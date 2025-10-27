Bitcoin Price Prediction: BTC Targets $124K as Trade Optimism and Institutional Demand Fuel Rally

Bitcoin climbs above $115K as trade optimism, Trump-linked investments, and Ledn’s $1B Bitcoin loans boost confidence. Bulls now eye a breakout toward $124K.

Bitcoin’s bullish momentum continues to reshape global markets. Crypto lender Ledn has surpassed $1 billion in Bitcoin-backed loans, the US dollar has weakened on renewed trade optimism, and American BTC, a Trump-linked firm, has expanded its holdings to $445 million.

Together, these moves highlight deepening institutional confidence as investors increasingly use BTC for liquidity, leverage, and long-term value preservation.

Ledn Surpasses $1B in Bitcoin-Backed Loans as Demand Soars

Crypto lender Ledn has issued over $1 billion in Bitcoin-backed loans this year, marking a sharp rise in crypto credit demand as investors choose to borrow rather than sell during the bull market. Since its inception, the firm has disbursed $2.8 billion in BTC loans, including $392 million in Q3, and now operates in over 100 countries, generating about $100 million annually.

With BTC trading above $115,500, more holders are unlocking liquidity without selling, underscoring Bitcoin’s expanding role as both financial collateral and long-term store of value.

The milestone highlights Bitcoin’s expanding role as financial collateral, reinforcing its position as both a store of value and credit asset in the evolving digital economy.

US Dollar Falls as Trade Deal Hopes Lift Global Markets

The US dollar weakened on Monday against major currencies, including the euro, yuan, and Australian dollar, as optimism over a potential US-China trade agreement boosted global market sentiment. President Donald Trump said both sides are close to finalizing a deal and will meet later this week in South Korea, fueling investor confidence and easing demand for the greenback as a safe-haven asset.

The Chinese yuan climbed to its highest level in over a month after the People’s Bank of China set a stronger midpoint rate, while the Australian dollar gained following hawkish comments from the country’s central bank governor.

As risk appetite improves and global equities rally, traders are watching whether trade progress and stronger Asian currencies will extend the dollar’s decline this week.

Trump-Linked American BTC Boosts Treasury to $445M With New BTC Purchase

American Bitcoin, co-founded by Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr., has expanded its BTC treasury to 3,865 BTC worth $445 million after acquiring an additional 1,414 BTC valued at $163 million. Eric Trump reaffirmed the company’s long-term confidence in BTC, emphasizing its mission to increase the “Bitcoin-per-share” ratio over time.

The company went public on the Nasdaq under the ticker “ABTC” in September after merging with Gryphon Digital Mining. Its debut sparked strong market interest, with shares surging over 80% on the first trading day.

The latest purchase deepens the link between Bitcoin adoption and U.S. politics, highlighting the Trump family’s growing involvement in the crypto sector. Following the announcement, Bitcoin prices climbed above $115,540, as investors viewed the move as a major vote of confidence in the cryptocurrency’s future.

Bitcoin (BTC) Price Forecast: Bulls Eye $124K as Breakout Looms

Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is trading around $114,572, consolidating after rebounding from the $108,600 support zone. The daily chart shows a potential double-top pattern forming near $117,600, aligning with the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, a key resistance level where sellers could reappear.

Bitcoin Price Chart – Source: Tradingview

The short-term outlook remains positive as Bitcoin trades within a rising channel, supported by a bullish EMA crossover between the 20-day and 50-day averages near $112,300. The RSI at 54 signals neutral momentum, leaving room for further gains before entering overbought territory.

Recent Doji and spinning top candles indicate short-term indecision as bulls test the ceiling. A breakout above $117,600 could trigger an advance toward $120,500 and $124,100, while failure to hold may lead to a retest of $112,250.

If buyers maintain control and global sentiment strengthens, Bitcoin could extend its rally toward the $130K region in the coming weeks.

