightening structure — a decisive breakout in early November could define its next major move toward reclaiming $120K or retesting deeper support.
Bitcoin Hyper: The Next Evolution of BTC on Solana?
Bitcoin Hyper ($HYPER) is bringing a new phase to the Bitcoin ecosystem. While BTC remains the gold standard for security, Bitcoin Hyper adds what it always lacked: Solana-level speed.
Built as the first Bitcoin-native Layer 2 powered by the Solana Virtual Machine (SVM), it merges Bitcoin’s stability with Solana’s high-performance framework. The result: lightning-fast, low-cost smart contracts, decentralized apps, and even meme coin creation, all secured by Bitcoin.
Audited by Consult, the project emphasizes trust and scalability as adoption builds. And momentum is already strong. The presale has surpassed $25.2 million, with tokens priced at just $0.013195 before the next increase.
As Bitcoin activity climbs and demand for efficient BTC-based apps rises, Bitcoin Hyper stands out as the bridge uniting two of crypto’s biggest ecosystems. If Bitcoin built the foundation, Bitcoin Hyper could make it fast, flexible, and fun again.
Click Here to Participate in the Presale
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 30, 2025
- Gemini AI Predicts the Price of BTC, SOL, XRP by the End of 2025
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Grok AI Says Bitcoin Will Hit $200K By End of 2025 And It’s Pure Analysis, Not Human Belief – Is This Really Possible?
- [LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
- XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?
- Why Is Crypto Down Today? – October 30, 2025
- Gemini AI Predicts the Price of BTC, SOL, XRP by the End of 2025
- Bitcoin Price Prediction: Grok AI Says Bitcoin Will Hit $200K By End of 2025 And It’s Pure Analysis, Not Human Belief – Is This Really Possible?
- [LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Oct. 30, 2025 – Crypto Market Mixed as $590M in Positions Liquidated in 24 Hours; BTC Slips to $109K
- XRP Price Prediction: Canary XRP ETF Verdict Drops November 13, Traders Brace for Massive Price Move – Pump or Dump?